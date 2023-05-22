 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

From $1,000 to $770: Save $230 on this 49-inch QHD gaming monitor

Aaron Mamiit
By

You don’t need to spend more than $1,000 to get a top-quality display for your gaming setup because there are offers like this $230 discount for the 49-inch Monoprice Dark Matter curved gaming monitor. From its original price of $1,000, you can get it for just $770 from Monoprice, but only if you hurry because the deal may expire at any moment. It’s highly recommended that you take advantage of this bargain now while it’s still available.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Monoprice Dark Matter curved gaming monitor

Gamers who are thinking about going for dual-monitor setup for their gaming PC may want to consider buying the Monoprice Dark Matter curved gaming monitor instead, as its 49-inch screen with an expansive Dual Quad HD resolution and an ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratio provides the cinematic field of view that two monitors offer without the annoying bezels at the middle that destroy the realism. It’s the equivalent of a pair of 27-inch monitors with 16:9 aspect ratios side by side, while the 1800R curvature not only creates a more immersive experience, but it also reduces eye discomfort so that you can play for several hours at a time.

The Monoprice Dark Matter curved gaming monitor features a 120Hz refresh rate, which our computer monitor buying guide explains as how often the images on the screen are updated, resulting in smoother gameplay and quicker reaction times. The monitor also comes with Adaptive Sync technology that prevents choppy gameplay and broke frames, as well as VA panel technology with Quantum LCD for brilliant and vibrant colors. You won’t have connectivity issues with the Monoprice Dark Matter curved gaming monitor, as it has two each of DisplayPort and HDMI video inputs — you can even freely switch between different sources.

Related

There’s a lot of monitor deals in the market right now, but this offer for the 49-inch Monoprice Dark Matter curved gaming monitor is a hidden gem. It’s currently available at $230 off from Monoprice, which brings its price down to $770 from $1,000 originally. We’re not sure how much time remains for this sale though, so if you’re interested, you should probably buy it now as there’s a low chance that you’ll find a better deal elsewhere.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor is $400 off today
The Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor on a desk in an apartment.

So you just bought a powerful new rig from our gaming PC deals. It's time to go all out with your gaming monitor. After all, all the ray tracing in the world can only look so good on a mediocre display. The mother of ultrawide monitors, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor, is on sale today. You can grab this gaming monitor for $1,900, a $400 discount off its usual $2,300. If the size isn't enough to convince you, let us tell you why you'll love it.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor
The 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor is in our list of the best monitors as one of the biggest and best ultrawide monitors that you can buy. It's a massive screen with dual QHD resolution that's similar to looking at two QHD monitors side by side, but without the borders that would be in between them. The curved display provides a more immersive experience for certain games like single-player adventures and racing titles, according to our computer monitor buying guide, and because the 1000R curvature matches that of the human eye, there will be minimal eye strain during your gaming sessions.

Read more
This 17-inch HP gaming laptop with an RTX 4080 is $200 off today
The HP Omen 16 gaming laptop on a desk.

There's no way around it -- if you want a powerful gaming laptop, you should be prepared to spend a significant amount of cash. However, you can at least score some savings with gaming laptop deals, like this $200 discount for the HP Omen 17. Instead of $2,600, you'll be paying $2,400 for this high-performance machine, but since we don't know how much time is left on this special offer from HP, it's highly recommended that you complete your purchase for the device as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 17 gaming laptop
If you want a gaming laptop that will be able to smoothly run today's best PC games as well as upcoming titles, you can't go wrong with the HP Omen 17. It's equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is enough for most gamers. A gaming laptop should be designed to keep up with the ever-increasing requirements of video games, according to our laptop buying guide, and with its top-of-the-line components, the HP Omen 17 is certainly built for that.

Read more
This gaming laptop just had its price slashed from $900 to $600
lenovo ideapad gaming 3i deal october 2022

You don't have to spend thousands of dollars to get into modern PC gaming because there are entry-level options that you can get for even cheaper through gaming laptop deals. Here's an offer that you shouldn't miss -- the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 for an affordable $600, following Best Buy's $300 discount on its sticker price of $900. We're not sure when the device's price will return to normal or how much stock is left, so you'll want to complete the purchase now because the bargain can go offline at any minute.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3
The Legion brand is Lenovo's line of gaming laptops, but its least expensive gaming machines are in the IdeaPad brand, according to our explainer on the various Lenovo brands. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 falls under the latter category, but it doesn't sacrifice too much to keep its price low. In fact, the device comes with design and features that are usually found on the Lenovo Legion gaming laptops, including a comprehensive set of ports that include USB-A; USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, DisplayPort 1.4, and Power Delivery 3.0 support; HDMI 2.0; RJ 45; and DC-in. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 also has quad rear vents to provide better ventilation and optimize cooling, similar to Lenovo Legion devices.

Read more