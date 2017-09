Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, set for release on September 19, is one of this year’s most anticipated fighting games. I mean, just look at the name. It has Marvel. And Capcom!

This is your chance to get a first look at the game, as we sort through Digital Trend’s best and worst fighting talent in a single-elimination tournament. The action starts at 3 p.m. Pacific.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite will be released on September 19 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.