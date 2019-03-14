Digital Trends
Computing

Microsoft Pi Day celebration takes a slice from laptop and desktop prices

Jon Martindale
By
Dell XPS 13 9370 review | Full laptop from directly in front
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

As has become the tradition on the most pi of all days of the year, Microsoft is celebrating the mathematical constant by discounting many Windows laptops and desktops from major manufacturers. Some of those discounts fit into the theme by slashing prices by $314, 31.4 percent, or some other variant with ties to pi. Some discounts are more, some are less, but in any case, this is a great time to buy a new Windows laptop.

March 14, or 3/14, has been revered as “Pi Day” among a variety of scientific, mathematical, and technological circles since the late ’80s, whereby people typically consume pies in respect of the all-important number and its usefulness. How you celebrate Pi Day is entirely up to you, but for the past few years Microsoft has used it as a flash sale day and in 2019, that’s no different.

There are none of Microsoft’s Surface products discounted as part of the Pi Day sale, but there are a number of desktops and laptops from HP, Dell, and Razer to choose from. The 2018 XPS 13, one of our favorite laptops ever, is available for just $1,000 with a Core i7 CPU and 256GB of storage, representing a near $700 saving over its usual price. There’s also a Dell XPS 15 9570 which for just $1,100 comes equipped with a 4K screen, a Core i5 Intel CPU, and an Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti graphics chip. That’s more than $500 off its usual price.

Alienware desktops present more powerful options for those looking to set up a new gaming system. The Aurora R7 costs between $985 and $1,250 with Intel Core i7 CPUs, up to 16GB of memory and 2TB of storage, as well as a choice of Nvidia GTX 1060 or 1070 graphics cards. Choose the right build, and you can save up to $500 on one of those systems.

There are also discounted peripherals in the sale, from Razer’s DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse, with its price slashed from $70 down to $48, and the Turtle Beach Elite Pro OpTic gaming headset, with a price of just $137 down from $200.

Whether you’re looking for a new laptop, desktop, or gaming accessories, though, you’ll need to act fast to take advantage of the best deals. A number of items have gone out of stock while we’ve been writing this post, so you may not have long to take advantage of the best savings.

