Digital Trends
Computing

An update to Microsoft To-Do will help you keep up with your resolutions

Arif Bacchus
By
microsoft to do update stay more productive apps 62215 13510798887304077 47537496 bbb4 449a 853e 0d6d5bb2b5db

We’re now just about halfway through the first month of the new year, but there’s still time left to check things off your resolution list and get important tasks done. If that is what you’re after, then you might want to check out the freshly updated Microsoft To-Do app, now complete with additional integration with the Windows 10 Start Menu, and other features which will help you stay productive.

The update was first pushed out on January 14 and changes the overall experience so that the live tile for the app on the Windows 10 Start menu no longer just shows one To-Do list. Now, you can pin multiple lists to the Start Menu, and they will be updated alongside and available at a quick glance as you check them off from inside the app. This can be done by right-clicking or long-pressing on a list and then choosing Pin to Start from the drop-down menu. Pins will even show emoticons and the complete name of a list.

Elsewhere, the update also fixes a few bugs which have persisted in prior versions. Now, when a pen is used to cross off an item from the to-do list, the app will present a dialog box to confirm if the item was truly meant to be deleted. Finally, for those who find it hard to keep up on tasks, Microsoft is improving accessibility so that collapsing and expanding groups in Smart Lists is easier.

For consumers with the iPad version of Microsoft To-Do, Microsoft is updating the experience so that viewing content at a quick glance from within the app is easier. There are now three specific columns within the main screen of the app, showing lists, tasks, and task steps. Also included with the update are some bug fixes, which fix issues with Voiceover.

Though it might not be for everyone, Microsoft To-Do is just one of many productivity apps. Google Tasks, Todoist, Evernote, and Wunderlist are just a few alternate options with similar functionalities. Of course, Microsoft To-Do is more heavily integrated with Windows, allowing to sync up with Outlook and Microsoft’s other services. You can check out our picks for the best to-do apps right here.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to run Android apps in Windows
how to make windows 10 look like 7 cropped wallpaper
Computing

Still miss Windows 7? Here's how to make Windows 10 look more like it

There's no simple way of switching on a Windows 7 mode in Windows 10. Instead, you can install third-party software, manually tweak settings, and edit the registry. We provide instructions for using these tweaks and tools.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Computing

Lost your router? Here's how to find its IP address to help track it down

Changing the login information for your router isn't always easy, that's why so many have that little card on the back. But in order to use it, you need to know where to go. Here's how to find the IP address of your router.
Posted By Jon Martindale
dell xps 13 2018 screen hero2
Computing

Our favorite Windows apps will help you get the most out of your new PC

Not sure what apps you should be downloading for your newfangled Windows device? Here are the best Windows apps, whether you need something to speed up your machine or access your Netflix queue. Check out our categories and favorite picks.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Microsoft Surface Go Review
Computing

Is it worth spending more for the Surface Pro, or is the Surface Go good enough?

The Surface Go versus Surface Pro -- which is better? While the higher price tag of one might make you think it's an easy choice, a deeper dive into what each offers makes it a closer race than you might assume.
Posted By Jon Martindale
dell xps 15 2 1 in review front display
Computing

Pinning websites to your taskbar is as easy as following these quick steps

Would you like to know how to pin a website to the taskbar in Windows 10 in order to use browser links like apps? Whichever browser you're using, it's easier than you might think. Here's how to get it done.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best routers for gaming
Computing

Stop your PC's vow of silence with these tips on how to fix audio problems

Sound problems got you down? Don't worry, with a few tweaks and tricks we'll get your sound card functioning as it should, and you listening to your favorite tunes and in-game audio in no time.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Intel Core i9- 9900K
Computing

Chip off the auction block – Intel’s i9-9990XE may be sold to the highest bidder

Intel's alleged Core i9-9990XE may only be sold at auction to OEMs, meaning that only a few of the 14-core, 28-thread, 5GHz CPUs will ever see the light of day in specific devices and systems.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to reinstall windows 10 cloud hands on v2
Computing

Yes, Android apps can run on your PC, and it's easier than you think

Wish you knew how to run Android apps in Windows? It's easier than you might think and there are a number of different ways to do it. In this guide, we break down the steps so you can follow along with ease.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best free recording software
Computing

Don't spend hundreds on Pro Tools or Logic. Try one of these free alternatives

Believe it or not, Pro Tools isn't the only digital audio workstation worth your time. Check out our picks for the best free recording software, whether you're looking for a lightweight app or a full-blown audio workstation.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

How to share an external hard drive between Mac and Windows

Compatibility issues between Microsoft Windows and Apple MacOS may have diminished sharply over the years, but that doesn't mean they've completely disappeared. Here's how to make an external drive work between both operating systems.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Should you buy the affordable MacBook Air, or is the MacBook Pro worth the price?

Though they both share Retina Displays and similar keyboards, there are still some specs differences and other changes that differentiate the new 2018 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. In this guide, we stack the two up against each other.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
mwc 2018 coverage feature
Android

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019: Complete Coverage

There's no bigger show for mobile tech geeks than Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain: where flagship phones are born and intriguing new wearables shine. And this year, where foldable phones and 5G are likely to dominate the news. For…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Trusted Contacts
Computing

Google is giving its G Suite web apps new touches of visual improvements

Your G Suite applications will soon have a different look. Several of the web apps are getting updated with subtle visual improvements inspired by Google's Material Design guidelines. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
CES 2019
Emerging Tech

CES 2019 recap: All the trends, products, and gadgets you missed

CES 2019 didn’t just give us a taste of the future, it offered a five-course meal. From 8K and Micro LED televisions to smart toilets, the show delivered with all the amazing gadgetry you could ask for. Here’s a look at all the big…
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan