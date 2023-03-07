 Skip to main content
Microsoft still sells the Surface Laptop 4, and it’s $100 off

Andrew Morrisey
By
Using a Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 sitting on a couch with a dog.

If you’re in the market for a new laptop or a new tablet, the Microsoft Surface lineup has a lot to offer. And if you’re looking to combine some savings with your new computing device, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is seeing a $100 discount at Best Buy right now, which brings its price down from $900 to $800. Free shipping is included with a purchase, and a discount on Microsoft 365 comes with the Surface Laptop 4 as well.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 has been around for some time now, but it still has a lot to offer almost anyone in the market for a new laptop. In many ways we even like the Surface Laptop 4 more than its successor, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5. From a performance standpoint, the Surface Laptop 4 can compete with many of the best laptops on the market, and the Surface Laptop 4 15-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch often duke it out amongst creatives when it comes to purchasing a new laptop. As built for this deal, the Surface Laptop 4 comes with a custom AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB of RAM.

Some other things that make the Surface Laptop 4 such a great deal to pounce on are its minimalist design, which looks great wherever you may need to do your computing. It’s the thinnest 15-inch laptop on the market, and despite having less space to work with, Microsoft still fits it with a battery that can last all day. Should you manage to run the battery dry while you’re out on the go, the Surface Laptop 4 is able to charge back up to 80% battery capacity in just one hour, so you’ll never have to hang out near an outlet for too long in order to get back to your life on the go.

The Surface Laptop 4 is just $800 at Best Buy, which is a savings of $100 from its regular price of $900. The Microsoft Surface lineup is full of great laptop and tablet options, and if you’re undecided on whether this deal is the right one for you, explore our Surface Laptop Studio vs. Surface Laptop 4 and Microsoft Surface Pro vs. Microsoft Surface Laptop comparisons.

This Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 is surprisingly affordable
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
March 7, 2023 2:00AM
dell laptop flash sale deal february 2023 g 15

We spend all day looking for laptop deals, yet sometimes even we're surprised at how cheap gaming laptop deals can get. Take this Dell G15 deal, for instance. It's down to only $650, a price to rival the best budget laptops. If you're looking for a dedicated rig to play lightweight games on, this is your laptop. Grab it before the deal ends on Thursday, March 9.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop
Dell is one of the more familiar names in computing. It has a lot of great laptop options available for taking on the best PC games, with one of the more popular options being the G15 gaming laptop. This is in part because of its affordability, but the amount of capability that’s packed into its price point is a big sell as well. Like all of the best gaming laptops, the G15 packs high level performance that’s able to go anywhere with its portable form factor. As it’s built for this deal, the G15 has a 12-core Intel i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. These work together to create a snappy, responsive experience whether you’re gaming or sorting through your digital content.

Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is $464 off today
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
March 7, 2023 12:01AM
Dell Vostro 16 5620 on marble table.

Is it time to upgrade your home office? A dedicated work laptop is the best thing to start with. Grabbing a business laptop will increase your organization, speed and privacy. Luckily, our favorite work-from-home laptop from Dell is on sale today. Right now you can grab the Dell Vostro laptop for only $849, a $464 discount from its usual price. This is one of the best laptop deals for professionals working at home. Grab it before Dell stops the sale.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 3520
Are you getting frustrated from crashes that have caused you to lose your work, and slowdowns that have made you spend too much time on what should be a quick task? You won't be suffering through these issues with the Dell Vostro 3520. With its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that's recommended for laptops by our guide on how much RAM do you need, the laptop will have no trouble keeping up with you. The Dell Vostro 3520 also comes with a 512GB SSD, which should provide more than enough space for your software and files, and Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, so you can start setting up the laptop as soon as it powers on.

Hurry — this Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $600 off
Albert Bassili
By Albert Bassili
March 6, 2023 10:00PM
A person types on an Alienware M15 at a desk.

Hurry! The Alienware M15 R7 gaming laptop is on sale for two more day! This powerful device is part of Dell's seemingly random gaming laptop deals happening this week. The gaming laptop is usually $1,700, but a $500 discount plus an extra $100 discount with the promo code 'SAVE100' brings this gaming laptop down to just $1,200. Grab it before the sale ends on Thursday, March 9.

Why you should buy the Alienware m15 R7

