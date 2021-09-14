  1. Mobile

Apple’s new iPad Mini features refreshed design, Retina display

By

Apple just announced the new iPad Mini featuring a fresh design with rounded corners and thinner bezels at its California Streaming event. It’s available in four new colors (purple, pink, starlight, and space gray).

The new iPad Mini is slightly larger than its predecessor, with an 8.3-inch liquid Retina display. In terms of cameras, there’s a rear 12MP ultrawide camera with a f/1.8 aperture and True Tone flash. The ultrawide front camera can capture 4K video and 12MP stills.

In terms of connectivity, the new iPad Mini features Wi-Fi 6 and 5G, and Apple is claiming that it will have a 40% faster CPU and an 80%  faster GPU.

New Apple Ipad Mini Gaming
Apple

In landscape mode, the new iPad Mini now features stereo speakers, and artists will appreciate support for the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil. The iPad Mini is also more environmentally friendly, as its enclosure is built from 100% recycled aluminum. Main logic board solder and enclosure magnets are also made of 100% recycled materials.

Apple Ipad Mini Announcement with 2nd gen apple pencil
Apple

The new iPad Mini starts at $499 and will be available in 5G and Wi-Fi-only models next week.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Buy flash sale: Save on gaming laptops, TVs, & more Today!

Line outside of Best Buy for RTX restock.

We just learned an important spec about Apple’s upcoming VR headset

A photo of a mockup of the upcoming Apple VR Headset.

HP Envy x360 13 vs. HP Spectre x360 13

HP Spectre x360 13 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

Everything you need to know about Fortnite chapter 2, season 8

Four characters overlooking crashed ship in Fortnite.

The best superhero movies of all time

Task Force X in The Suicide Squad.

PAX West 2021 was a smaller show, and it was better for it

A person holding a sign announcing a line is full

15 great sci-fi books to read before they become TV shows

An image of a character approaching a mysterious object in Apple TV+ series Foundation.

Best cheap Chromebook deals for September 2021

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

Wait — where were the new AirPods at Apple’s latest event?

Apple iPhone 13 Pro low-light sample image.

The best laptop bags for 2021

Aer Fit Pack 2 Backpack

Apple iPhone 13 buying guide: Everything you need to know

Person using the all new iPhone 13.

Common Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 problems and how to fix them

Galaxy Z Flip 3 closed with Cover Screen active.

Apple Watch Series 7: Everything you need to know about the latest smartwatch

Apple Watch Series 7