Digital Trends
Computing

Microsoft addresses Surface Pen accuracy with latest patent application

Anita George
By
Microsoft Press Photo of Surface Pen
Microsoft Image Gallery/Microsoft

Later versions of the Surface Pen could feature an increased accuracy in the doodles and scribbles they produce. According to Windows Latest, Microsoft has filed a patent application that proposes the use of an “active stylus motion vector” to improve the accuracy of its flagship stylus.

The patent application was filed in May 2017 and was published on February 12, 2019. In the application, Microsoft described the usual performance “trade-off” that occurs between accuracy and speed:

“A touch sensor may increase stylus location accuracy by spending more time in a touch frame on sensing stylus location. However, increased scanning durations can reduce update frequency and introduce latency in interactions between the stylus and the touch sensor. This may degrade the user experience by causing apparent delays between stylus inputs and resultant outputs — e.g., display of graphical content on a display device operatively coupled to the touch sensor. On the other hand, while desirable from a speed standpoint, reduced scan duration can diminish location accuracy.”

In essence, if the technology company tried to improve the accuracy of the Surface Pen by giving the touch sensor “more time in a touch frame” to sense the stylus’ location (called scan duration), it might also sacrifice the overall speed of the stylus, resulting in a noticeable lag between the user’s doodled input and when the doodle actually appears on the screen. And if Microsoft chose to decrease the scan duration to avoid that lag, the speed might increase, but the accuracy would decrease.

To address the above trade-off dilemma, the patent application went on to propose the use of an active stylus motion vector. Microsoft explained that this new method would allow the touch sensor to determine a motion vector for the stylus, enabling it to predict the “future location of the stylus.”

And so, since the motion vector would allow the touch sensor to just focus on the predicted movements of the stylus, the touch sensor can still accurately sense Surface Pen’s location without increasing its scan duration time. Basically, Microsoft’s proposed active stylus motion vector method should enhance its stylus’ accuracy without slowing its speed.

While the patent application’s proposed use of the active stylus motion vector isn’t guaranteed for future versions of the Surface Pen, it’s still good to see Microsoft’s research headed in what looks like the right direction for its Surface line of products.

Don't Miss

The best free antivirus platforms for Mac in 2019
Macbook Dead Pixels
Computing

A dead pixel doesn't mean a dead display. Here's how to repair it

Dead pixel got you down? We don't blame you. Check out our guide on how to fix a dead pixel and save yourself that costly screen replacement or an unwanted trip to your local repair shop.
Posted By Jon Martindale
dell xps 13 2018 screen corelogo2
Computing

If Core i5 CPUs are great for most people, do you really need a Core i7?

This guide is designed to help you decide whether you need the extra technological enhancements provided by the i7 core, or if the more affordable Core i5 will suit your needs. In the i5 vs. i7 battle, which is best for you?
Posted By Jon Martindale
Computing

Make a GIF of your favorite YouTube video with these great tools

Making a GIF from a YouTube video is easier today than ever, but choosing the right tool for the job isn't always so simple. In this guide, we'll teach you how to make a GIF from a YouTube video with our two favorite online tools.
Posted By Jon Martindale
HP Spectre x360 15.6-inch
Computing

Lose the key for your favorite software? These handy tools can find it for you

Missing product keys getting you down? We've chosen some of the best software license and product key finders in existence, so you can locate and document your precious keys on your Windows or MacOS machine.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple MacBook-review-kybrd1
Computing

These are the 6 best free antivirus apps to help protect your MacBook

Malware protection is more important than ever, even if you eschew Windows in favor of Apple's desktop platform. Thankfully, protecting your machine is as easy as choosing from the best free antivirus apps for Mac suites.
Posted By Jon Martindale
dual monitor wallpaper
Computing

From beautiful to downright weird, check out these great dual-monitor wallpapers

Multitasking with two monitors doesn't necessarily mean you need to split your screens with two separate wallpapers. From beautiful to downright weird, here are our top sites for finding the best dual-monitor wallpapers for you.
Posted By Jon Martindale
metro exodus ray tracing dlss 1440p rayt off 9 20
Computing

Metro Exodus isn’t the ray tracing showcase Nvidia needs

The arrival of Nvidia's long-awaited DLSS feature has finally come, and it's for the post-apocalyptic action game, Metro Exodus. We took the implementation of both ray tracing and DLSS to the test to see how it performs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Windows 10 Home vs. Pro
Computing

Is your PC slow? Here's how to restore Windows 10 to factory settings

Computers rarely work as well after they accumulate files and misconfigure settings. Thankfully, with this guide, you'll be able to restore your PC to its original state by learning how to factory reset Windows.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
microsoft surface laptop 2 vs dell xps 13 01
Computing

You can now get a new Surface Laptop 2 for $900 at Amazon

Looking to save on Surface? It is not clear how long this latest deal will last, but an Amazon deal covers a wide variety of configurations of Microsoft's MacBook alternative and brings prices down to as low as $900. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
dell xps 13 2018 screen logo1
Computing

Don’t expect to see the new Dell XPS 15 with OLED display until April

There could be a delay in the release of Dell's new laptops with OLED panels. A new tweet from Dell executive Frank Azor suggests that these new devices might not come until a month later.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
nvidia reveals geforce rtx 20 series graphics cards 2080 reveal
Computing

RTX 2070 is the most popular Turing GPU for Steam gamers

Nvidia's RTX graphics cards might not be selling like hotcakes, but they are selling and they're more popular than AMD's Vega GPUs. The most popular entry in the lineup is the RTX 2070, beating out its stronger and weaker contemporaries.
Posted By Jon Martindale
WWDC 2018
Computing

Get ready for new AirPods, MacBooks as rumored dates for Apple WWDC 2019 emerge

Apple developers and fans alike look forward, every year, to the company's World Wide Developer Conference, WWDC, and for this year, we already have the rumored dates that might bring us Apple's latest tech announcements.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Lenovo Chromebook C330
Deals

From Samsung to HP, here are the best cheap Chromebook deals right now

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Lucas Coll
keychron k1 mechanical keyboard macs keychron02
Computing

This Mac keyboard is slim, dark, and clicky, but it’s still not perfect

There aren't many great mechanical keyboards for Macs. The Keychron K1 is just the latest attempt to join that hallowed group, but does its blend of style and substance tick all the boxes?
Posted By Jon Martindale