 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Meta just created a Snoop Dogg AI for your text RPGs

Alan Truly
By

Meta Connect started with the Quest 3 announcement but that’s not the only big news. The metaverse company is also a leader in AI and has released several valuable models to the open-source community. Today, Meta announced its generative AI is coming soon to its social media apps, and it looks both fun and useful.

Meta AI for text

When CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta AI for social media, it seemed interesting. When one of the custom AIs looked like Snoop Dogg wearing Dungeons and Dragons gear, there was a gasp from the live audience, followed by whoops of joy and applause.

Meta AI's Dungeon Master looks like Snoop Dogg.
Meta AI’s Dungeon Master looks like Snoop Dogg. Meta

The Snoop Dogg avatar looks realistic and acts as the Dungeon Master, spinning a story in response to your chats. Zuckerberg demoed the interaction at the event, starting with the Dungeon Master saying, “Let’s get medieval, player.”

Related

Zuck’s RPG crew is confronted with “an ancient guardian armed with a rusted axe,” and he cheerfully responds with a prompt to “summon my steed.” The AI describes a loyal, galloping horse, adding the detail that its hooves echoed off stone walls, while the ancient guardian, wary of the horse, spoke instead of attacking.

Recommended Videos

It’s the sort of ChatGPT text responses with seeming creativity we’ve seen before, but it’s coming to Meta apps like Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Meta chose MRBeast as its AI-generated funny man.
Meta chose MrBeast as its AI-generated funny man. Meta

Meta announced a host of other AIs based on celebrities like NFL star Tom Brady, media personality Paris Hilton, and YouTuber Mr. Beast. Each specializes in a particular area and can help with chats about sports, recipes, crafting, and more. AI Studio, coming later, will let anyone make their own AI, with custom avatars and knowledge.

Meta AI has access to real-time information via Microsoft Bing, so it can inform you about current events. It should be quite helpful and entertaining.

AI is also coming to VR over time, so AI-powered avatars will appear in Horizon Worlds to interact with people wearing the new Quest 3, Quest 2, and Quest Pro VR headsets.

Meta AI will appear as 3D avatars in Horizon Worlds for Quest users.
Meta AI will appear as 3D avatars in Horizon Worlds for Quest users. Meta

The new Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are also getting access to Meta AI, so you can chat with the glasses and get help. Visual search is coming next year and uses built-in cameras to see where you’re looking and answer questions about your location or the object in view.

Meta Emu for images

Meta’s AI for generative images, Emu (expressive media universe), is coming to social media also. In the coming months, you’ll be able to use Emu in Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp by calling on Meta AI in any chat.

Meta AI can generate images within a chat in about five seconds.
Meta AI can generate images within a chat in about five seconds. Meta

The format will look familiar to anyone who’s used Midjourney to create AI images. Just type “@Meta AI /image” then enter a prompt. Within seconds, Emu will respond with a nice rendering of what you asked for.

Meta’s demonstration of Emu imagery was impressive, particularly with the remarkable generation speed. Zuckerberg said most images take just five seconds. That’s incredible considering other AI generators spend a minute and sometimes much longer before showing any results.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alan Truly
Alan Truly
Computing Writer
Alan is a Computing Writer living in Nova Scotia, Canada. A tech-enthusiast since his youth, Alan stays current on what is…
The best AI image generators to create art from text
Théâtre D’opéra Spatial AI artwork developed by Jason Allen.

AI image generators are becoming a hot topic online, but they are far from new. The technology for these tools has been around for some time. It is just reaching a point where they are more accessible to the everyday user.

Some of these text-to-art generators are free, while some are behind paywalls, and others allow for a trial. There are also many styles of art you can create from different generators. Take a look at our roundup of some of the best AI image generators below to see which ones might match your artistic style.
What is an AI image generator?
An AI image generator is essentially a tool that uses machine learning to create art. In its simplest form, it will use text prompts to describe the type of art you want to create, and then it'll do its best job to make it for you. Some tools include additional styles and parameters to their generators to make the results more unique.

Read more
Grammarly’s new ChatGPT-like AI generator can do a lot more than proofread your writing
GrammarlyGO's Rewrite for Length feature is shown.

Grammarly, one of the biggest names in writing tools, is adding AI-generated text to its repertoire on the heels of the wild popularity of ChatGPT. Known as GrammarlyGO, this new tool is focused on improving writing rather than replacing the writer.

GrammarlyGO will roll out in beta form to existing users in April. All tiers, including developers, business, education, and premium users, will have access. You can even use GrammarlyGO with a free account.

Read more
The AI expert at Meta has some harsh criticism of ChatGPT
Image with languages displaying in front of a man on his laptop for Meta's 200 languages within a single AI model video.

Yann LeCun, Meta's chief AI scientist, is not impressed by ChatGPT, the wildly popular artificial intelligence technology that is making headlines daily.

This might seem like an unexpected response, but Meta has its own AI program, and it has been making strong progress as well. For example, Meta's translation AI can handle 200 languages, including some that are spoken but have no written form.

Read more