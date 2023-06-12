 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

What is MusicLM? Check out Google’s text-to-music AI

Jon Martindale
By

MusicLM is one of Google’s experimental artificial intelligence (AI) tools that uses natural language models to interpret your instructions. But instead of chatting to you like ChatGPT, or helping you search, like Bing Chat, MusicLM is an AI that takes what you tell it and creates music based on it.

You’ll need to join the waitlist to get access, but once you’re in, you can start making music with Google’s latest AI tool.

What is MusicLM?

MusicLM is  a prompt-based music creation tool driven by natural language AI. It takes inputs from the user, whether that’s “humming to the tune of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody,” or “ambient, soft music to study to with rain in the background.” You can create genre mash-ups, multi-instrumental compositions, or human voice sounds that have never felt vocal cords before.

Related

For every prompt you input, MusicLM makes two tracks for you to listen to. To help improve the model, Google encourages users to reward a “trophy” to the one that feels the best, or that sounds closest to what you planned with the prompt.

Recommended Videos

How do you access MusicLM?

MusicLM prompt page.
Google

At the time of writing, Google is only taking applications for MusicLM, granting permission on a case-by-case basis. It’s not clear how many people are being given access or what the criteria are, but you can register your interest to see if Google grants you permission.

To sign up for MusicLM, head to the main page, and hit the Get Started button to sign up.

How do you use MusicLM?

To use the AI, just visit the main MusicLM page, or open up MusicLM in the Google AI Test Kitchen Apps (on Play Store and App Store, respectively), then sign in to your Google account, if necessary. On the main MusicLM page, input your prompt into the prompt window and hit Enter, or press the little arrow next to the prompt field.

You can specify instruments, styles, tempos, pitches, keys — whatever you can think of. MusicLM will then give you a couple of new tracks. You can listen to them by hitting their respective play buttons, or reward them with a trophy by selecting the corresponding icon.

The only caveat is that Google has added a protective system that won’t allow MusicLM to generate music based on artists or existing songs, so you can’t do the mash-ups that have been going viral in recent months. That’s to keep Google out of murky copyright waters.

Interested in checking our more cutting-edge AI? Try making your own GPT-4 chatbot with Dante.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Computing Coordinator
Jon Martindale is the Evergreen Coordinator for Computing, overseeing a team of writers addressing all the latest how to…
Protect public from AI risks, White House tells tech giants
A robot holding scales of justice.

At a meeting of prominent tech leaders at the White House on Thursday, vice president Kamala Harris reminded attendees that they have an “ethical, moral, and legal responsibility to ensure the safety and security” of the new wave of generative AI tools that have gained huge attention in recent months.

The meeting is part of a wider effort to engage with advocates, companies, researchers, civil rights organizations, not-for-profit organizations, communities, international partners, and others on important AI issues, the White House said.

Read more
AI could replace around 7,800 jobs at IBM as part of a hiring pause
The ChatGPT website on a laptop's screen as the laptop sits on a counter in front of a black background.

A valid concern that is often brought up in the discourse surrounding AI and automation is the prospect that many jobs could disappear due to being replaced by the new technology. And the latest example of this is the recent news that IBM may include the use of AI and automation in its plans to pause hiring for certain roles within the company.

Bloomberg has reported that among IBM's plans for a hiring pause for certain "back-office functions," IBM could replace approximately 7,800 jobs with AI and automation over a span of five years.

Read more
Stop using generative-AI tools such as ChatGPT, Samsung orders staff
Samsung logo

Samsung has told staff to stop using generative AI tools such as ChatGPT and Bard over concerns that they pose a security risk, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The move follows a string of embarrassing slip-ups last month when Samsung employees reportedly fed sensitive semiconductor-related data into ChatGPT on three occasions.

Read more