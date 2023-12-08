Quick! This MSI gaming laptop dropped from $1,500 to $1,000

One of the better gaming laptop deals comes via Best Buy with a huge $500 off the MSI Stealth 14-inch gaming laptop. It normally costs $1,500, so with the price down to $1,000, you’re getting a seriously good deal for the latest tech. If you’re keen to know more, keep reading while we take you through everything.

Why you should buy the MSI Stealth 14-inch gaming laptop

MSI is one of the best laptop brands around despite not being quite as big a name as some rivals. Its penchant is gaming hardware and that’s shown in the MSI Stealth 14-inch gaming laptop. It has an Intel Core i7-13620H processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage, so it has all the key components you could need. Alongside that is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card with 8GB of dedicated VRAM.

It’s capable of playing the latest games with that backed up by its 14-inch full HD screen with its 1920 x 1200 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time. It also has an energy-efficient LED backlight so it looks great at all times.

To add to its credentials among the best gaming laptops, the MSI Stealth 14-inch gaming laptop also has great attention to detail. Its keyboard has been designed in coordination with SteelSeries so you get per-key lighting effects along with programming options. It also has a great touchpad with plenty of room. Slim and lightweight, the MSI Stealth 14-inch gaming laptop is designed for portability with a USB-C port available for 100W PD charging and USB ports aplenty.

It all comes together to ensure that the MSI Stealth 14-inch gaming laptop looks super stylish while still packing a punch in this price range. It has a neat subtle gamer aesthetic too so it’ll suit being used in a coffee shop for work as well as for your late night gaming time.

Normally $1,500, the MSI Stealth 14-inch gaming laptop is down to $1,000 for a limited time only at Best Buy. A considerable saving of $500 just made this a little more unmissable than before. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations