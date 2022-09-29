 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Logitech’s new Mac accessories are customizable, functional, and undeniably pretty

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Logitech’s latest collection of Mac accessories includes two new mice as well as a mechanical keyboard option and a new color option in its K380 series. The new Mac peripherals are accompanied by an updated software option that is intended to be the customization suite for all of the brand’s products.

The several interesting options touch unique points for Mac users, from comfort, to fast charging, to interesting colors, and sustainability. Check out more details about Logitech’s new Mac accessory lineup.

MX Mechanical Mini Keyboard for Mac

The MX Mechanical Mini Keyboard for Mac is Logitech’s first mechanical keyboard optimized for Mac. The keyboard introduces to the mechanical form factor many features that are already popular on Logitech Mac accessories, including USB-C, C2C charging, and long battery life.

Additionally, the keyboard features smart backlighting, connectivity, and switching for up to three Apple devices, the ability to charge while working, and a myriad of customizations via the Logi Options+ app. The MX Mechanical Mini Keyboard for Mac sells for $150.

K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac (Blueberry)

The Blueberry color for the K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth for Mac is a new option added to the White and Rose color that has already been available. The K380 is known for being light, portable, minimalist, and wireless. It can also connect up to three other devices via Bluetooth simultaneously.

For example, the keyboard can connect to an iPhone, tablet, and PC at once and switch with the push of a button. The K380 also supports customizable F keys through Logitech’s new Logi Options+ app and can additionally support up to two years of battery life. The K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth for Mac in Blueberry sells for $40.

Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse for Mac

The Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse for Mac aims to blend well-formed ergonomics into a compact product that gives ideal functionality and productivity for Mac users, with really high attention to Apple-level design and user experience. Ergonomic options for Mac are an underrepresented category intended for users with medium to small hands. Logitech focused on ensuring that the mouse worked as perfectly as possible out of the box with features such as two-year battery life, quiet clicks, a silent and new silent magnetic smart wheel, and optimized Bluetooth connectivity for up to three devices.

Various features on the mouse can also be customized via the downloadable Logi Options+ app, which allows you to configure the accessory to your preference. The mouse was also made with 54% recycled plastic as part of Logitech’s sustainability measures. The Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse for Mac sells for $70.

MX Master 3S Mouse for Mac

The MX Master 3S Mouse for Mac is an upgraded model that comes in Space Gray and Tailgate color options to match the common Apple ecosystem. Despite being a mechanical mouse, it has gotten several technological advancements from its predecessor including higher sensitivity. The MX Master 3S has an 8,000 DPI sensor, in comparison to the 4,000 DPI sensor in the prior model, which can be useful for creatives or those who work with high-resolution screens. The mouse also features quiet clicks, with 90% quieter clicks than its predecessor to be exact, plus an ultra-fast scroll wheel.

Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse for Mac. Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse for Mac.

The shape of the mouse is intended for intuitive handling; however, the buttons are also customizable via the Logi Options+ app. It is powered by USB-C, allowing users to also charge the mouse while working. There is a quick-charge ability, which provides three hours of use in just a one-minute charge. The MX Master 3S Mouse for Mac sells for $100.

Logi Options+ app

The Logi Options+ app is the next generation of Logitech’s customization application that is launching alongside these products. The app was first released in May but has since been updated to be a singular platform-customization app for all Logitech products.

Logitech Logi Options+ app.

The downloadable app allows you to do things such as the battery life of connected products. You can customize the keys of keyboards and mice in a number of different ways, including setting F keys to various functions in one program, such as a browser, and to a completely different function in another program, such as Photoshop.

The MX Mechanical Mini, K380 (Blueberry), Lift Vertical Ergonomic, and MX Master 3S are all compatible with the Logi Options+ app out of the box and more Logitech accessories will gain compatibility at a later date.

Editors' Recommendations

New malware can steal your credit card details — and it’s spreading fast
An individual surrounded by several computers typing on a laptop.
Alienware Aurora R15 now comes with Nvidia RTX 4090, Intel 13th-gen
Alienware Aurora R15 cryotech liquid cooled.
Intel Unison is yet another attempt to make PCs and phones work together
intel unison integrates your pc with phone image ui
Nreal’s Air AR glasses head to the U.S., ready to rock with iPhones
Nreal Air AR glasses
Lenovo is practically giving away this 2-in-1 laptop today
The sixth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga in laptop form.
Lenovo Legion i7 gaming PCs and laptops both got massive discounts
The Lenovo Legion 7i gaming laptop against a white backdrop.
Lenovo’s ThinkVision ultrawide curved monitor is 40% off today
The Lenovo ThinkVision T34w-20 curved ultrawide monitor with abstract colors on the screen.
When is the best time to post on Facebook?
A smartphone with the Facebook app icon on it all on a white marble background.
The classic Macintosh was just redesigned by AI — and it’s beautiful
App developer Steve Troughton-Smith created these alternate classic Macintosh computers using the Stable Diffusion AI generator.
How to use clipboard history in Windows
How to hide the taskbar in Windows 10
Best gaming monitor deals for October 2022
Dell 34 Curved Gaming Monitor at an angle displaying a video game scene.
How to add external games to your Steam library
Steam library.
Three ultra-rare RTX 4090 GPUs are hidden in Cyberpunk 2077
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 with a custom Cyberpunk 2077 backplate.