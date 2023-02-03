 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

This micro-LED advancement is exactly what AR and VR needs

Alan Truly
By

Recent advances in microLED technology could significantly improve AR glasses and VR headsets in the future, according to some new research from MIT.

The report claims that vertical stacking could allow for microscopic pixels that provide full color in just 4 microns.

AR Glasses appear over an enlarged view of a stacked microLED display.

Head-mounted displays have, so far, relied on the same type of screens found in smartphones, tablets, and laptops. But these stacked micro-LEDs could challenges the way VR headsets are built in the future — and greatly expand their visuals.

Related

Stacked micro-LEDs can increase resolution compared to the current method of placing red, green, and blue sub-pixels side by side to create each full-color pixel.

The resulting micro-LED display could theoretically have a resolution of 5,000 pixels per inch (PPI). That’s about 10 times the pixel density of your smartphone. While this resolution would serve no purpose on a screen held at arm’s length, it should greatly improve the quality of displays that are about an inch from your eye. VR displays can suffer from the screen door effect where the pixel grid pattern is apparent.

Micro-LED displays also enjoy higher efficiency and improved contrast compared to LCD panels that require backlighting. Even mini-LED backlighting can’t compare since the light source is about one hundred times larger. That’s why you can sometimes see blooming around high-contrast areas in a mini-LED display.

Alan Truly smiles in this closeup, while wearing the Varjo Aero VR headset.
Photo by Tracey Truly

The only competing technology that might be able to match the contrast and density is full-color microLED; however, OLED degrades much more rapidly over time.

MIT researchers are making good progress on vertically stacked microLED displays, having demonstrated a working stacked pixel. They’ve also designed a manufacturing process that reduces waste despite the challenges of working at such a small scale. The next hurdle is to develop a system that can individually control a vast array of these full-color microLEDs.

The transition from the lab to manufacturing is almost impossible to predict, but this is undoubtedly good news for the future of AR glasses and VR headsets.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Apple spring event: massive Mac launch, XR headset, and more
Tim Cook at WWDC 2022.
HP Envy x360 13 vs. Dell XPS 13: the best tiny laptop?
The front of the HP Envy x360 13 on a table.
HP Dragonfly Pro vs. Apple MacBook Pro 14: a solid alternative?
The HP Dragonfly Pro Support app.
The best VR headset might be one you’ve never heard of
Alan Truly turns toward the camera, wearing the Varjo Aero VR headset.
One of the best HP laptops you can buy is $250 off right now
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor is $600 off today
Front view of Samsung's new QLED Odyssey gaming monitor sitting on desk.
GPU prices and availability (February 2023): how much are GPUs today?
An AMD Radeon RX 6500XT placed on a motherboard.
The best PC power supply for 2023
PC power supply in a case.
ChatGPT has a new way to detect its own plagiarism
The ChatGPT chatbot by OpenAIis now available for testing as a as a free research preview this week.
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs. MacBook Pro 16-inch
Someone typing on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.
The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is Samsung’s most powerful laptop ever
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra laptop.
Nvidia may have another monster GPU in the works, and the price could be outrageous
GeForce RTX logo is shown on the side of a graphics card.
AMD’s Ryzen 9 7950X3D pricing keeps the pressure on Intel
A hand holding AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor.