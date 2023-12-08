 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Quick! This MSI gaming laptop dropped from $1,500 to $1,000

Jennifer Allen
By
The MSI Stealth 14-inch gaming laptop from a looking down perspective.
MSI

One of the better gaming laptop deals comes via Best Buy with a huge $500 off the MSI Stealth 14-inch gaming laptop. It normally costs $1,500, so with the price down to $1,000, you’re getting a seriously good deal for the latest tech. If you’re keen to know more, keep reading while we take you through everything.

Why you should buy the MSI Stealth 14-inch gaming laptop

MSI is one of the best laptop brands around despite not being quite as big a name as some rivals. Its penchant is gaming hardware and that’s shown in the MSI Stealth 14-inch gaming laptop. It has an Intel Core i7-13620H processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage, so it has all the key components you could need. Alongside that is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card with 8GB of dedicated VRAM.

It’s capable of playing the latest games with that backed up by its 14-inch full HD screen with its 1920 x 1200 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time. It also has an energy-efficient LED backlight so it looks great at all times.

Related

To add to its credentials among the best gaming laptops, the MSI Stealth 14-inch gaming laptop also has great attention to detail. Its keyboard has been designed in coordination with SteelSeries so you get per-key lighting effects along with programming options. It also has a great touchpad with plenty of room. Slim and lightweight, the MSI Stealth 14-inch gaming laptop is designed for portability with a USB-C port available for 100W PD charging and USB ports aplenty.

It all comes together to ensure that the MSI Stealth 14-inch gaming laptop looks super stylish while still packing a punch in this price range. It has a neat subtle gamer aesthetic too so it’ll suit being used in a coffee shop for work as well as for your late night gaming time.

Normally $1,500, the MSI Stealth 14-inch gaming laptop is down to $1,000 for a limited time only at Best Buy. A considerable saving of $500 just made this a little more unmissable than before. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Usually $500, this popular HP 17-inch laptop is $280 today
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, you can go with something a little larger among the best 17-inch laptop deals. You’ll get some additional screen real estate in addition to some savings with the HP 17.3-inch laptop, which is marked down $220 at HP right now. This deal brings its price down to just $280 and it would regularly set you back $500. This price point puts it well in the range of the best budget laptops, and HP is including free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17z
HP makes a huge range of laptop models to suit various needs, and this regularly places it among the best laptop brands. This 17.3-inch HP laptop is on the entry-level end of the model lineup, providing basic specs for getting your work or studies done throughout the day. It checks in with 8GB of RAM and a blazing fast 128GB solid state drive. It also has a dual-core AMD Athlon Gold processor and AMD Radeon Graphics. While these, too, land in the range of entry-level, this laptop can still get things done. You’ll find Windows 11 preinstalled to ensure you’re up and running in no time after breaking it out of the box.

Read more
This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is discounted from $860 to $500
Press render of the Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 laptop.

Lenovo continues its reign of offering some of the best laptop deals at the moment with the Lenovo Yoga 6 13-inch AMD model down to $600 from $860. A saving of 30% or $260 sounds pretty great although it’s always good to be a little cautious of Lenovo’s overly optimistic estimated value system. Still, what we do know for sure is that $600 for a stylish 2-in-1 laptop is a pretty sweet deal. If that immediately sounds like your kind of thing then hit the buy button otherwise, take a look below at what else we have to say about it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Yoga 6
Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands out there with that reputation particularly extending to its 2-in-1 range. This particular model has an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. As with the other best 2-in-1 laptops, it also has a great touchscreen. The display is a 13.3-inch WUXGA IPS panel with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 100% sRGB color, and 300 nits of brightness.

Read more
Need a new laptop? Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is $400 off right now
The Surface Laptop 5 on a table in front of a window.

If you’ve been waiting for great laptop deals on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 range, you’re in luck. Best Buy currently has $400 off the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 so you can buy it for $900 instead of $1,300. A great option for students who want to look stylish or anyone who wants a laptop a little different from the rest, here’s a deeper look at what to expect before you buy it.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a pretty sleek option even if Microsoft has yet to break the best laptop brands world. It has an Intel Evo Platform Core i5 processor paired up with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Those are all the essentials you could need from this kind of laptop.

Read more