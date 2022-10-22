10 longest videos on YouTube

YouTube is a platform where you can watch millions of videos from around the world. Whether these videos are podcasts, reviews, or even reactions, YouTube has something for everyone. However, some content creators take it a step further and make their videos extra long. If you’re looking for videos that last for over several hours, then you’re in luck, because we’ve assembled ten of the longest videos currently on YouTube. Note that these may not be the absolute longest videos on YouTube, but we tried to limit the scope to entrees that have entertainment value. Somehow we suspect a clock countdown for 70 hours one second at a time wouldn’t be very enjoyable.

10. The longest 5 seconds on YouTube.

If you ever wanted to see a five-second-long excerpt stretched out into a 19-hour thrill ride, check out this video from The Slow Mo Guys. As their chosen name suggests, these two men like to film in slow motion some crazy activities such as jumping on a water balloon, getting hit in the face with a soccer ball, and shooting a newton’s cradle. “The longest 5 seconds on YouTube,” which was released in 2016, stretches out a clip from their “Glass Explosion at 343,000 fps!” where they heat up a glass measuring cup and make its handle explode with only a squirt of water. Even though the build-up to this explosion is quite long, it’s worth watching for the shattering effect alone.

9. I Counted To 100,000!

This next video comes from Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson, a YouTuber who is famous for popularizing stunt videos on the platform. However, Donaldson didn’t go viral until 2017 after he released a video in which he counted to 100,000. The video was originally 40 hours, but Adobe only allows for videos that are as long as 24 hours, so some parts are fast-forwarded. Still, the fact that Donaldson committed to the bit for so long is a testament to his dedication as a content creator. Although this video was undoubtedly a struggle to make, it was worth the risk since it put Donaldson on the map.

8. 24 Hour Challenge Family Fun Challenge / That YouTub3 Family The Adventurers

In 2019, a YouTuber family called That YouTub3 Family – The Adventurers published a video where they filmed themselves for 24 hours over the course of a weekend. Much of this video depicts the family’s day-to-day activities such as eating meals, playing video games, and opening fan mail. This may be disappointing to some subscribers since the family’s other videos involve them partaking in crazier activities such as riding roller coasters or staying at a haunted hotel. But the “24 Hour Family Fun Challenge” is still great if you want to live vicariously through this family for a weekend — or rather 24 hours of a weekend.

7. I Drew Pewdiepie For 24 Hours Straight | ZHC

Artist ZHC made a 24-hour video in 2019 where he was drawing another famous YouTuber named PewDiePie. The fact that ZHC can draw for this long without faltering is a testament to his talent and commitment. He does get some help from his girlfriend, but most of the work on display is his own. ZHC even listened to the same PewDiePie song throughout the whole video, which certainly helps him get into the right mindset during the project. What’s even better is that PewDiePie reviewed ZHC’s drawing in one of his videos — and he liked it! Click here if you want to watch ZHC’s reaction to this review.

6. I Played GTA 5 For 24 HOURS STRAIGHT! (World Record Challenge)

The YouTuber Bloo (not to be confused with FaZe Clan’s Bloo) shared a video in 2021 where he played Grand Theft Auto V, or GTA 5 for short, with his friends for 24 hours. This video is proof of how much you can do in GTA 5 as Bloo takes part in heists, extreme races, and riding a motorcycle down a mountain. One highlight from this video comes when Bloo was being chased by a UFO. It’s definitely a treat for fans of GTA 5. Who knows, maybe Bloo and his friends will make another video where they play GTA 6 for 24 hours straight?

5. Longest Video on Youtube (24 Hours)

This next video was published in 2010 and comes from jtpfreak. This channel is known for vlogs and experiment videos. What separates “Longest Video on YouTube (24 Hours)” from jtpfreak’s usual content is that it features absurdist comedy sketches such as puppet shows and newscasts involving a dog. There are still some documentary-style clips of a peacock in a zoo and a local band performing. But for the most part, this video is made of goofy bits. If you’re into that kind of humor, then this video is for you. The internet’s busiest music nerd Anthony Fantano, aka theneedledrop, even makes a cameo!

4. PLAYING FORTNITE FOR 24 HOURS! *World Record*

Kwebbelkop, one of Bloo’s friends who was featured in his twenty-four-hour GTA 5 video, released his own 24-hour Let’s Play four years earlier–this time playing Fortnite. Much like Bloo, Kwebbelkop pushes himself to play Fornite for twenty-four hours and surprisingly is able to stay awake throughout the whole thing. One of the most entertaining parts occurred when Kwebbelkop tried to snipe enemies while they were building a fort. Even though he does take breaks several times during the recording, Kwebbelkop had enough footage for twenty-four hours. His team doesn’t score many wins throughout much of the video, but it’s still a fun watch for fans of Fortnite.

3. PLAYING MINECRAFT FOR 24 HOURS STRAIGHT!

Even though “PLAYING MINECRAFT FOR 24 HOURS STRAIGHT!” is yet another 24-hour Let’s Play video on this list, what makes it different from the others is that the YouTuber known as UnspeakableReacts is asleep for most of the video. Released in 2018, the first hour features UnspeakableReacts doing typical Minecraft activities such as taming wolves and chopping trees, but then he puts his headphone jack on the digging commands while he falls asleep. The rest of the video is UnspeakableReacts digging a tunnel while he’s sleeping, which is a hilarious thought in and of itself. If you’re a Minecraft fan and want to see someone dig a tunnel for twenty-three hours without even being awake, then you should definitely watch this video.

2. 1 Year Survival Challenge In The Jungle – full Videos – The longest video in the world

The next video on this list comes from YouTube channel Survival Challenge. Published in 2021, “1 Year Survival Challenge In The Jungle – full Videos – The longest video in the world” features twenty-four hours of footage from the unnamed content creator, known only as “Jungle Man” according to the bottom left corner, while he spends a year of living in the forest. Throughout this video, we see Jungle Man partake in all sorts of survivalist activities such as building huts, creating irrigation systems, and hunting animals. Truly a great video for anyone who’s considering living in the wild. And even if you don’t want to live in the wild, this video is still worth checking out.

1. Teo does a 36-hour stream

The longest video on this list is a 36-hour Twitch stream from gaming channel Teo — or rather his second channel More Teo. Unlike other Let’s Plays on this list, “Teo does a 36-hour stream” consists of Teo playing multiple games such as Jurassic World: Evolution 2, Battlefield 2042, and Inscryption. It’s as if Teo thought he couldn’t play one game for 36 hours and needed to play multiple to justify the stream’s length. Even though did sleep during the stream, it was only for a couple of hours and he kept the stream going by showing existing videos in the interim. Still, it’s a great video, especially for anyone looking to get into Twitch streaming.

