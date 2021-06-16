  1. Computing

Windows 11 SE could be the successor to the ill-fated Windows 10 in S Mode

By

It appears that Microsoft may be working on a lightweight version of its next-gen Windows 11 operating system called Windows 11 SE. The OS is believed to be the direct successor of Windows 10 S, which was eventually rebranded to Windows 10 in S Mode, an operating system that Microsoft developed for use in the home and education markets and is designed for long battery life and sustained performance. Windows 11 SE could be marketed as a competitor to Chromebooks when it debuts, and like its predecessor, may not allow installation of apps outside of the Microsoft Store.

Leaked screenshots and details about Windows 11 SE were posted by Twitter user @fakirmediation. In a tweet, the Twitter user suggested that the platform is the successor to Windows 10 Cloud Edition, and that the early build required an online account to log in because “offline account creation is broken in OOBE.”

You’ll be able to convert your online account to a local account after logging in, but the early build doesn’t yet support multiple users. Right now, the Microsoft online store appears to be blocked, but Win32 apps appear to be running. Widgets, however, doesn’t work on this build, @fakirmeditation wrote in a number of subsequent tweets.

Leaked screenshot of Windows 11 SE posted by Twitter user @fakirmeditation

Like leaks for the upcoming but unannounced Windows 11 update, the desktop version of Windows 11 SE was shown with a centered taskbar and redesigned Start Menu, unlike the left-justified Start menu on current Windows 10 builds.

According to journalist Mary Jo Foley, the build that @fakirmeditation posted appears to be the S Mode SKU for Windows 11. Sources that talked to WMPowerUser noted that Windows 11 SE could be the successor to Windows 10 Cloud Edition, which Foley clarified on Twitter was just the code name for Windows 10 in S Mode.

In a subsequent tweet, Foley claimed that she has not heard any information about Microsoft wanting to get rid of S Mode. It’s unclear then if Microsoft will ultimately launch this variant of Windows 11 as Windows 11 SE, as the screenshots depicted, or if it will instead use a Windows 11 in S Mode moniker.

When Microsoft originally launched Windows 10 S, it promoted features like a fast boot-up time, the same core code as Windows 10 in a lightweight package, and lower hardware requirements that could make laptops and PCs cheaper. Traditionally, Windows 10 PCs could also be upgraded to the Windows 10 S platform if owners chose. Microsoft had intended its S Mode platform as a way to combat the rise of Chrome OS and Chromebooks in the education segment.

The company has an event scheduled for June 24, and we likely will hear more about the future of Windows at that time.

Editors' Recommendations

This controversial Windows 11 feature is already upsetting people

Windows 11 features a new Start Menu and Taskbar.

The best tripods for the iPad

Intel will feature DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 first, but AMD won’t be far behind

Asus ROG Maximus XIII Extreme motherboard with EK cooling blocks.

Microsoft Windows 11 preview: 11 new features we are most excited for

11 windows features we are most excited for featured image

25% of the GPUs sold in the first part of 2021 went to crypto miners

hashflare cloud mining and bitcoin regulation crypto coin farm

The world’s fastest GPU, the AMD RX 6900 XT, just got faster

amd rx 6900 xt liquid cooled edition launch rx6900xtlc

You can finally buy Dell’s recently updated XPS and Alienware laptops

dell xps 15 9500 review 2020 03

The best laptops for high school students in 2021

best touchscreen laptops

The best OLED laptops for 2021

dell xps 15 oled eight core processor snexbtzu

The best photo printers for 2021

Lenovo’s new ThinkVision 34-inch Ultrawide monitor packs lavish connectivity

Lenovo P34w ultrawide monitor.

The best Dell laptops for 2021

Dell XPS 13 9370 review | Lid and trim

Lenovo’s new ThinkPad P1 Gen 4 comes with a 1080p webcam, RTX 3080 graphics

lenovo launches refreshed p series laptops thinkpad p1 gen 4