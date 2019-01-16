Share

We’re now just about halfway through the first month of the new year, but there’s still time left to check things off your resolution list and get important tasks done. If that is what you’re after, then you might want to check out the freshly updated Microsoft To-Do app, now complete with additional integration with the Windows 10 Start Menu, and other features which will help you stay productive.

The update was first pushed out on January 14 and changes the overall experience so that the live tile for the app on the Windows 10 Start menu no longer just shows one To-Do list. Now, you can pin multiple lists to the Start Menu, and they will be updated alongside and available at a quick glance as you check them off from inside the app. This can be done by right-clicking or long-pressing on a list and then choosing Pin to Start from the drop-down menu. Pins will even show emoticons and the complete name of a list.

Elsewhere, the update also fixes a few bugs which have persisted in prior versions. Now, when a pen is used to cross off an item from the to-do list, the app will present a dialog box to confirm if the item was truly meant to be deleted. Finally, for those who find it hard to keep up on tasks, Microsoft is improving accessibility so that collapsing and expanding groups in Smart Lists is easier.

For consumers with the iPad version of Microsoft To-Do, Microsoft is updating the experience so that viewing content at a quick glance from within the app is easier. There are now three specific columns within the main screen of the app, showing lists, tasks, and task steps. Also included with the update are some bug fixes, which fix issues with Voiceover.

Though it might not be for everyone, Microsoft To-Do is just one of many productivity apps. Google Tasks, Todoist, Evernote, and Wunderlist are just a few alternate options with similar functionalities. Of course, Microsoft To-Do is more heavily integrated with Windows, allowing to sync up with Outlook and Microsoft’s other services. You can check out our picks for the best to-do apps right here.