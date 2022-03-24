  1. Computing

Latest MacOS update causing monitor and controller issues

Chuong Nguyen
By

Mac owners updating to the latest version of Apple’s operating system are experiencing problems with connectivity to select peripherals, including game controls, displays, and graphics cards housed inside eGPUs.

The problems stem from updates to the latest version of Apple’s MacOS 12.3, with people turning to various blogs, forums, and Reddit to report these issues. Apple has not acknowledged or addressed these complaints, and it’s unknown how widespread these problems are among MacOS 12.3 users.

The display on a MacBook shows a Memoji in Messages.

A detailed Reddit post that’s been active for at least the last nine days at the time of this writing suggests that the game controller issue is affecting controllers from multiple manufacturers. People on Reddit have reported that Xbox, PlayStation, and third-party controllers are not recognized by MacOS 12.3.

And given that one person is having issues with Bluetooth headphones that seemingly work well with their iPhone and iPad, the user speculated that Apple’s issue may be due to an overly aggressive Bluetooth power management flaw to conserve battery life. That information has not been onfirmed.

Some people who have had controller issues have tried various diagnostic and troubleshooting steps, and many have reported that none of these attempts have remedied the problem. Apple’s developer support thread revealed that once the issue appears, it continues to persist despite deleting the controller from their Bluetooth devices and re-adding these devices.

Another flaw with macOS 12.3 that Apple needs to address is support for external displays. Some people who have updated to the latest Monterey build have reported that some displays do not work, and the issue is affecting Mac owners who connect to single and multiple displays. According to MacRumors, this issue affects USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort monitors.

A person works at a station equipped with the all new Mac Studio and Studio Display.

Some people who rely on the DisplayPort standard to connect their monitors may want to check to see what version of DisplayPort is being used if they find that macOS is not recognizing their external screen. In a workaround, someone found success with getting their Mac device to recognize their monitor by lowering the DisplayPort version from 1.4 to 1.2.

Fortunately, unlike the controller issue, there are some workarounds for those affected by the display bug, including unplugging the monitor from power, reconnecting the display, and then plugging the display back into power, according to Mac Rumors.

Another issue that’s affecting both Mac gamers and creatives is macOS 12.3’s inability to recognize graphics cards both connected to eGPUs and housed internally in PCI-e slots. This means that the issue also affects Mac Pro owners with internal GPUs.

According to AppleInsider, the problem has appeared throughout various stages of Apple’s beta testing of the operating system, and some people noted that graphics performance declined by as much as 94%. Since M1-powered Macs do not have discrete graphics, this issue only affects Intel-powered Macs with discrete AMD-powered graphics.

Given the recently revealed instabilities, it is advised that Mac owners who have not made the jump to version 12.3 of Apple’s operating system continue to hold off until Apple releases an update that addresses these flaws. Creatives especially should not update at this time given that the display and GPU problems could have an adverse impact on their workflow.

These latest Mac flaws add to a previously reported and serious bug that hasaffected Apple’s macOS 12.3 since it became available for public download. We had reported that this bug had bricked Macs or caused an endless reboot loop for systems, in particular notebooks, that have had their logic boards previously replaced.

If you have experienced a bug since updating to macOS 12.3, you may want to let Apple know by visiting the company’s support site.

Even though the Monterey’s latest build appears to be laden with bugs, it also delivers some important new features, including Universal Control, head tracking for spatial audio support, the addition of new emoji, and more.

Editors' Recommendations

OnePlus Pad 5G will have Snapdragon 865 chipset, launch soon

OnePlus Pad 5G

Digital iPhone car keys expand to 2022 Genesis, Kia models

ios 13 tips and tricks apple digital car key

Best laser printer deals for March 2022

brother dcp l250dw laser printer amazon deal monochrome

The best smart lamps of 2022

Philips hue white ambiance lamp installed on coffee table.

This HTC Vive VR headset is $100 cheaper today

htc debuts vive cosmos elite modular faceplates vr headset pr

Lenovo Legion 7i gaming laptop gets an $800 discount today

lenovo legion gaming laptop rtx 3000 series 7i left profile

Best external hard drive deals for March 2022

Western Digital 6TB My Book External Hard Drive

The Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti will have a triple 8-pin adapter

The triple 8-pin adapter included with the RTX 3090.

The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is back in stock on Amazon and Newegg

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition on a pink background.

Overwatch 2 will add a much-needed ping system

Characters in Overwatch 2.

The Batman: Villains we could see in HBO’s Penguin spinoff

Split image of the Penguin overlooking Gotham in The Batman and the HBO Max logo.

Best server deals for March 2022

the best server ups for preventing data disaster

CNN+ plans, price, shows, and more

CNN Plus logo.