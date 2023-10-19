Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, Surface Laptop 5 prices slashed

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, the two latest generations in their line of stylish and powerful laptops, are currently on sale from Best Buy. If you’re looking for laptop deals, you should definitely consider these offers, as the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is going for $700 instead of $900 following a $200 discount while the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is down to $1,000 from $1,300 for $300 in savings. You’re going to have to act fast if you’re interested in either of these Surface Laptop deals though, as we’re not sure when their prices will return to normal.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 — $700, was $900

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is the previous-generation edition of the device, but it holds up well with its AMD Ryzen 5 4680U Microsoft Surface Edition processor, AMD Radeon Vega 9 Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The laptop features a 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen that’s bright and colorful, which will make working on your projects easy on the eyes, and it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 256GB SSD. If you’ll often use the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 while on the go, you will appreciate its battery life of up to 19 hours on a single charge, and with Fast Charging technology, you can get its battery from zero to 80% after just an hour of being plugged in. You’ll also be able to join online meetings with its 720p HD camera with dual far-field Studio Mics.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 — $1,000, was $1,300

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 look pretty identical, with a similar design, a 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen, and a 720p HD camera with dual far-field Studio Mics. That’s because the improvements in the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 are under the hood, as the device runs on the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 Evo processor with Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 8GB of RAM. You’ll also get double the storage space with a 512GB SSD, and it’s not a surprise that it also ships with Windows 11 Home. The laptop’s battery can last for up to 18 hours from a full charge, so even if you’re out and about the whole day, the device will be able to keep you company.

