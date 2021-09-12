Apple’s California Streaming event is official, set for 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, September 14. The event will kick off (virtually) from Apple Park and you’ll be able to watch the livestream on Apple TV devices and just about anywhere else via YouTube. This event is certain to see the launch of the iPhone 13, along with several successors to older products in the lineup, including the iPad Mini 6, potentially a new base iPad, AirPods 3, and the Apple Watch Series 7.

Here are more details about what you can expect.

The first high-refresh rate iPhone 13

To the surprise of no one, Apple should be launching the iPhone 13 . The iPhone 12 launched to great success this year, selling over 100 million units at a time when competitors like Samsung were struggling with their equivalent. Apple expects to repeat that success with the iPhone 13.

As per earlier reports from varying sources, the hardware of the 13 is broadly expected to resemble that of the iPhone 12. While the notch will remain, Apple is slimming it down and beefing up the battery to create a phone that looks better and lasts longer. The A14 Bionic chip will be replaced by a more powerful A15, and the device will launch on iOS 15.

The iPhone 13’s more subtle changes are in its display and camera. Apple is said to be incorporating a 120Hz refresh rate into the OLED display of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, making them the first high-refresh panels Apple has used. The bigger batteries could also help offset some of the potential battery drain from the smoother displays.

As with the iPhone 12, Apple is expected to launch the phone in four versions — the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max — with pricing remaining the same.

New AirPods with a revised design

Apple is also expected to be launching a new pair of AirPods alongside the new iPhone. They will be redesigned to look a lot like the AirPods Pro, with angled stems, but without the silicone eartips. They are reportedly being designed for those who like the current AirPods Pro but don’t particularly care about the noise-cancellation features of the current models.

The new AirPods were first predicted to launch in the spring, but a revised prediction places their earliest launch in September — just in time to arrive with the new iPhone.

The Apple Watch Series 7

A new and redesigned Apple Watch was reported by reliable sources earlier in the year. The Watch, presumably the Apple Watch Series 7, has been reported to come with a refreshed design, an updated processor, and improved screens by Bloomberg. A render by somewhat reliable leaker Jon Prosser showcased what such a design could look like. There could also be a new green case color option.

Apple will likely debut the Series 7 alongside the iPhone 13 in September.

New iPads still up in the air

Apple is expected to be launching another pair of redesigned iPads later in the year. These will complement the iPad Pros released earlier this year and will include the revival of the iPad Mini in a more modern form factor.

Apple is expected to relaunch the iPad Mini with a refreshed design that looks more like the iPad Airs and Pros. This design will allow the company to expand the screen to 8.3 inches while leaving the chassis the same size. Apple is also said to be throwing in a more powerful chip. It’s not clear yet whether this would be an A14 for a power boost or an A15 to bolster 5G support.

Apple is also said to be launching a new basic iPad. Not much has been said about it beyond the processor, which would be an A13 Bionic chip in this update. Bloomberg has reported that this iPad will also be thinner and lighter, but it’s not clear what other changes Apple will be making. The company could launch it alongside the iPhone 13, but there’s precedent for Apple holding a separate fall event for its iPad. If this doesn’t launch in September, expect it shortly after.

