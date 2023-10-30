 Skip to main content
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is down to its cheapest ever price

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Surface Laptop 5 on a table in front of a window.
Microsoft

If you want a discount on a premium Windows-powered laptop, this may be the offer that you’ve been looking for — the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 at $400 off from Best Buy, which makes it more affordable at $900 instead of $1,300. It’s a steal if you can get it for this price as it’s the lowest-ever for the device, but you’ll have to hurry with your purchase because we’re not sure how much time is remaining before the savings get taken offline. This is one of the most attractive laptop deals we’ve seen recently, so there’s also a chance that stocks get sold out quickly.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, unsurprisingly, comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD. It’s a device that maximizes the features of the latest version of the all-too-familiar operating system, through powerful performance provided by its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 Evo processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It’s not going to blow away the most advanced models of the best laptops with these specifications, but for a daily driver in terms of getting your tasks for work or school done, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 will be more than enough. It also comes with a 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen, and a battery life of up to 18 hours.

When looking at the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, you wouldn’t see much of a difference in their overall design, as the latest version of the Surface Laptop line retains the elegant and thin look of its predecessor, as well as its ultralight construction so it won’t be a hassle to take with you everywhere. Most of the upgrades are under the hood, and the swap for a newer generation of processors will make the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 excel in productivity and day-to-day tasks.

Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals rarely involve the latest devices in their respective lines, so you wouldn’t want to miss this opportunity to get the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 from Best Buy with a $400 discount. Instead of $1,300, you’ll only have to pay $900 — the cheapest-ever price for this sleek and powerful machine — but that’s only if you hurry. We don’t know when its price will return to normal and when stocks will run out, and either one can happen as soon as tomorrow, so if you want to make sure that you get the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 with savings, buy it now.

