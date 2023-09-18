 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Want a modular handheld games console? Someone just made one

Alex Blake
By

The Framework Laptop is designed to be incredibly modular and customizable, but we doubt even its manufacturer would have dreamed up the use for it demonstrated by YouTuber Pitstoptech. In a recent video, the video creator showed off a custom handheld gaming console that they built using a Framework Laptop mainboard as a starting point.

The device displayed in the video features a seven-inch 1080p touchscreen display, an Intel i7-1260P processor, 16GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD. The author explains that this can be upgraded to an AMD Ryzen 7840U mainboard for better performance.

World's First Fully Modular Gaming Handheld!

There’s also a 55Wh battery by default, which can be upgraded to a 61Wh version. The latter represents a 50% larger capacity than the 40Wh battery found in both the Steam Deck and the Asus ROG Ally (Z1 Extreme).

Related

Pitstoptech’s device uses the Windows 11 operating system and is shown running various games, with the ability to do things like adjust the volume and tweak Steam settings from within the console itself. Pitstoptech also showed it hooked up to a small external display via a USB-C port, and explained that it can connect to various different controllers using Bluetooth.

Recommended Videos

Reframing handheld gaming

1 of 2
A custom modular handheld games console built using the Framework Laptop's mainboard.
Pitstoptech
modular handheld games console framework laptop pitstoptech 2
Pitstoptech

The clever thing about using a Framework Laptop mainboard as a base is that the resulting device is highly upgradeable, Pitstoptech says. You can update the battery, mainboard (and processor), memory and storage whenever you want, according to the video creator, by using Framework’s modular components.

When the Framework Laptop first debuted, we were excited about the potential future it heralded. In our review at the time, we put it this way: “If the idea of a long-lasting, user-upgradable laptop sounds even remotely appealing, the Framework Laptop is a dream come true.” What’s interesting is that this modular philosophy has been applied to the world of handheld games consoles.

If you want to get your hands on one of Pitstoptech’s custom handheld consoles, the video creator states that “I will be selling it soon as a DIY kit for those that want another way to reuse (or buy new) their Framework components.” There’s no word on pricing at the moment.

Might this modular approach spread further into the world of handheld gaming? We’ll have to see, but it seems to be off to a promising start.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alex Blake
Alex Blake
Computing Writer
In ancient times, people like Alex would have been shunned for their nerdy ways and strange opinions on cheese. Today, he…
Intel 14th-gen Meteor Lake: news, rumors, release date speculation
On-package memory on Intel Meteor Lake processors.

Intel's 14th-gen Meteor Lake processors are just around the corner. Although we don't have a firm release date yet, Intel has confirmed the laptop processors are still set to arrive in 2023. The company has also been releasing a steady stream of details about the processors, giving us an idea of what to expect when they finally release.

Currently, all eyes are on Intel Innovation on September 19, where we expect to get a full breakdown of 14th-gen Meteor Lake processors. Ahead of the event, here's everything we know about Meteor Lake, including its architecture, release date, and potential performance.
Pricing and release date

Read more
Surface Laptop Studio 2: everything we want to see out of Microsoft’s rumored laptop
The new Bing preview screen appears on a Surface Laptop Studio.

The Surface Laptop Studio is still one of our favorite 2-in-1 laptops, even two years after its release, so the hotly anticipated Surface Laptop Studio 2 has us very excited. And with good reason. The rumored updates to specifications, features, and capabilities all suggest this could be one of the best convertible laptops of the year.

If the leaks and rumors prove true, that is. With a potential release just weeks away, here's everything we (think we) know about the Surface Laptop Studio 2.
Release date and pricing speculation
Microsoft hasn't announced a release date, or even a debut date, for the Surface Laptop Studio 2. However, it has been long-rumored to be launching a new Surface Laptop Studio device this year, and it has announced a special event on September 21. This is expected to be the date where Microsoft shows off its new Surface Laptop Studio 2 to the world, alongside a smattering of other Surface PC devices, including (possibly) the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop Go 3.

Read more
Windows 12: the top features we want to see in the rumored OS
A laptop running Windows 11.

Windows 12 might be in development at Microsoft, at least according to the latest rumors. A leak from Intel made mention of Windows 12, and with a new Windows Insider channel promising cutting-edge versions of the operating system, it seems Microsoft is eyeing the next major release.

Windows 11 is less than two years old, but reports say Microsoft could release Windows 12 as soon as 2024. Microsoft hasn't made any official announcements yet, but it's still not too early to get a wish list going. Here's what I want to see out of the next major version of Windows.
A set Windows 12 release date

Read more