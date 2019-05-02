Digital Trends
Computing

Microsoft’s Azure Blockchain aims to strengthen trust between businesses

Jon Martindale
By
microsoft azure blockchain apps blockchainstock01
DongWenjie/GettyImages

Microsoft is getting into the blockchain business. Don’t worry though, it’s not about to launch a Bitcoin competitor. But it is debuting an expansion of its Azure cloud platform to include the Azure Blockchain Service, a new foundation for business-developed blockchain platforms that can help improve trust across organizations. The first one to sign up to this new preview service is J.P. Morgan with Quorum, a smart contract platform built upon the Ethereum protocol.

Blockchain technology is most well known for being the backbone of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, but over the years the technology has seen a variety of uses outside of that niche. Its ability to provide trust between organizations and individuals in the digital space has made it useful for voting machines, organizing medical records, and handling permissions in major companies. Microsoft’s Azure Blockchain Service is designed to expand the technology’s potential into a new sphere of cloud connected businesses.

Since blockchain can be a little hard to wrap your head around at times — especially when it comes to its specific uses beyond the abstract — Microsoft’s new service is entirely managed to help simplify the creation and management of blockchain services and networks. We’re told that Microsoft has made it so that setting up a new distributed ledger is as simple as a few clicks. There are also easy to understand management features which helps to add new members or set permissions for anyone who’s using the service.

The Microsoft Azure Blockchain Service also includes smart-contract functionality, which makes it possible for individuals and businesses to set specific conditions for completion of work, payments, and data access. Microsoft even released an extension for its Visual Studio code to make implementing them easier.

J.P. Morgan has already partnered with Microsoft for its Quorum blockchain, bringing it over to Microsoft’s managed platform. That service has customers as diverse as Starbucks and Louie Vuitton, and Microsoft itself even uses it as part of its Xbox Finance Team.

If you’re interested in trying out the Azure Blockchain Service, it’s now available in Preview. You can make a free Azure account here, and get $200 towards your first network. Microsoft also goes into more detail about it during the latest episode of its Block Talk Azure webshow.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for May 2019
Up Next

How to install a graphics card
bitcoin cryptocurrency app | crypto
Web

Everything you wanted to know about cryptocurrencies but were too afraid to ask

For better or worse, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are here to stay -- so you should probably know the basics about them. Here's everything you need to know about crypto -- from how to buy and sell virtual currency, to whether…
Posted By John R. Quain
how to change your gmail picture
Business

New marketing platform PushSend offers a unified platform for small businesses

If you're a small business looking to reach an audience, don't juggle different software fro every step of your marketing campaign. PushSend offers a comprehensive platform for every aspect of your marketing strategy.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
editional art social network launches editionalsocialnetworklaunch
Social Media

Art meets blockchain on this social network for collecting photos, designs

Want to see more art than selfies in your social media? Editional is a new social media network based on collecting limited-edition digital artwork. The network allows artists to share and fans to collect and trade artwork for free.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
2019 best worst time to buy new smartphone galaxy fold phones
Mobile

2019 is the very best, and the absolute worst, time to buy a new smartphone

The amount of amazing phones available to buy at the moment is bewildering, and a massive temptation, but unless you absolutely have to, don't get one just yet. Waiting may be the best buying decision you'll ever make.
Posted By Andy Boxall
insecure intel exploits logo
Computing

Intel heats up graphics battle against Nvidia with ray tracing-capable Xe cards

Nvidia's ray tracing-capable graphics cards will get some competition once Intel launches its Xe GPU in 2020. Intel's new graphics chips, designed for data centers and targeted at creative professionals, will support ray tracing,.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
microsoft build 2019 livestream keynote 2018 1
Computing

Build 2019: How to watch Microsoft’s keynote and what to expect

Are you ready for Build 2019? With less than a week away until Microsoft's annual developer conference is slated to start, we'll show you how to tune in to livestream the keynote as well as tell you what to expect this year.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for May 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
lenovo yoga chromebook c630 7
Computing

Here are the best Chromebook deals available in May 2019

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Luke Larsen
Dell XPS 13 9370 review | Lid and trim
Computing

Committed to Dell for your next laptop? Here are the best you can buy

Picking the best Dell laptop is have because Dell produces so many good laptops. Still, there are some that rise above the rest. Whether for battery life, looks, or all round performance, these are our favorites.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Dell XPS 15 9570 right angle
Computing

If you need your laptop to be large, these ones are most in charge

Whether you're in the market for a mobile workstation or a gaming behemoth, there's probably something in the 15-inch form factor that can fit the bill. Here, we've rounded up the best 15-inch laptops available.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Razer Blade Pro 17 review hero 2
Computing

The best 17-inch laptops fold desktop-caliber power into a portable package

Most people don't want a 17-inch laptop, but for gaming and productivity professionals, some people need a computer with a huge display. These are the best 17-inch laptops you can buy.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Computing

Why spend more than $100 on a printer? Here are some great affordable options

Need a new printer for the home or office, but don't want to spend tons of money? Here's our picks for the best cheap printers you can buy for around $100 with Wi-Fi support and high-print quality guaranteed.
Posted By Jon Martindale
razer core x chroma best external gpu
Computing

The Razer Core X Chroma is the best external GPU you can buy

The third entry in Razer's lineup of external graphics card enclosures, the Core X Chroma brings together the best of its previous options in a single package. With RGB lighting and extra USB ports, is this the best GPU enclosure you can…
Posted By Luke Larsen
macbook pro 2019 2
Computing

A 16-inch MacBook Pro might be the new MacBook we've always wanted

With increased competition from Windows laptops, Apple could do with refreshing its MacBook Pro line. Fortunately, it looks set to do that in 2019. Here's everything we know so far.
Posted By Arif Bacchus