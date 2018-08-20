Digital Trends
Computing

Apple's MacBook Air with Retina display and Mac Mini "Pro" could arrive this fall

Chuong Nguyen
By

Mac faithful who swear by their Mac Mini desktop and MacBook Air, which kickstarted the Ultrabook revolution in consumer laptops, may have reason to celebrate this fall. Apple is planning on updating both Mac models later this year with new features, and the company’s miniature desktop is said to be getting a pro-centric focus.

Rumors of a refreshed MacBook Air have picked up steam in recent months, and like earlier reports, Bloomberg claims that the laptop will come with a huge screen update. As the only current notebook in Apple’s laptop lineup without a high-resolution Retina screen, Apple will be giving its 13-inch laptop a Retina makeover this year, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with Apple’s products. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a solid track record with Apple leaks ahead of the company’s product launches, previously reported that the refreshed notebook could come in at $1,000, essentially replacing the current MacBook Air at that price point.

In addition to the MacBook Air refresh, Apple could also give its Mac Mini desktop a refresh, with some features catered to professionals. Given that Apple recently refreshed a high-end iMac Pro for its prosumer audience, this move makes sense. With the pro-centric Mac Mini, Apple will focus on more premium components that could increase the starting price of the laptop.

“For this year’s model, Apple is focusing primarily on these pro users, and new storage and processor options are likely to make it more expensive than previous versions,” Bloomberg reported and similarly cited people familiar with Apple’s plans.  This would be the first Mac Mini refresh in several years, and given the available technology today — like Intel’s eighth-generation processors — it could be the most powerful update to the beloved desktop computer ever.

The Mac Mini remains a popular option for many users given its compact size and low cost. Unlike the all-in-one iMac and iMac Pro, the Mac Mini doesn’t ship with a display, keyboard, or mouse, and users will have to add their own peripherals to use the computer. However, with a starting price at just $499, it remains one of the most affordable ways to enter Apple’s MacOS ecosystem.

Apple’s hardware refresh could happen as early as October. Historically, Apple announces its new iPhone and Apple Watch in September, and a Mac hardware event could follow a few weeks later in October. Apple is also slated to release MacOS Mojave in the fall as well.

Another Mac model that is getting refreshed is the Mac Pro. Unlike speculations surrounding the MacBook Air and pro-centric Mac Mini, Apple already confirmed its plans to update the Mac Pro, and the company previously announced that the updated hardware will arrive next year in a move to appease high-end professionals and creatives. These hardware updates will help Apple recover from stagnant Mac sales and improve its market share in the PC space.

Don't Miss

Apple iPhone X Plus: News, rumors, specs, and more
fujfilm 46 zoom broadcast multi group fujifilm46xzoom
Photography

Fujifilm now has a crazy 46x zoom lens — 9.5mm to 437mm — for 4K video

If you're watching a sports game next year and see the view zoom from an extreme wide angle to up close and personal, Fujifilm's new lens may be to blame. Here's how Fujifilm technology created a 46x zoom 9.5-437mm lens.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Hitman 2 Hands-on
Gaming

‘Hitman 2’ will include enhanced versions of all of the previous game’s missions

Hitman 2 will give players the option to replay the first game's missions, complete with gameplay enhancements, and they'll be free to anyone who already purchased the original game.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
htc launches vr focused viveport m storefront for android
Computing

HTC breaks down VR barriers by bringing Oculus Rift titles to Viveport

HTC's Viveport store and subscription service will be opened to Oculus Rift users in September this year, letting them buy titles directly and take advantage of the monthly game-delivery service.
Posted By Jon Martindale
water resistant apple airpods airpods2 charging case on
Home Theater

Images found in a beta of iOS 12 reveal the next-generation AirPods 2

Apple plans to release new AirPods much the same as it does new iPhones, and a wireless charging case, water resistance, and better Siri integration are among the improvements we can expect in future models.
Posted By Parker Hall, Kris Wouk
everything you need to know about facebooks new data policy facebook headquarters
Social Media

Complaint by federal agency says Facebook’s ad platform is discriminatory

Facebook says it's been improving ad practices since an investigative report suggested the network was breaking laws for discriminatory housing ads. Now, HUD has filed an official complaint, saying the changes haven't been enough.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
iPhone X, iPhone 11
Mobile

Pre-orders for the 2018 iPhone may start on September 14

Apple's 2018 iPhone range is still a mystery. How many models will launch? What will they be called, and how big will the screens be? Here are all the rumors and everything we know so far.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
dell gaming screen 1440 155hz newdellscreens01
Computing

Dell’s new fast-refresh Freesync display could be your next great gaming screen

Dell has debuted a pair of new gaming TN displays, each offering high refresh rates and fast response times to gamers alongside Freesync technology. There are 24- and 27-inch versions of the new screens available now.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Emerging Tech

Cutting-edge paper-based battery is powered by electron-harvesting bacteria

Want to know what tomorrow's batteries could look like? Researchers from Binghamton University, State University of New York are busy developing a new type of battery that's made out of paper.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Google Pixel 2 XL against plant
Mobile

Photos of the Pixel 3 XL show a massive, but gorgeous 6.7-inch OLED display

It hasn't been too long since Google launched the Pixel 2, but it's already gearing up for the next iteration, the Google Pixel 3. Here's everything we know about the upcoming phones so far.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
samyangs first nikon autofocus lens is an ultra wide 14mm f 2 8 1557311663 copy
Photography

Samyang’s first Nikon autofocus lens is an ultrawide 14mm f/2.8

Samyang's venture into autofocus lenses continues with its first option for Nikon DSLRs. The bright F/2.8 lens captures a wide 14mm view, and Samyang the focus is quiet, quick, and accurate.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
home2 suites hilton ssf image001
Smart Home

Hilton doubles down on construction trends with a San Francisco hotel

Hilton is jumping onto the modular construction trend by using the strategy in a new Home2 Suites, a modular build hotel that will provide accommodations to travelers and guests in San Francisco.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Alienware Area-51 R5 Review |
Computing

Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs are coming to Alienware and Predator gaming desktops

Dell and Acer have both announced support for Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 2000 graphics cards in refreshed gaming desktops, including Predator Orion series systems and Alienware desktops.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Battlefield V review
Gaming

‘Battlefield V’ beta with new multiplayer experience kicks off September 6

Battlefield V's open beta comes to consoles and PC on September 6. If you pre-order the game, you'll get a two-day head start on September 4 to try out the story-driven multiplayer experience Grand Operations.
Posted By Steven Petite
tokyo 2020 olympics facial recognition
Emerging Tech

Scarily realistic ‘deep video portraits’ could take fake news to the next level

Researchers have developed a new A.I. system which is able to produce scarily realistic "deep fake" videos -- right down to details like a person's eyebrows or eyes as they speak.
Posted By Luke Dormehl