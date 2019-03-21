Digital Trends
Computing

Get the Surface Pro 6, with keyboard included, for $1,000 at Microsoft

Arif Bacchus
By
Surface Pro 6 Review
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

If you have been thinking of buying the Surface Pro 6 but have been worried by the fact that you need to purchase the Type Cover separately, now is your time to shop. Microsoft is currently running a deal on its latest Windows 2-in-1, letting you bring one home for $1,000 with the keyboard included in the price.

Usually retailing for $1,330, this latest Microsoft deal is cutting $330 off the price of the Surface Pro 6 and Type Cover bundle. It is not certain how long the discount will last, but it covers the special black version configured with the Intel Core i5 processor, a 256GB solid-state drive, and a total of 8GB of RAM. While this might not be the most powerful version of the Surface Pro 6, it still is an excellent choice for most tasks like web browsing and general day-to-day multitasking.

We reviewed a similar version of the Surface Pro 6 in October and found that is is the 2-in-1 to beat. Its bright display, build quality, improved quad-core processor, and excellent battery life were highs for us in our time with the device. Only the lack of USB-C and a poor Windows 10 tablet mode were low points for us in our review.

In the event that you want to buy a Surface Pro 6 with a little more power under the hood, Microsoft still has you covered. Although the keyboard is not included in the price, the platinum colored Surface Pro 6 with a 512GB solid-state drive, 16GB of RAM, and the Intel Core i7 processor is also on sale. It now retails for $1,700 instead of $1,900 — a $200 difference. This is a better choice if you’re running some 3D applications or editing photos and videos.

Alongside the Surface Pro 6, Microsoft is also discounting both the Surface Laptop 2 and the Surface Book 2. Starting configurations of the platinum Surface Laptop 2 now start at $800 instead of $1,000. And, the 13.5-inch version of the Surface Book 2 with the Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive is now on sale for $1,300 instead of $1,500. We reviewed the Surface Book 2 and found it to be the “most technically impressive laptop” that we’ve ever tested.

Looking for more deals on laptops, tablets, headphones, smartwatches and more? Our curated deals page has you covered.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for March 2019
Lenovo Legion Y740 review
Product Review

The Lenovo Legion Y740 brings RTX 2080 graphics power for under $2,500

Coming with the Intel Core i7-8750H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, the Legion Y740 one big beast. But priced at under $2,500 how does Lenovo’s Legion stand up against the crowd?
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Apple iMac Pro News
Computing

If you have $5,200, Apple has 256GB of RAM for your iMac Pro

Professionals looking to run intensive applications will be able to push their work a bit further with Apple's latest iMac Pro, which holds 256GB of DD4 ECC RAM for $5,200. Here's why it costs so much to upgrade your iMac Pro to the top.
Posted By Michael Archambault
nhs email gaffe button
Computing

Don’t be fooled! Study exposes most popular phishing email subject lines

Phishing emails are on the rise and a new study out by the cybersecurity company Barracuda has exposed some of the most common phishing email subject lines used to exploit businesses. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for March 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Stock Photo of Oculus Rift S
Computing

Oculus shows off the Rift S, plans to phase out its original VR headset

Oculus plans to phase out its flagship Rift VR headset for its newly created Rift S. The Rift S made its debut this week at the 2019 Game Developers Conference and is expected to be released in spring 2019.
Posted By Anita George
802.11ax laptop
Computing

Secure your Excel documents with a password by following these quick steps

Excel documents are used by people and businesses all over the world. Given how often they contain sensitive information, it makes sense to keep them from the wrong eyes. Thankfully, it's easy to secure them with a password.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Dell G3 Gaming Laptop Review
Computing

Intel teases 9th-generation Core i9 mobile processors at GDC 2019

Intel teased its new 9th-generation Intel Core i9 processors at GDC 2019. The company offered few specifics about the hardware, but a leak from late February provides insight into what the new processors might offer.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Get the best of both worlds by sharing your data on MacOS and Windows

Compatibility issues between Microsoft Windows and Apple MacOS may have diminished sharply over the years, but that doesn't mean they've completely disappeared. Here's how to make an external drive work between both operating systems.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Best MacBook Air cases
Computing

Give your MacBook Air some added style with one of these great cases or sleeves

Whether you’re looking for added protection or a stylish flourish, you’re in the right place for the best MacBook Air cases. We have form-hugging cases, luxurious covers, and padded sleeves priced from $10 to $130. Happy shopping!
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
intel command center graphics gdc 2019 intelcommandcenter3
Computing

Intel Command Center lays foundation for next year’s ‘Arctic Sound’ GPU

Intel revealed its new Command Center driver software at GDC 2019. The updated interface will control current Intel integrated graphics and also lays the groundwork for next year's Intel video card.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
british airways cabin crew given ipads
Web

How much!? British Airways glitch results in $4.2M quote for family vacation

Website errors sometimes cause flight prices to display at way below the correct price. But British Airways recently experienced the opposite issue when it tried to charge a family more than $4 million for a vacation in Mexico.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
how to save a webpage as a PDF
Computing

Want to save a webpage as a PDF? Just follow these steps

Need to quickly save and share a webpage? The best way is to learn how to save a webpage as a PDF file, as they're fully featured and can handle images and text with ease. Here's how.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Acer Predator XB2 review hero game
Computing

G-Sync and FreeSync can make your games look better, but which is best?

There are some subtle differences between the two adaptive refresh technology offerings, and they affect cost, performance, and compatibility. Nvidia may have released it's feature first, but in recent years AMD has stepped up to the plate…
Posted By Max Kwass-Mason
Windows 10 Laptop
Computing

Problems with installing or updating Windows 10? Here's how to fix them

Upgrading to the newest version of Windows 10 is usually a breeze, but sometimes you run into issues. Never fear though. Our guide will help you isolate the issue at hand and solve it in a timely manner.
Posted By Jon Martindale