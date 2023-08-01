Great for school: Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is $300 off at Best Buy

One of the best laptop deals is a great choice for students heading back to school and wanting something stylish by their side. Right now at Best Buy, you can buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 for $1,000 saving $300 off the regular price of $1,300. Dipping under the $1,000 mark makes this a much more attractive option for discerning customers. We’re here to tell you why this might be the laptop for you.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

There’s a lot to love about the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 if you want something that looks good, is highly portable, yet is still fairly powerful. It uses an Intel Evo Platform Core i5 processor so it’s pretty speedy while also offering efficient battery life of up to 18 hours. Yup, you’re not going to need to recharge it throughout the day. Alongside the 12th-generation processor is 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The latter means it’s unlikely you’ll run out of space soon which is a big bonus. Perhaps the highlight though is the 13.6-inch PixelSense touchscreen that looks better and sharper than many of the best laptops. The 2256 x 1504 resolution looks crisp as you use it, while its size means the laptop weighs under three pounds so you can easily take it between classes.

Microsoft may not feature in our look at the best laptop brands but that’s mostly because it focuses on a small set of devices rather than being a big player. What it does do is produce good quality laptops that look great. Even the keyboard feels good to use, while there’s also Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support to ensure this is a good system for streaming shows or movies. It’s all a reminder of how far stylish laptops have come — they’re not just about looks but also reasonable power too.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is usually priced at $1,300. Right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $1,000 so you save $300 off the regular price. It’s just in time for back-to-school purchases. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade before heading back to class, this is your chance. Don’t miss out as it’s likely to end soon.

