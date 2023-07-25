 Skip to main content
Buy a Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and get a free Signature keyboard

There’s a great deal taking place at Best Buy today, particularly if you’d like to land one of the best tablets on the market. When you purchase a select Microsoft Surface Pro 9 device Best Buy is throwing in a Surface Pro Signature keyboard for free. You can purchase a Surface Pro 9 from prices ranging from $1,000 to $1,500, and the free Signature keyboard is a $180 value. Free shipping and one month of free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate access are also included with a purchase.

Why you should get the Microsoft Surface Pro 9

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a powerful device made for working professionals, content creators, and anyone who wants many of the capabilities of a laptop in the form factor of a tablet. It’s been the flagship of the Surface lineup since is launch, and it remains the newest Surface Pro model in the lineup. It has a lot in common with its predecessor, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, but manages to improve upon many of the things people loved about the previous generation. The Surface Pro 9 manages to pack impressive performance capabilities without sacrificing portability, as it has a laptop-grade processor in it but is able to maximize battery performance for a full day of work on a single charge.

The display is another thing to love about the Surface Pro 9. It is a 13-inch PixelSense Flow touch display that has a refresh rate of 120Hz. This makes it a great device to play games on, but an even better choice for content creators. The high refresh rate creates a snappy and responsive interface no matter what you may be creating, and the ergonomics of the device chip in as well, allowing you to mark up, edit, or create at almost any angle. Thunderbolt 4 ports make the Surface Pro 9 capable of tackling many desktop chores, as the versatile connectivity port allows you to connect it to multiple 4K monitors, or work with larger files on an external hard drive. It even comes with Windows 11 preinstalled.

While the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 will run you between $1,000 and $1,500, the Surface Pro Signature keyboard is completely free with a purchase. This makes for a savings of $180 on the duo, and free shipping is included.

