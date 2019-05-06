Digital Trends
Computing

Election data is vulnerable. Microsoft’s open source software aims to fix that

Jon Martindale
By
blockchain beyond bitcoin voters cast their ballots on election da
Voters cast their ballots on Election Day November 04, 2008. PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images

Microsoft is branching out in an intriguing direction with a pair of new software platforms designed specifically around improving the security of democratic elections. A new software kit will help developers create new, more secure, and more accessible electronic voting systems, while Microsoft 365 for Campaigns will enhance the operations of political parties and organizations on the campaign trail.

Election meddling and the lax security that makes it possible have been major topics of discussion in the years following the 2016 presidential election. Big ideas like Blockchain-backed voting offer one method of potentially securing elections, but Microsoft has been at the forefront of protective technological methods for some time already. In the 2018 mid-terms it reportedly helped prevent Russian meddling through nefarious phishing URLs. As we approach the campaign cycle for the next presidential elections, Microsoft is looking to leverage even greater protective measures.

“We believe technology can play a critical role in securing elections and that technology companies have a responsibility to support them,” Microsoft said in a statement. “Today Microsoft is announcing two new solutions aimed at addressing the security of voting systems around the world.”

The first of those two solutions is ElectionGuard. The free, open source software development kit (SDK) combines guidance for campaign and election organizers, as well as tools to help build better voting machines and systems. The software platform is publicly verifiable and will be freely available on GitHub starting this summer. Microsoft has already partnered with a number of technology providers to test out the SDK ahead of future elections.

The second is Microsoft 365 for Campaigns. Set to be available in June this year, it will provide new, high-end capabilities for Microsoft 365 Business users specifically designed with political parties and political campaigns in mind. The features will initially be offered to federal offices in the United States, but will be rolled out to a wider user base in the future.

Building on top of Microsoft’s existing AccountGuard threat-detection program, the new Microsoft 365 service will simplify security for political organizations and give them specialized instructions and setup wizards to make sure that they retain strict security on all of their important data and connected systems.

If you run a political or campaign party, you can learn more or sign up your interest in the service at the official campaign page.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best free MMORPGs
Up Next

Quantum goes open source as Microsoft expands Q# programming language
Satya-Nadella-Microsoft-Build-2018
Computing

Everything Microsoft announced at Build 2019, from Edge to Azure

If you're excited about what Microosft has in store for everyone over the next few years, checking out its keynote at the annual build show is a great way to do it. Here's everything Microsoft announced during Build 2019.
Posted By Jon Martindale
downton abbey movie
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
wargroove impressions review feature img
Gaming

Get Nindie with it and check out these awesome indie games for the Switch

The Nintendo Switch's portability makes indies feel at home on the platform. Luckily, there are plenty of great titles to choose from. Here are our picks for the best Nintendo Switch indie games.
Posted By Steven Petite
best ps4 games header
Gaming

This list of PlayStation 4 exclusives puts its competitors to shame

The PlayStation 4's game library and incredible selection of exclusive games could make anyone with an Xbox One or Nintendo Switch think twice. Here's our list of the latest and greatest PS4 exclusives.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
razer stormtrooper keyboard mouse accessories edition pr
Computing

Razer celebrates Star Wars Day with Stormtrooper-themed gaming accessories

Razer's new Star Wars-themed gaming peripherals, consisting of a BlackWidow Lite keyboard, Atheris wireless mouse, and Goliathus mouse pad, are surprisingly affordable, coming in at just $10 more than their standard counterparts.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a few months off, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
awesome tech you cant buy yet tronex flashlight feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: E-ink smartphones and wearable headlights

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Deals

The 2018 Apple MacBook Air is on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen yet

The 2018 MacBook Air is now on sale for a very nice discount that lets shoppers grab it for less than a grand. If you love the super-slim profile, light weight, and sleek looks of the Air but have been waiting for a deal to drop, read on.
Posted By Lucas Coll
google assistant io 2018 sundar pichai
Mobile

Google I/O 2019: How to watch and keep up with the biggest developments

Google I/O is almost here, and we're excited to find out what Google has planned. But what if you're not happy to receive your news second-hand? Here's how to watch the Google I/O keynote and stay up-to-date.
Posted By Mark Jansen
tech trends 30 years from now questionable bitcoin
Computing

Hackers demanding bitcoin payments for code held hostage from GitHub and GitLab

Hackers extracted all the source code from certain GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket repositories, leaving behind a ransom note demanding bitcoin. It remains unclear how the hackers were able to access the accounts.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Computing

How to watch the Microsoft Build 2019 keynote and what to expect

Are you ready for Build 2019? With less than a week away until Microsoft's annual developer conference is slated to start, we'll show you how to tune in to livestream the keynote as well as tell you what to expect this year.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
best free MMORPGs
Gaming

Be forewarned, these free MMORPGs will slay your spare time

Have ample time on your hands and an unquenchable thirst to beat, battle, and blast your way through worlds of fantasy and sci-fi splendor? Check out our picks for the best free MMORPGs.
Posted By Steven Petite
Microsoft Edge Browser
Computing

Internet Explorer will find a new home in Microsoft’s Edge browser

Microsoft's legacy Internet Explorer is coming to the new Edge browser based on Chromium, a feature that will likely please business users. If you want to launch IE, all you'll need to do is open a new Edge tab in the future.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
IBM Quantum Computing feature
Computing

Quantum goes open source as Microsoft expands Q# programming language

Microsoft announced its Q# quantum computing language is going open source. In the next few months, Microsoft will release its Q# compiler and quantum simulators into the open source community to help spur development.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen