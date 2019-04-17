Digital Trends
Computing

Microsoft reveals details of Surface Hub 2S, coming in June at $8,999

By and
Microsoft Surface Hub 2

Microsoft and Steelcase revealed details on the innovative Surface Hub 2S and Hub 2X products at an April 17 press event — devices designed to reinvent the workplace. The product lineup includes the Surface Hub 2S, which comes first, and the Surface Hub 2X, which comes later and includes a rotating mechanism so the Hub 2X can be used in landscape or portrait orientation.

A massive 85-inch version was also teased, though it won’t be arriving until next year.

Why a new device? Jim Keane, CEO of Steelcase, explained a bit of the philosophy behind the product, noting that businesses have changed. Offices? Not so much. “Unfortunately, a lot of companies are working in spaces designed around the old way of working. They’re finding that their space is a bit of an anchor,” he said. What is a meeting room these days? What do presentations look like? And how can these two companies modernize both?

“When it’s done right, teamwork is the most powerful tool for success,” Panos Panay, chief product officer for Microsoft, told a few dozen reporters at the Steelcase headquarters in New York City. “People. That is the critical tool.” Here’s everything you need to know about the new devices.

Want to see how the Surface Hub 2S was made? Check out our exclusive inside look.

Availability and pricing

microsoft surface hub 2 everything need know 73581f0345d0970dfc4881b5e0927411 1024x681

Microsoft is building two versions of the 50.5-inch Surface Hub 2. The Hub 2S comes first and does not include rotation, while the Hub 2X comes second and does include rotation. It will be possible to upgrade the Hub 2S to the Hub 2X (more on that later).

The Hub 2S will be released in June 2019 (in North America) at $8,999.99 for the 50.5-inch model. That includes the Surface Hub 2 Pen and Surface Hub 2 Camera accessories, but doesn’t include the Steelcase Roam easel or the APC battery pack.

The Hub 2X and the 85-inch Hub 2 probably won’t appear on the market until 2020. Microsoft hasn’t released any official details about release date or price for either.

Technical specifications

microsoft surface hub 2 everything need know 495f402e2f301779d034ccbb87dd43d6 1024x682

Although Microsoft has touted some changes in the way the new Surface Hub 2 devices will work, the most impactful change will be the upgraded internal hardware.

The Hub 2S has a 50.5-inch display. That’s smaller than any previous Hub. However, with the ability to attach multiple Surface Hub 2 devices together, Microsoft offers a more expansive and customizable whiteboard system than the first-generation devices. The 3:2 display is described as “4K+” which works out to 3,820 x 2,560 resolution.The panel supports 10-bit color, refreshes at 60Hz, and supports 10-point multitouch.

Microsoft’s Surface Hub 2S will arrive with rather modest internals. The base unit has an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 620, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 128GB solid state hard drive.

Connectivity includes one USB-A port one, USB-C/DP port, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, and Mini-DisplayPort. The Hub 2S also has four USB-C ports, one on each flank, dedicated to the camera or to data. These ports exist primarily so that the Surface Hub 2 Camera can be placed where it’s needed, which will become important when the rotating Hub 2X arrives next year.

While the Hub 2X has the same display as the Hub 2S, Microsoft hasn’t commented on the internals.

The 85-inch Hub 2 model is also mostly under wraps. However, we do know it’ll have a 16:9 form factor instead of the 3:2 used by smaller Hub 2 models.

Other notable features include a full-band 8-element microphone array, and front-facing stereo speakers with a bass module around back.

Design

Microsoft put a huge amount of effort into the design of the Surface Hub 2S and 2X. One obvious result of that is the bezels, which are quite slim at just 15.5 millimeters. That’s very small for a device as large as the Hub 2S and 2X. Slim bezels were a priority because they make the device look more approach, so Microsoft slimmed down the speakers and changed their orientation so they’d fit into the limited space available.

The glass used over the display was also given attention. Microsoft sampled over 100 different etching options, ultimately landing on a surface that provides anti-glare qualities. The glass is also designed to provide some resistance when using the Surface Hub 2 Pen, with the goal of making it feel similar to using a whiteboard. Corning Gorilla Glass is used to provide durability, and the touchscreen is bonded to the glass.

Reducing the overall weight was a priority, and the new 50.5-inch model of Surface Hub 2S comes in at 61.6 pounds. Though still heavy, it’s not difficult for two people to manage, which makes installation much easier than previous versions of the Hub. Microsoft wants the Hub 2S and 2X to be usable within a few minutes of taking it out of the box, and reducing the overall size and weight of the device help makes that possible.

Read our hands-on review of the Surface Hub 2S for all the details.

Accessories

Microsoft will ship every Hub 2S with one Surface Hub 2 Pen. The Hub 2 Pen works a lot like the Surface Pen, but its about as thick as a whiteboard marker — which makes sense given how it’ll be used. The Hub 2 Pen will be compatible with numerous previous Surface devices going back to the Surface Pro 3 and Surface 3, though the tilt functionality will only work with the Surface Book 2, Surface Studio 2, Surface Studio, Surface Pro 6, and Surface Pro 5. Included magnets will make it easy to attach the Hub 2 Pen to any bezel on the Hub 2S and Hub 2X.

One Surface Hub 2 Camera will also be included. It’s a 4K webcam with a 90-degree field of view that can record at up to 30 frames per second. It attaches magnetically to the USB-C ports on the Hub 2S and Hub 2X.

The Surface Hub 2S, which is 40 percent lighter than the original Hub, can be wheeled around on an optional Steelcase Roam stand, which is designed to make the Hub 2S portable while also providing enough resistance to keep it in place while it’s used. The Roam will be available in June, though pricing us unknown.

Last, we have the optional battery pack built by APC. It delivers up to two hours of battery life and sits in the Steelcase Roam stand. Microsoft also says the battery pack with charge to full within 90 minutes.

Windows Core OS

The Surface Hub 2S will use a new modular operating system Microsoft has been developing. It takes pieces of Windows 10, but reimagines them for new devices that might exist outside the traditional Windows ecosystem. Microsoft has referred to it as “Core OS” in the past, but the company hasn’t given a specific name to the iteration that’s used on the Surface Hub 2S.

Whatever you call it, the version of Windows 10 used by the Hub 2S (and Hub 2X) is much slimmer than that used by a PC. It’s designed to let anyone start using the basic features of the device, like the whiteboard features and Skye for Business, quickly. Users don’t have to log in to start using the Hub 2S, but if you do login, your preferences and data will be imported from the Microsoft account that you use. That data will automatically be wiped after you log out to ensure security — again, all your data is stored in Microsoft’s cloud.

Ideally, the Surface Hub 2S will be used with a corporate Microsoft Teams account, but you can use the device with a personal Microsoft account if you’re insane and purchased one for your own personal use. You can also replace the default OS with a full Windows 10 installation if you desire, though it sounds like you’ll have to purchase a Windows 10 license to do that.

You’ll need to do that if you want to run legacy apps, because the default OS only supports apps from the Microsoft Store.

And you can upgrade it

2S owners will be able to upgrade to the 2X through the use of what Microsoft calls “removable processor cartridges.” It’s said to be easily accessible and allows for simple upgrades as well as servicing over time. That may mean that the 2S and 2X will receive further hardware upgrade options of its own over the years to improve performance and capabilities.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The T-Mobile/Sprint merger: Everything you need to know
Up Next

The 2020 Hyundai Venue argues small and affordable doesn't mean basic
the making of microsoft surface hub 2 hub2 feature feat
Features

Exclusive: The Surface Hub 2S will revolutionize work. Here’s how it was made

Exclusive interviews with the designers, futurists, and visionaries behind the Surface Hub 2 paint a dramatic picture of how Microsoft thinks collaboration will change your office.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
microsofts panos panay on the surface hub 2s interview jeremy kaplan juan garcia
Computing

Exclusive: Microsoft’s Panos Panay has a trick up his sleeve

Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay gives us an exclusive peek at the 85-inch Surface Hub 2, and explains how innovation and collaboration will transform your workplace.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
microsoft surface hub 2s review surfacehub2 handson feat
Product Review

You won't buy Microsoft's Surface Hub 2S, but it could still change your life

The Microsoft Surface Hub 2S wants to change the way you collaborate at work. That’s a lofty goal most devices fail to achieve, but the unique Hub 2S could be an exception. And trust us – you’re going to want it.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)
Trash

In 2019, laptops are better than ever. Here are the best of the best

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. Our picks for the best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while they're at it.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
how to set up vpn xbox one vpn2
Gaming

Here’s how to set up a virtual private network (VPN) on your Xbox One

Online privacy is more important now than it's ever been, and gaming is happening online more than ever before. Here's a quick guide on how to set up a VPN for your Xbox One so you game in safe anonymity.
Posted By Will Fulton
amd ceo lisa su ces 2019 radeon vii
Computing

AMD may launch its next-gen Navi graphics cards at E3 in June

AMD may be set to introduce its next-generation graphics cards as soon as June. Originally slated for a summer release, the new cards are now set for a big reveal a the E3 gaming show.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Stock photo of a laptop keyboard with a padlock sitting on it
Computing

Federal jury convicts malware creators of hijacking 400,000 computers

Two Romanian men have been convicted by a federal jury for using malware to hijack 400,000 computers in order to steal credit card information, engage in cryptomining, and commit online auction fraud, among a number of other crimes.
Posted By Anita George
easy camera care tips sd card
Deals

Save up to 85 percent in Amazon’s one-day memory and storage sale

Amazon's one-day storage sale could be the best time of year to upgrade the capacity of your phone, tablet, or desktop PC. Some items have had their priced slashed by up to 85 percent.
Posted By Jon Martindale
outlook email
Computing

Microsoft says hackers were able to view Outlook.com emails

Microsoft's Outlook.com email platform saw a massive breach that caused confidential data to be accessed by hackers for months. It now appears the problem might have been much worse than initially thought, and worse than Microsoft admitted.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Dell G5587 gaming laptop
Deals

The Dell G5587 gaming laptop is on sale for one of the lowest prices we’ve seen

Even diehard desktop PC gamers have to admit that gaming laptops have come a long way in recent years, and the beefy Dell G5587 – now on sale from Walmart for $300 off – is a solid sub-$1,000 machine for work and play.
Posted By Lucas Coll
hp new elitebook zbook workstations 4k hpworkstations02
Computing

HP’s new Zbook, EliteBook 800 workstations go 4K with 8th-gen Intel CPUs

HP's new line of workstation laptops includes some seriously durable EliteBook and ZBook designs, with options for high-end, eighth-generation Intel CPUs, 2TB of storage, and discrete AMD Radeon graphics chips.
Posted By Jon Martindale
razer core x chroma gpu corexchroma01
Computing

Light up your external GPU with Razer’s new Core X Chroma enclosure

The Razer Core X Chroma external graphics card enclosure is big enough for three-slot graphics cards, with enough space for a 700w PSU and it brings back the RGB lighting of the Core V2 — all for the same price as its predecessor.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Microsoft Surface Studio 2
Computing

Microsoft accelerates carbon reduction plans in new sustainability push

Microsoft wants to accelerate its sustainability goal of becoming a zero-carbon company. To reach those goals, Microsoft is doubling its self-imposed carbon tax to incentivize business divisions in making sustainable choices.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
A stock photo of group of Apple products sitting on a table
Computing

MacOS update may include external display support for iPads

Apple's upcoming MacOS is rumored to include a new native external display support feature. Code-named "Sidecar" the new feature is expected to allow MacOS computers to send app windows to external displays like iPads.
Posted By Anita George