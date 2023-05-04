 Skip to main content
Killer deal drops this sleek 24-inch monitor under $100

If you want a new display to go with your purchase from desktop computer deals but budget’s already tight, you may want to check out Monoprice’s offer for the 24-inch Monoprice CrystalPro monitor. Instead of $150, you’ll only be paying $90 following a 40% discount that results in savings of $60. We’re not sure how much time is left on the lowered price, but since monitors for less than $100 usually sell out quickly, you’ll want to hurry up if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the 24-inch Monoprice CrystalPro monitor

The size of the 24-inch Monoprice CrystalPro monitor is the baseline if you’re looking for a new screen for your desktop PC, according to our monitor buying guide, and this particular one maximizes the display through its bezel-less design. With Full HD resolution, you’ll be able to enjoy sharp details whether you’re working on a project or taking a break by watching streaming content, while the monitor’s IPS panel technology enables brilliant and lifelike colors alongside wide viewing angles. You’ll also be getting a 75Hz refresh rate, which measures how often the images on the monitor are updated — a bit higher than the 60Hz refresh rate that most monitors offer.

The 24-inch Monoprice CrystalPro monitor comes with a metal stand that can match the aesthetics of any home office, but it’s also VESA compatible with two mount holes at the back that can attach to all kinds of monitor stands, desk mounts, and wall mounts. The monitor can accept both HDMI and VGA inputs so it will work with more devices, and you can connect two at the same time so that you can quickly switch between them, just like with the best monitors.

You won’t always get the opportunity to take advantage of monitor deals for less than $100, so if you want a new one while keeping within a tight budget, go for the 24-inch Monoprice CrystalPro monitor. It’s on sale from Monoprice for just $90 after a $60 discount on the display’s sticker price of $150. It’s a steal at 40% off, but a lot of other shoppers are probably thinking the same thing, so you should buy the 24-inch Monoprice CrystalPro monitor immediately while stocks are still available.

