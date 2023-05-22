You don’t need to spend more than $1,000 to get a top-quality display for your gaming setup because there are offers like this $230 discount for the 49-inch Monoprice Dark Matter curved gaming monitor. From its original price of $1,000, you can get it for just $770 from Monoprice, but only if you hurry because the deal may expire at any moment. It’s highly recommended that you take advantage of this bargain now while it’s still available.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Monoprice Dark Matter curved gaming monitor

Gamers who are thinking about going for dual-monitor setup for their gaming PC may want to consider buying the Monoprice Dark Matter curved gaming monitor instead, as its 49-inch screen with an expansive Dual Quad HD resolution and an ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratio provides the cinematic field of view that two monitors offer without the annoying bezels at the middle that destroy the realism. It’s the equivalent of a pair of 27-inch monitors with 16:9 aspect ratios side by side, while the 1800R curvature not only creates a more immersive experience, but it also reduces eye discomfort so that you can play for several hours at a time.

The Monoprice Dark Matter curved gaming monitor features a 120Hz refresh rate, which our computer monitor buying guide explains as how often the images on the screen are updated, resulting in smoother gameplay and quicker reaction times. The monitor also comes with Adaptive Sync technology that prevents choppy gameplay and broke frames, as well as VA panel technology with Quantum LCD for brilliant and vibrant colors. You won’t have connectivity issues with the Monoprice Dark Matter curved gaming monitor, as it has two each of DisplayPort and HDMI video inputs — you can even freely switch between different sources.

There’s a lot of monitor deals in the market right now, but this offer for the 49-inch Monoprice Dark Matter curved gaming monitor is a hidden gem. It’s currently available at $230 off from Monoprice, which brings its price down to $770 from $1,000 originally. We’re not sure how much time remains for this sale though, so if you’re interested, you should probably buy it now as there’s a low chance that you’ll find a better deal elsewhere.

Editors' Recommendations