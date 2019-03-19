Digital Trends
Computing

Yes, Apple’s new iMacs look great, but they do have one glaring problem

Luke Larsen
By
apple refreshes imacs new graphics intel processors imac gets 2x more performance small business screen 03192019

On Tuesday morning, Apple announced some long-awaited updates to the iMac lineup. Finally!

It’s nothing game-changing, but it’s just what the iMac needed to keep it a competitive machine. The updated processor options, which now range up to the eight-core Core i9 on the 5K model, will be a big draw for content creators and anyone who needs some extra power. The same goes for the new Vega graphics options.

At first glance, that is.

When you dig into the details, you’ll find that these new iMacs have a shockingly old component on the inside. A spinning, mechanical disk drive. That’s right — the company that pioneered bringing solid-state drives to laptops is selling a new desktop without an SSD in it.

Instead, Apple has opted to keep its “Fusion Drive” as the base storage option for all iMac models, including the $2,699 Core i9 model. Unlike most modern desktops (and laptops), the solid-state option doesn’t come standard — it’s an add-on. It’s only $100 to swap the Fusion Drive for an SSD of half the capacity, but it only goes up from there. To trade out a 1TB Fusion Drive for a 1TB SSD, it’ll cost you $700. To swap in a 2TB SSD, it’s an extra $1,100.

To be fair, the Fusion Drive isn’t as slow as other mechanical hard drives. It has a small solid-state cache in it that smartly boosts speeds when you’re opening applications or switching between them. Even still, when we tested it, the read and write speeds pale in comparison to a tried-and-true SSD. In large file transfers, you’re going to notice.

More than that, it feels a little misleading. The average iMac buyer might not know the difference, or that types of storage can bottleneck your performance. They might just assume when you spend over $2,500 on a computer, it’ll have the fastest components without having to dive too far into the configurations. In the case of the new iMacs, that’s not necessarily true.

Our recommendation? Well, even if you’re on a budget, you’re better off picking up at least a lower-capacity SSD on your new iMac. That’s especially important given that you can’t upgrade these things in the future. You can always plug in an external SSD for extra capacity down the road.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to send a text message from a computer
Up Next

Everything we know about the upcoming Hellboy movie
qualcomm qcs400 smart speaker chip news
Home Theater

Smart speakers are about to get an IQ bump thanks to new Qualcomm chips

Qualcomm announced a new chipset that is designed to make the next generation of smart speakers sound, listen, and connect better than ever before, and it could soon be in your living room.
Posted By Parker Hall
Computing

Reluctant to give your email address away? Here's how to make a disposable one

Want to sign up for a service without the risk of flooding your inbox with copious amounts of spam and unwanted email? You might want to consider using disposable email addresses via one of these handy services.
Posted By Jon Martindale
internet speed tests
Computing

Don't take your provider's word for it. Here's how to test your internet speed

If you're worried that you aren't getting the most from your internet package, speed tests are a great way to find out what your real connection is capable of. Here are the best internet speed tests available today.
Posted By Mark Coppock
best PDF editors MacBook
Computing

Edit, sign, append, and save with six of the best PDF editors

Though there are plenty of PDF editors to be had online, finding a solution with the tools you need can be tough. Here are the best PDF editors for your editing needs, no matter your budget or operating system.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Zotac GeForce GTX 1080Ti AMP
Computing

Old Nvidia graphics cards to get ray tracing support in upcoming driver

Nvidia's RTX ray tracing technology will no longer be limited to RTX graphics cards. An upcoming driver update will add support for low-end ray tracing to GTX 10-series and 16-series graphics cards.
Posted By Jon Martindale
apple refreshes imacs new graphics intel processors imac gets 2x more performance small business screen 03192019
Computing

Apple iMac gets more powerful with new Intel CPUs, Radeon Pro graphics

Apple on Tuesday, March 19 refreshed its iMac lineup with new models featuring slightly more powerful Intel processors and new AMD graphics cards. The new 27-inch 5K model comes with options for Intel's six-core or eight-core ninth-gen…
Posted By Arif Bacchus
nvidia constellation autonomous drive simulator
Cars

Nvidia’s new simulator brings virtual learning to autonomous vehicle developers

Nvidia introduced a simulator for testing autonomous vehicle technologies. Drive Constellation is a cloud-based platform technology vendors can use to validate systems efficiently, safely, and much faster than with vehicles on real roads.
Posted By Bruce Brown
moleskine paper tablet creative cloud connected adobe illustrator 1
Photography

Paper designs digitize in real time using an Illustrator-connected paper tablet

Love graphic design, but prefer the feel of real paper? The new Moleskine Paper Tablet - Creative Cloud Connected syncs with Adobe Illustrator in real time, turning paper sketches into digital drawings.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best color laser printers inkjet brother hl l3210cw
Computing

Make the most of your toner with our five favorite color laser printers

Color laser printers have improved dramatically over the years, and today's models offer both blazing print speeds and great image quality. Here are our favorite color laser printers, from massive all-in-ones to smaller budget options.
Posted By Daven Mathies
firefox chrome back end mozilla symbol hq headquarters building sign convention open source
Computing

Firefox 66 is here and it will soon block irritating autoplay videos

Do web advertisements have you frustrated? Mozilla is here to help. The latest version of the browser will soon block autoplaying videos by default and will also help make web page scrolling smoother.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
LaCie Rugged Type-C
Computing

USB4 will be the fastest and most uniform USB standard yet

USB4 is on the horizon and alongside a massive boost in speed it's also unifying with the Thunderbolt 3 standard to help finally create a singular wired connection protocol that all devices can enjoy.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Aurora Supercomputer Photo
Computing

The U.S. government plans to drop $500M on a ridiculously powerful supercomputer

The U.S. Department of Energy has announced plans to build a $500 million exascale supercomputer by 2021. The project, known as the Aurora supercomputer, is expected to boost research efforts in fields such as public health.
Posted By Anita George
apple refreshes imacs new graphics intel processors imac gets 2x more performance small business screen 03192019
Buying Guides

Apple has powered up its iMac lineup, but which one should you opt for?

With new processors and graphics cards for both the 4K and 5K models, the iMac feels like a good option for creatives again. But which should you buy? Here's our guide to choosing the right Apple all-in-one for your needs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
acer predator xb3 review gaming monitor feat
Product Review

4K and 144Hz? Yup, the Acer Predator XB3 will max out your gaming PC

The Predator XB3 isn’t for the faint of heart. But if you have a system that can push over 100 frames per second in 4K screen resolution, this monster of a monitor might be the perfect match for your overpowered gaming rig.
Posted By Luke Larsen