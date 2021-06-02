Microsoft is finally ready to talk about the next major update to its Windows 10 operating system. After months of rumors, the company is officially set to host an event on June 24 that is all about detailing “what’s next for Windows.”

Details are scarce, but a webpage is already available for the event, set for 11 a.m. ET on June 24. The webpage showcases a photo of what can be presumed to be a new Windows logo, complete with rounded corners and visual elements of Microsoft’s Fluent Design language.

Media members also received similar messaging, with an email showing the same header, and a message confirming Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Chief Product Officer Panos Panay will be appearing at the virtual event.

Join us June 24th at 11 am ET for the #MicrosoftEvent to see what’s next. https://t.co/kSQYIDZSyi pic.twitter.com/Emb5GPHOf0 — Windows (@Windows) June 2, 2021

This is all a natural tease at what many have come to know as the rumored Windows 10 “Sun Valley” update. This update, which was believed to be coming in the second half of this year, is said to bring a new Start Menu, more rounded corners, and a heavy visual redesign to Windows 10. Other changes rumored for this update include a newly redesigned Microsoft Store, with support for traditional Win32 apps.

The news of a dedicated Windows 10 event and redesign should not be too surprising for most people. Over the past few months, Microsoft has been slowly building hype for this moment. There was even the rumor that Microsoft wanted to split Windows 10 into its own event so it could better focus on the operating system after neglecting it with smaller bug-bashing updates over the past two years.

The company had hinted at the plans when it announced the rollout of the Windows 10 May 2021 update. At that time, it mentioned that it was planning to port over features from the canceled Windows 10X operating system, like a voice typing experience and a modernized touch keyboard, into the regular Windows 10. A dedicated event on June 24 is the perfect chance to talk more about this.

Surface chief Panos Panay even teased earlier this year that it would “be a massive year for Windows.” And, as recent as the Build 2021 developer conference, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella mentioned “next-generation Windows.“

