If you’re in the market for a portable Surface computer, Microsoft has some Black Friday bundles that take as much as $330 off of the Surface Laptop, Surface Pro 6, or the Surface Go. The deals will vary depending on the bundle, but you’ll still be able to score some sizable savings on Microsoft’s newest members of the Surface family. Microsoft’s Surface Studio all-in-one desktop, unfortunately, isn’t included in the promotion.

Dates for Microsoft’s shopping promotion also vary. Starting on November 18, you can take $50 off instantly on select configurations of the Surface Go, which brings the price of the tablet down to a starting price of $349. Keep in mind that Microsoft doesn’t bundle the keyboard cover or the stylus with the tablet, so be prepared to shell out an additional $123 for the Surface Go Signature Type Cover and $99 for the pen. At $349, you’re getting the Surface Go in a configuration that includes 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM alongside an Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y processor.

Also starting on November 18, shoppers can start to purchase a Surface Pro bundle that’s discounted by $310. At its $599 sale price, you’re getting last year’s Surface Pro with an Intel Core M processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB of storage along with a Platinum Signature Type Cover. If you’re looking at inking or drawing, you’ll need to pick up the Surface Pen separately.

Alternatively, if you want this year’s Surface Pro 6, you can get a bundle that takes $260 off the price on November 18 instead. You’ll get a Surface Pro 6 with an Intel Core i5 processor, 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM along with the Platinum version of Microsoft’s Signature Type Cover. This bundle normally retails for $1,059 at Microsoft.

Most of the deals on the Surface Pro 6 and the Surface Laptop 2 will start on November 22. Microsoft promises up to $300 off on select configurations of the Surface Laptop 2, and up to $330 off on select configurations of the Surface Pro 6. The $330 Surface Pro 6 savings applies to bundles with the Type Cover and either Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor configurations. The Core i5 bundle with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage normally retails for $1,329. Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 2 currently has a starting price of $999.

In addition to its line of Surface PCs, Microsoft is also providing some sizable bargains on notebooks from Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo during its Black Friday event.