Urban travelers can customize their computer bag with the Lowepro Urbex series

As tech gear continues to expand into new categories and new sizes, Lowepro is offering a solution over the one-size-fits-all bag. On Tuesday, September 5, Lowepro announced the Urbex, an urban backpack series that uses customizable compartments and configurations to accommodate a wide variety of laptops, tablets, and other digital gear.

The Lowepro Urbex, available in 20L, 24L and 28L Plus sizes, uses an integrated Gear Box, a removable compartment that can hold anything from cords and accessories to headphones, with built-in pockets and loops for organizing those smaller accessories. The GearBox has a dedicated compartment at the bottom of the bag. And with the two largest options, the compartment can also be attached to the bag’s exterior.

Along with the Gear Box, Lowepro aims to make a flexible backpack with a HighRise hinged divider, which allows the remaining space to work as one compartment or two. All three bags also offer a slot for a 15-inch laptop or 10-inch tablet and a dedicated smartphone pocket.

The Urbex BP 20L, which is slated to retail for $100, is the most compact of the bunch, designed to use as a briefcase alternative that’s also roomy enough to hold your lunch.

Stepping up to the $120 Urbex BP 24L, you are offered a larger main storage compartment and the option to mount that GearBox on the outside.

The largest of the bunch, the Urbex BP 28L Plus, has expandable sides to accommodate an additional four liters of stuff. When not in use, those sides pack back in to maintain the bag’s slim design. The 28L retails for $150.

“The needs of those moving through dense urban environments continue to evolve, and so do our bags,” said Michelle Erbs, marketing director for Lowepro. “Today more and more of us are content creators, world travelers, and adventurers. The Urbex is versatile enough to meet the needs of today’s modern urban professional and serve as the go-to bag for trips across town or across the country.”

The two smallest bags will be available in black, dark gray, and dark green, while the largest Urbex is available only in black. All three bags are expected to be available beginning in October.

Lowepro, now in its 50th year, designs camera bags, laptop bags and travel bags.