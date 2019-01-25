Microsoft takes $200 off select Surface Pro 6 models for a limited time

If you’re looking to purchase a new Surface device and also save some money, you’re in luck. Microsoft is currently discounting select models of its latest Surface Pro 6 Windows 10 2-in-1 by $200, but only through February 3.
The $200 discount applies to some of the more higher-end configurations of the Surface Pro 6. You can now grab the platinum or black Surface Pro 6 with the Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM for $1,000 instead of $1,200. The sale also covers the Core i7 variant of the Surface Pro 6 (with that same RAM and storage configuration), pushing the price down from $1,500 to $1,300. For those looking for even more storage and processing power, Microsoft’s sale also lowers pricing on the Intel Core i7 variant with 512GB of storage 16GB of RAM from $1,900 to $1,700.
The entry-level Surface Pro 6 is also getting a smaller $100 price cut. An Intel Core i5 model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage is now going for $800 instead of the usual $900 price. Keep in mind that the keyboard and the pen are not included in any of this pricing and will be separate purchases. Microsoft’s Surface Pen currently sells for $100, and the Type Cover keyboard goes for anywhere between $130 to $160.
It’s always best to go with newer updated hardware, but if these prices are too high to pay, you might want to consider the older-generation Surface Pro instead. Best Buy is currently running a sale on the entry-level model with an Intel Core M3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It now is going for $700 instead of $960, and the keyboard is bundled in with that price, but the pen is still sold separately. The retailer is also selling the Type Cover at a discounted price of $95 if you want to purchase it on the side.
We reviewed the Surface Pro 6 in October and found it to be one of the best 2-in-1s out there. We were impressed by its bright, beautiful 3:2 display, world-class build quality, improved multitasking performance, and excellent battery life. The lack of Whiskey Lake processors, USB C ports, and a sluggish Windows 10 tablet mode were the low points on the device for us.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
