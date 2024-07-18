The future of the Meta Quest headsets just leaked out

The popular Quest 3 headset came out just last year, but according to a new leak, the Quest 4 and second-generation Quest Pro are also on Meta’s roadmap.

The recently leaked roadmap comes from a report posted by The Information, which details the timeline Meta is aiming to hit with the Quest 4 and Quest Pro 2. Unnamed sources inside Meta claim there will be two variants of the Quest 4, presumably a standard and premium model, codenamed Pismo Low and Pismo High. Since we have solid data on the rumored Quest 3S, the lower-cost model could end up being the Quest 4S. Regardless, both variants of the Quest 4 are expected to launch in 2026.

Although I’ve been clamoring for a Quest Pro 2, the new report indicates that Meta isn’t planning a proper sequel to the ill-fated Quest Pro until 2027. Work on the sequel had reportedly been halted shortly after the launch of the original Quest Pro, so it’s nice to see on the roadmap, even though it’s far out.

In the meantime, however, similar mixed-reality headsets from third-party manufacturers that can run Quest games and apps could arrive as early as 2025. Meta announced in April that it was opening up its Horizon OS ecosystem, and companies like Asus and Lenovo have already signed up to build their own XR headsets.

Meta’s future products aren’t just about bulky headsets though. The Verge cited a recent Financial Times report today that suggests Meta is considering a multibillion-dollar investment in Essilor Luxottica, Ray-Ban’s parent company. Meta’s latest smart glasses have exploded in popularity, and the partnership with Ray-Ban could become more solid in the near future.

We’ll learn more about many of these products as we get closer to this year’s Meta Connect event on September 25, where the company is expected to launch a more affordable version of the Quest 3, possibly called the Quest 3S.