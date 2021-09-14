Apple’s “California Streaming” event just ended, and it was exactly what we thought it would be. The iPhone 13, the Apple Watch Series 7, the AirPods 3, and even a new iPad.

That’s plenty for one Apple event, no doubt, but it did leave out one highly-anticipated product that we’ve been waiting for since WWDC. The M1X MacBook Pro.

When’s it coming?

While the M1X MacBook Pro wasn’t announced today, the good news is we won’t have to wait long. The latest reports show that the M1X MacBook Pro — both the 14-inch and 16-inch models — are ready to launch within the next few weeks. These are products that are too important for Apple to release without a proper event, meaning we could have another Apple event very soon.

September 28 or October 5 seem like the most likely candidates at this point, but either way, it’s coming soon.

Although this would make for two events very close to each other, separating the iPhone launch from Mac launches is usually how Apple operates. It allows for proper media attention and buzz to build around each without too much overlapping.

So, while today wasn’t it, the day for new MacBooks seems to be right around the corner.

Awaiting the transition

What’s so important about the M1X MacBook Pro anyway? Well, ever since Apple announced its transition to its own M-series Apple Silicon, we’ve been waiting with anticipation to see what it could do with its “Pro” devices.

After all, imaging how Apple would replace the lighter Macs in the lineup, such as the MacBook Air or entry-level iMac, wasn’t difficult. The M1 chip proved to be quite a performer. And the new 24-inch iMac gave us a sneak peek of what hardware design built around these highly efficient chips could look like earlier this spring.

But then we come to the M1X MacBook Pro. The MacBook Pro has a storied legacy in the Mac lineup, and many of us felt like the original M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch that launched in late 2020 was a bit of a letdown.

It was a solid replacement for the previous 13-inch MacBook Pro, but it didn’t feel like a meaningful step above the M1 MacBook Air. It ran the same M1 chip, with only a minor difference in graphics options. It also had the exact same chassis and hardware as the previous Intel-powered model, despite having that brand new chip inside.

In other words, it was a good hold-over, but it wasn’t a device built around what was now possible with Apple Silicon.

The rumored M1X MacBook Pro should fix that problem. It’s supposedly coming in 14-inch and 16-inch versions, and a radical new design. The Touch Bar is being ditched, along with Apple’s limitations on ports. That’s right — the next MacBook Pro will likely include the return of HDMI, MagSafe charging, and an SD card slot.

Who would have thought? It’s a big update, and with some of the iPad announcements out of the way, an upcoming Mac-focused event could even have some more surprises in store.

