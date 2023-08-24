 Skip to main content
Cherry MX just transformed its entire key switch lineup

Fionna Agomuoh
By

The latest mechanical keyboard switch by German peripheral maker Cherry is now available for preorder, and it features a number of design updates to its decades-old mechanical keyboard switches.

The Cherry MX2A is a full-size switch, intended to appeal to a range of consumers, from enthusiasts to gamers, to professionals. The switch is compatible with the highly customizable Cherry XTRFY K5V2 gaming keyboard, which the brand also announced on Thursday.

The Cherry MX2A mechanical switch was announced on Thursday.
Cherry / Cherry

Cherry has been well-known for its mechanical switches for several decades, and also for its silent keyboards. Cherry said the upgrade of the MX2A focuses on making the switch, “smoother, more responsive, and incredibly durable,” adding that the product has a “guaranteed life span of more than 100 million actuations.” This is the number of times the switch can successfully be pressed.

Related

The brand stated that a smooth, responsive typing experience was an important quality point to hit. It also worked on improving the profile of the typing sound to be more aesthetically pleasing.

The switch includes a technology that allows for smoother actuation because of a premium-grade lubricant applied to an inner socket of the product. It also includes a redesigned spring that remains almost contactless within the casing of the switch, assisting in sound and precision, and also reducing friction.

With the intent of having the MX2A switch line customizable to different keyboards, Cherry will offer full-size options including MX Red, MX Brown, MX Black, MX Speed Silver, and MX Silent Red, in addition to RGB options. The MX Blue is an engineering exception and will maintain its clicky aspect due to not having the same lubrication and barrel spring design as other variants, Cherry said.

The Cherry XTRFY K5V2 mechanical keyboard is the first peripheral to feature the MX2A switch. The K5V2 is a 65% format gaming key that is extremely customizable. Most details of the accessory can be changed, including the switches, stabilizers, keycaps, cables, frame, and logo plate. It features per-key customization for RGB lighting, macros, media controls, and other features. There is a super-scan technology that tracks keystrokes down to every half millisecond and also detects the LED RGB lighting strips. The K5V2 build includes a metal plate base and pre-lubed PCB-mounted stabilizers. Cherry notes that the keyboard requires no software and all settings are adjusted with the keys.

The Cherry MX2A switch is currently available for preorder through B2B channels and will soon go on sale for retail customers and DIY enthusiasts. The Cherry XTRFY K5V2 is set to launch later this year, with other keyboards compatible with the MX2A switch expected to follow.

Fionna Agomuoh
Fionna Agomuoh
Computing Writer
Fionna Agomuoh is a technology journalist with over a decade of experience writing about various consumer electronics topics…
