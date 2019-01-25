Microsoft takes $200 off select Surface Pro 6 models for a limited time

Share

If you’re looking to purchase a new Surface device and also save some money, you’re in luck. Microsoft is currently discounting select models of its latest Surface Pro 6 Windows 10 2-in-1 by $200, but only through February 3.

The $200 discount applies to some of the more higher-end configurations of the Surface Pro 6. You can now grab the platinum or black Surface Pro 6 with the Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM for $1,000 instead of $1,200. The sale also covers the Core i7 variant of the Surface Pro 6 (with that same RAM and storage configuration), pushing the price down from $1,500 to $1,300. For those looking for even more storage and processing power, Microsoft’s sale also lowers pricing on the Intel Core i7 variant with 512GB of storage 16GB of RAM from $1,900 to $1,700.

The entry-level Surface Pro 6 is also getting a smaller $100 price cut. An Intel Core i5 model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage is now going for $800 instead of the usual $900 price. Keep in mind that the keyboard and the pen are not included in any of this pricing and will be separate purchases. Microsoft’s Surface Pen currently sells for $100, and the Type Cover keyboard goes for anywhere between $130 to $160.

It’s always best to go with newer updated hardware, but if these prices are too high to pay, you might want to consider the older-generation Surface Pro instead. Best Buy is currently running a sale on the entry-level model with an Intel Core M3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It now is going for $700 instead of $960, and the keyboard is bundled in with that price, but the pen is still sold separately. The retailer is also selling the Type Cover at a discounted price of $95 if you want to purchase it on the side.

We reviewed the Surface Pro 6 in October and found it to be one of the best 2-in-1s out there. We were impressed by its bright, beautiful 3:2 display, world-class build quality, improved multitasking performance, and excellent battery life. The lack of Whiskey Lake processors, USB C ports, and a sluggish Windows 10 tablet mode were the low points on the device for us.