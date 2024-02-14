This dual-screen laptop does something unheard of

Dual-screen laptops are a new concept, but we’ve seen designs out there like the recently announced Asus Zenbook Duo. There are all sorts of interesting benefits to a dual-screen device, but an relatively unknown brand, N-One, has a new entry that does something unheard of: offer it at a cheap price.

The N-One Nbook Air is now available in China for a mere $600, blowing a hole through the concept.

Recommended Videos

This device has two high-resolution touchscreens connected at a hinge point and running Windows 11. The screens are 13.5 inches and have a 2256 x 1504 resolution. The Nbook Air can morph into a laptop form factor and open flat into a full tablet factor, doubling the screen real estate. It has dimensions of 301mm by 218mm by 23 mm and weighs 4.2 pounds.

There’s a catch to the affordable price, though. Unlike the Zenbook Duo, the device does not have a physical keyboard, which limits some of its use. Peripherals such as an external keyboard and mouse are going to likely need to be added on to complete the system. In terms of other specs, the Nbook Air features 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD.

In addition to not being a legitimate foldable, the Nbook Air includes a not-very-powerful 3.4 GHz Intel N100 processor. It also does not have a dedicated graphics card installed natively. These aspects all likely contribute to its overall low price of $590.

Other features on the notebook include a 69.3-watt-hour battery, a 1-MP front camera, a USB-C port, a DC jack, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It also supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. Clearly, this isn’t the high-end premium machine that similar devices aim to be.

Many legitimate foldables were extremely expensive at launch, like the 2022 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold ($2,500), the Asus Zenbook Fold 17 ($3,500), and the HP Spectre Foldable ($5,0000. In addition to having advanced display technology, the devices often had other pricey components and included accessories in the box. This bargain dual-screen notebook, however, proves there are other ways to approach the form factor.

While fascinating, the Nbook Air is not available in the U.S. right now. It is currently shipping from China and the Czech Republic, but perhaps other companies will pick up the idea in other parts of the world and develop competitive devices.

Editors' Recommendations