If you have been thinking of buying the Surface Pro 6 but have been worried by the fact that you need to purchase the Type Cover separately, now is your time to shop. Microsoft is currently running a deal on its latest Windows 2-in-1, letting you bring one home for $1,000 with the keyboard included in the price.

Usually retailing for $1,330, this latest Microsoft deal is cutting $330 off the price of the Surface Pro 6 and Type Cover bundle. It is not certain how long the discount will last, but it covers the special black version configured with the Intel Core i5 processor, a 256GB solid-state drive, and a total of 8GB of RAM. While this might not be the most powerful version of the Surface Pro 6, it still is an excellent choice for most tasks like web browsing and general day-to-day multitasking.

We reviewed a similar version of the Surface Pro 6 in October and found that is is the 2-in-1 to beat. Its bright display, build quality, improved quad-core processor, and excellent battery life were highs for us in our time with the device. Only the lack of USB-C and a poor Windows 10 tablet mode were low points for us in our review.

In the event that you want to buy a Surface Pro 6 with a little more power under the hood, Microsoft still has you covered. Although the keyboard is not included in the price, the platinum colored Surface Pro 6 with a 512GB solid-state drive, 16GB of RAM, and the Intel Core i7 processor is also on sale. It now retails for $1,700 instead of $1,900 — a $200 difference. This is a better choice if you’re running some 3D applications or editing photos and videos.

Alongside the Surface Pro 6, Microsoft is also discounting both the Surface Laptop 2 and the Surface Book 2. Starting configurations of the platinum Surface Laptop 2 now start at $800 instead of $1,000. And, the 13.5-inch version of the Surface Book 2 with the Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive is now on sale for $1,300 instead of $1,500. We reviewed the Surface Book 2 and found it to be the “most technically impressive laptop” that we’ve ever tested.

