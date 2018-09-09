Digital Trends
Computing

Microsoft will extend Windows 7 support in exchange for a monthly fee

Eric Brackett
By

Support for Windows 7 officially ends on January 14, 2020, but that date can now be postponed provided you’re willing to pay. In a new blog post, Microsoft has announced that it will continue to offer IT support for Windows 7 in exchange for a monthly fee. This means that if you want to continue receiving security updates for Windows 7 then you’ll need to pay a monthly fee. Microsoft has announced the specific amount yet but has said that it will increase every year.

Doubtless, there are going to be some people who are going to be upset over having to pay in order to receive security updates. On the other hand, this does mean that those organizations who are reluctant to upgrade to Windows 10 will still have an alternative. At least until this promotion ends in 2023.

The blog post says that this extended service option will “be available to all Windows 7 Professional and Windows 7 Enterprise customers in Volume Licensing, with a discount to customers with Windows software assurance.” Based on that wording, we can reasonably assume that this means any individuals who have not upgraded to Windows 8 or 10 will need to do so if they want to continue to receive support and security updates from Microsoft.

Those who don’t want to pay for the extended support can, of course, continue to run Windows 7, but they will be at a higher risk of security vulnerabilities and other issues. Unfortunately, those who do want to upgrade to Windows 10 will have to pay a hefty price. The more affordable Windows 8 is no longer being sold and the free upgrade period for Windows 10 has expired.

It will be interesting to see how this extended support promotion plays out for Microsoft. Currently, more than 38 percent of computers worldwide run on Windows 7. It’s likely that there are going to be some organizations willing to pay for the extended support. On the other hand, there are probably plenty of people who have avoided upgrading due to the cost of the software upgrade. Given that this extended service must be purchased for each device in use, it is likely that some will find it more affordable to simply upgrade to Windows 10.

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: DIY ebikes, bionic chairs, and toilet targets
Acer Aspire 5 review hero
Product Review

The Acer Aspire 5 proves why you should avoid $500 Windows laptops

Acer’s updated Aspire 5 benefits from Intel’s 8th-gen processor and Optane memory, offering a lot of performance for not a lot of money. Only its display and battery life reveal its budget nature.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Surface Plus
Computing

Refreshed Surface Pro 6 could arrive at Microsoft’s October 2 event

Microsoft is ready to bring new Intel processors to its refreshed Surface Pro and Surface laptop models. The company may be showing off the updated Surface hardware at a media event in New York City on October 2.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Computing

Here are 4 free alternatives to Photoshop for all your photo-editing needs

Photoshop is a capable program, but it's also expensive. Lucky for you, there are plenty of great alternatives out there that allow for a range of versatility, without requiring you to break into your bank account.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Acer Swift 3 review lid
Product Review

Acer's Swift 3 lives up to its name, proving affordable can also mean speedy

Buying a budget laptop can be difficult. Most models lack the latest hardware or have hidden flaws. Our Acer’s Swift 3 review looks at a budget machine that sports a fast 8th-gen Core i5 and PCIe SSD, but does this $680 laptop deliver…
Posted By Mark Coppock
microsoft surface book 2 15 inch review 310
Product Review

We're still trying to figure out how Microsoft made the Surface Book 2 this good

Our Microsoft Surface Book 2 review examines the newer, larger, more powerful 15-inch model. It offers a quad-core processor, Nvidia graphics, and a beautiful display, but the price will make you want to cry. Is it worth the pain?
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
how to change your google background image
Computing

Tired of all that white? Here's how to change the Google background image

Did you know that you can change how your Google search home page looks? It's a simple process to pick a new theme: We'll show you how to change your Google background, what to look for in themes, and how to download your own pictures for a…
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Apple MacBook Pro OLED with Touch Bar
Apple

Apple allowed spyware posing as anti-malware tool into its Mac App Store

Even when downloading apps from a trusted source, like the Mac App Store, you should be cautious. Security researchers discovered a spyware app on Apple's App Store that posed as a utility to protect against malware.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
how to copy and paste on a Chromebook
Computing

How to zip and unzip files on a Chromebook

Chromebooks support file compression, though they work a little differently than on Windows or Mac. Here's the step-by-step process to zipping files on a Chromebook, and then unzipping them again for extraction.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
iphone x notch
Mobile

This is the easiest way to save your iPhone data to your computer

Living in fear of losing your contacts, photos, messages, and notes on your iPhone? Fear no more -- in this guide we'll break down exactly how to back up your iPhone to your computer using Apple's iTunes or to the cloud with iCloud.
Posted By Simon Hill
Dell XPS 15-2-1 review
Computing

How to convert a PDF file to Excel

If you have a PDF file full of useful data you'd love to extract into an Excel document, we're here to help. In this guide, we'll walk you through the steps for how to convert a PDF into an Excel document.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple

Apple announces new policies to aid law enforcement worldwide

Apple has announced a new initiative aimed at improving its relationship with law enforcement agencies while maintaining the company's commitment to protecting customer data and privacy.
Posted By Eric Brackett
best laptop bags
Computing

These laptop bags will keep your notebook snug and secure wherever you go

Choosing the right laptop bag is no easy feat -- after all, no one likes to second-guess themselves. Here are some of the best laptop bags on the market, from backpacks to sleeves, so you can get it right the first time around.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
awesome tech you cant buy yet sterka ebike feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: DIY ebikes, bionic chairs, and toilet targets

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
YouTube Variable Speed
Computing

Saving your favorite YouTube videos for posterity is quick, easy with these tools

Learning how to download YouTube videos is easier than you might think. There are plenty of great tools you can use, both online and offline. These are our favorites and a step by step guide on how to use them.
Posted By Jon Martindale