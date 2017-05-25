MSI’s assault on Computex includes new gaming laptops, updated wearable PC

Why it matters to you MSI is raising the bar for quality PC gaming and VR experiences with its refreshed lineup of desktops and laptops appearing at Computex.

Prior to Computex opening its doors in Taipei, MSI revealed its lineup of products heading to the show. These include an updated backpack PC for anchor-free VR gaming, a new line of gaming desktops, new entries to its GT series of gaming laptops, and a new entry in its Vortex family of compact gaming PCs. The laptops are actually available to purchase now, while all other products have no release dates and pricing.

VR One Backpack PC

For starters, the company updated this wearable PC for virtual reality with seventh-generation Intel Core processors. The device weighs a mere 7.93 pounds, enabling users to freely move around in their virtual experience without feeling weighed down and anchored to a stationary VR-capable PC. It comes with two hot-swappable 90-watt-hour batteries to keep users in the virtual world without having to completely exit due to a dead battery.

The two VR One models are mostly the same outside their obvious graphics chip and price differences. The GTX 1060 model only has 6GB of GDDR5 video memory and 256GB of internal storage whereas the GTX 1070 model has 8GB of GDDR5 video memory and twice the storage. Either model is a great cord-free VR option although you may find that the 256GB SSD may fill up extremely fast.