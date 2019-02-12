Digital Trends
Computing

So there’s a chance Microsoft may not remove MS Paint after all

Anita George
By
MS Paint Screenshot
Screenshot

There might be hope for the simple Windows graphics editor yet.

It seems Microsoft Paint has been granted a reprieve of sorts from its planned removal from future Windows OS builds in favor of replacing it with another app, Paint 3D.

According to MSPoweruser, a recent tweet by Aggiornamenti Lumia noted (with comparison screenshots) that within the Insider preview of Microsoft’s latest Windows 10 build (19H1), the product alert that once announced the Paint program’s future Microsoft Store exile was no longer present in the 19H1 version of Paint. Prior to the 19H1 preview, and over the past two years, the product alert had been featured within Paint. The alert continues to appear for users not running the Insider preview build.

It is surprising that the recent limited release of the 19H1 preview build even carries Microsoft Paint at all. Especially since Windows 10 users have known about its planned removal for two years now. The fact that the Paint program is still included in 19H1 and no longer shows the product alert could indicate that Microsoft may have changed its mind about tossing out the beloved graphics editor and replacing it with the not-so-well-received Paint 3D.

While Microsoft Paint was never the flashiest image editor around, it’s certainly one of the easiest ones to learn and use. And though the 34-year-old program can often be the butt of jokes involving stick figures and other poorly drawn images because of how basic its tools are, the simplicity of those tools is also exactly why it’s still the go-to program for so many of our mundane image editing needs, like pasting and editing screenshots.

Paint 3D does offer a number of bells and whistles that Microsoft Paint does not, including the ability to create 2D and 3D shapes, as well as the ability export your 3D models for use in Windows Mixed Reality Viewer or to have them printed by a 3D printer. However, while Paint 3D might be more fun to use and experiment with because of those features, Microsoft Paint is loved because of its effectiveness as a quick and dirty, utilitarian image editor. In addition, not every Windows 10 user needs (or wants) access to 3D modeling tools.

Hopefully, the removal of the product alert is a sign that Microsoft realizes that there can be room for both programs within its operating system.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best free antivirus platforms for Mac in 2019
Up Next

Focal's new crazy-expensive Stellia headphones are utterly clear, remarkably open
microsoft headquarters
Computing

Microsoft Build 2019 is set for May. Will we hear more about Windows Core OS?

Microsoft Build 2018 is officially set for May in Seattle, where it's expected to discuss what's next across its various products and platforms. It arrives in the same week as Google's I/O event.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
How to get Microsoft Office for free
Computing

Tired of paying a monthly fee for Word? The best Microsoft Office alternatives

Looking for a competent word processor that isn't Microsoft Word? Thankfully, the best alternatives to Microsoft Office offer robust features, expansive compatibility, and an all-too-familiar aesthetic. Here are our favorites.
Posted By Nick Hastings
best Single's Day deals
Computing

Perform a Windows reset on your Surface device with these quick tips

If you have Windows 10 on your Microsoft Surface and the device is running poorly, it may be time for drastic measures. We've mapped out how to reset the device to factory settings to get it running like new.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
How to get Microsoft Office for free
Computing

Tired of paying? Here are 4 ways to use Microsoft Office for free

Many of us need to use Office apps from time to time — but we may not want or need to pay for a constant subscription. Fortunately, there are ways to get those services without paying. Here's how to get Microsoft Office for free.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Macbook Dead Pixels
Computing

A dead pixel doesn't mean a dead display. Here's how to repair it

Dead pixel got you down? We don't blame you. Check out our guide on how to fix a dead pixel and save yourself that costly screen replacement or an unwanted trip to your local repair shop.
Posted By Jon Martindale
dell xps 13 2018 screen corelogo2
Computing

If Core i5 CPUs are great for most people, do you really need a Core i7?

This guide is designed to help you decide whether you need the extra technological enhancements provided by the i7 core, or if the more affordable Core i5 will suit your needs. In the i5 vs. i7 battle, which is best for you?
Posted By Jon Martindale
microsoft surface laptop 2 vs dell xps 13 01
Computing

You can now get a new Surface Laptop 2 for $900 at Amazon

Looking to save on Surface? It is not clear how long this latest deal will last, but an Amazon deal covers a wide variety of configurations of Microsoft's MacBook alternative and brings prices down to as low as $900. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Computing

Make a GIF of your favorite YouTube video with these great tools

Making a GIF from a YouTube video is easier today than ever, but choosing the right tool for the job isn't always so simple. In this guide, we'll teach you how to make a GIF from a YouTube video with our two favorite online tools.
Posted By Jon Martindale
HP Spectre x360 15.6-inch
Computing

Lose the key for your favorite software? These handy tools can find it for you

Missing product keys getting you down? We've chosen some of the best software license and product key finders in existence, so you can locate and document your precious keys on your Windows or MacOS machine.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple MacBook-review-kybrd1
Computing

These are the 6 best free antivirus apps to help protect your MacBook

Malware protection is more important than ever, even if you eschew Windows in favor of Apple's desktop platform. Thankfully, protecting your machine is as easy as choosing from the best free antivirus apps for Mac suites.
Posted By Jon Martindale
dual monitor wallpaper
Computing

From beautiful to downright weird, check out these great dual-monitor wallpapers

Multitasking with two monitors doesn't necessarily mean you need to split your screens with two separate wallpapers. From beautiful to downright weird, here are our top sites for finding the best dual-monitor wallpapers for you.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Windows 10 Home vs. Pro
Computing

Is your PC slow? Here's how to restore Windows 10 to factory settings

Computers rarely work as well after they accumulate files and misconfigure settings. Thankfully, with this guide, you'll be able to restore your PC to its original state by learning how to factory reset Windows.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
metro exodus ray tracing dlss 1440p rayt off 9 20
Computing

Metro Exodus isn’t the ray tracing showcase Nvidia needs

The arrival of Nvidia's long-awaited DLSS feature has finally come, and it's for the post-apocalyptic action game, Metro Exodus. We took the implementation of both ray tracing and DLSS to the test to see how it performs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
dell xps 13 2018 screen logo1
Computing

Don’t expect to see the new Dell XPS 15 with OLED display until April

There could be a delay in the release of Dell's new laptops with OLED panels. A new tweet from Dell executive Frank Azor suggests that these new devices might not come until a month later.
Posted By Arif Bacchus