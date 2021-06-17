  1. Computing

Microsoft Teams to integrate Headspace and Focus mode to help meeting anxiety

By

You’re likely spending more time in online meetings, and it can be quite a stressful experience. Microsoft is here to help with some new updates to the Viva Insights experience in Teams that should be coming later this month.

The first of those updates is a Headspace integration. It is designed to help decrease stress and stay focused after meetings. Coming at the end of June, you will be able to check through a list of guided meditations and mindfulness exercises from Headspace in Viva Insights in Teams. You can do things like jot down what you are feeling, relax before a presentation, or even disconnect from work before heading off for the evening.

A dashboard showing Focus Mode and Headspace integration in Viva Insights in Microsoft Teams.
Microsoft

The second new addition is Focus mode. This feature in Viva Insights with Headspace is designed to help you schedule a daily focus time through Teams. It even comes complete with music, and timers. Microsoft says it is also working to also port some of those features into the Viva Insights app itself, with the goal of helping you make progress on important tasks in regular intervals, with breaks planned in between.

Other than Focus Mode and the integration with Headspace, Microsoft is also planning on rolling out some updates for Viva Insights that will help you create a stronger boundary between work and personal time. Later in this year, you’ll be able to use Viva Insights in Teams to set a specific time to silence mobile notifications from both Outlook and Teams, outside of your working hours. There even will be some statistics on how well you are disconnecting.

The features are all part of Microsoft’s initiative to support what it calls the hybrid workforce — the mix of those in a company who are working from home, as well as in person.  The company notes that weekly meeting time in Teams has doubled since the start of the pandemic. Additionally, in a study of over 31,000 people in 31 countries, Microsoft says over half of the respondents reported feeling overworked.

Features in Viva Insights, the ability to pin and reply to specific messages in Teams desktop, and a “Front Row” feature in Teams Rooms all seek out to solve those pains. Microsoft also hopes it can build new ways for people to connect and collaborate from wherever they are working.

Editors' Recommendations

Microsoft brings collaborative Office apps to Teams to support hybrid workflows

microsoft brings collaboration tools built into teams reply to messages desktop

The best laptops for college in 2021

best laptops for college

10 browser extensions to help maximize your productivity

microsoft surface laptop 4 vs 3 urface peroftability

Windows 11 SE could be the successor to the ill-fated Windows 10 in S Mode

microsoft windows 11 se leaked

Best cheap lap desk deals for June 2021

best lap desk deals costway

The best MacBook to buy in 2021

everything apple announced at its one more thing event m1 macbook pro 13

The best monitors for designers

Dell S2721QS

AMD Radeon RX 6000 series: Everything you need to know

RX 6800

Chrome OS was born 10 years ago. Here are the highlights in its rise to power

HP Elite C1030 Chromebook

How to uninstall Windows 10 and downgrade to Windows 8.1

How to uninstall windows 10

The best Lenovo laptops for 2021

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2018) review

Save big on a Surface Pro 7 with this early Prime Day deal

microsoft surface go pro book pen headphones adorama best buy home office sale 7

Home printer buying guide: How to choose a printer that best fits your needs