Digital Trends
Computing

Microsoft Surface Book 2 gets more powerful with new Intel Core i5 processor

Arif Bacchus
By
Microsoft Surface Book 2 13 Review
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Microsoft this past weekend quietly updated its Surface lineup, but not with a new Surface Book 3. Instead, the company launched a refreshed version of the entry-level 13-inch Surface Book 2 with a new Intel Core i5 processor under the hood — giving the Windows 10 2-in-1 what could be a slight new edge in power.

As previously rumored, the refreshed entry-level version of the 13.5-inch Surface Book 2 features an eighth-generation quad-core Intel Core i5-8350U processor. This represents a major change from the previous entry-level version of the Surface Book 2, which featured a slightly less powerful dual-core seventh-generation Intel processor. The new model with the updated quad-core processor starts at $1,500 and also comes with a 256GB solid-state-drive, as well as 8GB of RAM.

Previously, the only way to get similar quad-core power would be to upgrade to a Surface Book 2 model with the Intel Core i7 processor. Still, when Microsoft launched the Surface Pro 6, the device also received a jump from dual-core to quad-core processors. As we noted in our review, that led to an increase in multi-tasking performance and in Geekbench 4 scoring. More testing will be needed, but the same could also carry over into this new version of the entry-level Surface Book 2.

The processor on board the refreshed Surface Book 2 comes with a maximum clock boost of 3.6GHz, and with a 1.70GHz base frequency. That means it is more efficient for multi-tasking — as well as for tasks that are heavy on the CPU. It should also be noted, though, that this updated model still does not come with dedicated Nvidia GeForce discrete graphics. That option is instead reserved for the $2,000 Surface Book 2 with the quad-core Intel Core i7 processor.

The now older version of the 13.5 inch Surface Book 2 with the dual-core processor, 256GB SSD, and 8GB RAM is still available through the Microsoft Store. It is slightly cheaper than the new model and is priced at $1,300.

Microsoft will be holding a Surface Hub 2 media event in New York City on April 17, and it is possible that this Surface Book 2 refresh will be mentioned then. There’s still no word on when the Surface Book 3 will arrive, however, but considering this refresh, it remains unlikely that it will be released soon.

Don't Miss

How to reset your router
hp spectre folio review xxl
Giveaways

Enter to win a luxurious, leather-bound HP Spectre Folio 2-in-1 laptop

There are a lot of laptops out there, but not very many are nearly as luxurious as the HP Spectre Folio 2-in-1. Unlike most notebooks, the Spectre Folio incorporates genuine leather into it's aesthetic.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
microsoft surface pro 6 review mem 2v2
Computing

These Surface Pro cases will keep your 2-in-1 safe and stylish

One of the most important accessories for your beloved Surface Pro is a good case. If you want a hand picking the right one for you, take a look at our list of the best Surface Pro cases.
Posted By Jon Martindale
hp envy elitebook and more 13 x360 restaurant
Deals

HP sale drops prices on laptops, desktops, and printers by up to $760

To celebrate the company's 80th anniversary, HP is running a huge sales event on a wide lineup of computers and hardware: Starting on Sunday, March 31, the HP Days sale lets you enjoy discounts of as much as $760 on everything from 2-in-1…
Posted By Lucas Coll
ASRock X10 IoT Router
Computing

Resetting your router can fix a number of problems, here's how to do it

Resetting your router is a good way to get into it if you forget your password, but it can provide some security benefits too. Here's how to go about it, no matter what router you have.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Dell XPS 15-2-1 review
Computing

Got a PDF but need an Excel document? Here's how to make the switch

If you have a PDF file full of useful data you'd love to extract into an Excel document, we're here to help. In this guide, we'll walk you through the steps for how to convert a PDF into an Excel document.
Posted By Jon Martindale
News

2 million diners hit by malware attack at restaurants across U.S.

Payment card data belonging to more than 2 million restaurant diners has likely been stolen in a malware attack involving point-of-sales systems. Targeted outlets include Buca di Beppo, Planet Hollywood, and Earl of Sandwich.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Asus-MG279Q
Computing

Are high refresh-rate monitors worth the price? Here's our analysis

Do you need a 120Hz or 240Hz monitor? It's a question gamers and general PC practitioners should ask themselves when making their next upgrade. It can be expensive, but to some, it's a must-have feature.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
1302130 autosave v1 3 pc buildout 2016 guide
Computing

Building your own PC is the best way to earn geek cred — here’s how to do it

You could buy a PC off the shelf, or you could take matters into your own hands and pick out the parts and you want, roll up your sleeves, and put it together yourself. Here's how to build a computer, even if it's your first.
Posted By Brad Bourque
Apple MacBook-review-hero1
Computing

Lost without Print Screen? Here's how to take a screenshot on your Mac

Whether you prefer to use keyboard shortcuts or applications such as Grab and Preview, this guide will teach you how to take a screenshot on a Mac. Once you know how, you'll be able to capture images within seconds.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Razer Blade (2018) using keyboard
Computing

Here's how to type symbols and accented letters on your Mac or PC

Ever wondered how to type that trademark symbol? What about characters from languages like Latin? You may not know it, but there's a whole slew of symbols and characters that you can type out just by using the keyboard in front of you.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best ergonomic mouse logitech mx master header
Computing

Detangle your desk with a mighty wireless mouse. Here are our six favorites

If you're looking for the best wireless mouse on the market, we've got the list for you!. These six models have something for everyone, whether you're a hardcore gamer or simply looking to ward off carpal tunnel.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Skype
Computing

You can finally record calls in Skype. Here's how to do it

Skype may be the premiere VoIP service, but it doesn't include built-in software for recording audio or video calls. Here's how to how to record a Skype call using a variety of tools, including some freemium software.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Dell XPS 13 9370 review | Laptop partially closed facing away from the camera at an angle showing lid and trim
Computing

The XPS 13 keeps getting better. Here's how it compares to the MacBook Pro

Dell has completely revamped the XPS 13 for 2018, giving it a fresh new design and boosted internals. How does it stack up against the classic MacBook Pro? When you consider the Dell XPS 13 vs. MacBook Pro 13, here's how it plays out.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Dell S2418H
Computing

Whether you want it for gaming or work, these are the best cheap monitors

Looking for the best budget monitors? These monitors are affordable, but still provide the features you need for gaming, work, home or other plans! Take a look at the displays and your wallet will thank you.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma