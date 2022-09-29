Logitech’s latest collection of Mac accessories includes two new mice as well as a mechanical keyboard option and a new color option in its K380 series. The new Mac peripherals are accompanied by an updated software option that is intended to be the customization suite for all of the brand’s products.

The several interesting options touch unique points for Mac users, from comfort, to fast charging, to interesting colors, and sustainability. Check out more details about Logitech’s new Mac accessory lineup.

MX Mechanical Mini Keyboard for Mac

The MX Mechanical Mini Keyboard for Mac is Logitech’s first mechanical keyboard optimized for Mac. The keyboard introduces to the mechanical form factor many features that are already popular on Logitech Mac accessories, including USB-C, C2C charging, and long battery life.

Additionally, the keyboard features smart backlighting, connectivity, and switching for up to three Apple devices, the ability to charge while working, and a myriad of customizations via the Logi Options+ app. The MX Mechanical Mini Keyboard for Mac sells for $150.

K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac (Blueberry)

The Blueberry color for the K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth for Mac is a new option added to the White and Rose color that has already been available. The K380 is known for being light, portable, minimalist, and wireless. It can also connect up to three other devices via Bluetooth simultaneously.

For example, the keyboard can connect to an iPhone, tablet, and PC at once and switch with the push of a button. The K380 also supports customizable F keys through Logitech’s new Logi Options+ app and can additionally support up to two years of battery life. The K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth for Mac in Blueberry sells for $40.

Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse for Mac

The Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse for Mac aims to blend well-formed ergonomics into a compact product that gives ideal functionality and productivity for Mac users, with really high attention to Apple-level design and user experience. Ergonomic options for Mac are an underrepresented category intended for users with medium to small hands. Logitech focused on ensuring that the mouse worked as perfectly as possible out of the box with features such as two-year battery life, quiet clicks, a silent and new silent magnetic smart wheel, and optimized Bluetooth connectivity for up to three devices.

Various features on the mouse can also be customized via the downloadable Logi Options+ app, which allows you to configure the accessory to your preference. The mouse was also made with 54% recycled plastic as part of Logitech’s sustainability measures. The Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse for Mac sells for $70.

MX Master 3S Mouse for Mac

The MX Master 3S Mouse for Mac is an upgraded model that comes in Space Gray and Tailgate color options to match the common Apple ecosystem. Despite being a mechanical mouse, it has gotten several technological advancements from its predecessor including higher sensitivity. The MX Master 3S has an 8,000 DPI sensor, in comparison to the 4,000 DPI sensor in the prior model, which can be useful for creatives or those who work with high-resolution screens. The mouse also features quiet clicks, with 90% quieter clicks than its predecessor to be exact, plus an ultra-fast scroll wheel.

The shape of the mouse is intended for intuitive handling; however, the buttons are also customizable via the Logi Options+ app. It is powered by USB-C, allowing users to also charge the mouse while working. There is a quick-charge ability, which provides three hours of use in just a one-minute charge. The MX Master 3S Mouse for Mac sells for $100.

Logi Options+ app

The Logi Options+ app is the next generation of Logitech’s customization application that is launching alongside these products. The app was first released in May but has since been updated to be a singular platform-customization app for all Logitech products.

The downloadable app allows you to do things such as the battery life of connected products. You can customize the keys of keyboards and mice in a number of different ways, including setting F keys to various functions in one program, such as a browser, and to a completely different function in another program, such as Photoshop.

The MX Mechanical Mini, K380 (Blueberry), Lift Vertical Ergonomic, and MX Master 3S are all compatible with the Logi Options+ app out of the box and more Logitech accessories will gain compatibility at a later date.

