If you’re in the market for a new laptop or a new tablet, the Microsoft Surface lineup has a lot to offer. And if you’re looking to combine some savings with your new computing device, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is seeing a $100 discount at Best Buy right now, which brings its price down from $900 to $800. Free shipping is included with a purchase, and a discount on Microsoft 365 comes with the Surface Laptop 4 as well.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 has been around for some time now, but it still has a lot to offer almost anyone in the market for a new laptop. In many ways we even like the Surface Laptop 4 more than its successor, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5. From a performance standpoint, the Surface Laptop 4 can compete with many of the best laptops on the market, and the Surface Laptop 4 15-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch often duke it out amongst creatives when it comes to purchasing a new laptop. As built for this deal, the Surface Laptop 4 comes with a custom AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB of RAM.

Some other things that make the Surface Laptop 4 such a great deal to pounce on are its minimalist design, which looks great wherever you may need to do your computing. It’s the thinnest 15-inch laptop on the market, and despite having less space to work with, Microsoft still fits it with a battery that can last all day. Should you manage to run the battery dry while you’re out on the go, the Surface Laptop 4 is able to charge back up to 80% battery capacity in just one hour, so you’ll never have to hang out near an outlet for too long in order to get back to your life on the go.

The Surface Laptop 4 is just $800 at Best Buy, which is a savings of $100 from its regular price of $900. The Microsoft Surface lineup is full of great laptop and tablet options, and if you’re undecided on whether this deal is the right one for you, explore our Surface Laptop Studio vs. Surface Laptop 4 and Microsoft Surface Pro vs. Microsoft Surface Laptop comparisons.

