 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

A revolution in laptop RAM is upon us

Monica J. White
By
Dell's CAMM laptop RAM module.
Dell

It’s time to bid a slow farewell to the SO-DIMM memory standard we’ve grown used to seeing in some of the best laptops. A new standard just got approved by JEDEC, the organization that defines specifications for various types of memory — and it’s going to be faster, offer higher capacity, and take up far less space. What’s the catch? Unsurprisingly, it’s likely going to cost a pretty penny.

According to JEDEC’s official announcement, the new memory module is called CAMM2, and it’s not exactly as new as it might seem. It was first introduced by Dell in the Precision 7670 laptop, and it was initially simply referred to as “CAMM.” It brought a bunch of improvements over SO-DIMM, but being a proprietary memory module, it locked users out of RAM upgrades and replacements — after all, Dell was the only company to produce this type of memory. With CAMM2 now standardized, we’re going to see this RAM become more widespread over time.

Recommended Videos

CAMM2 will come in two flavors: DDR5 and LPDDR5(X), meaning low-power memory. This will include non-soldered LPDDR5 memory, allowing for upgradeability due to the fact that it can be easily removed and replaced.

Related

What are the benefits of CAMM2 versus SO-DIMM? For starters, it’s a lot thinner, meaning it’ll allow ultralight laptops to stack up more memory. As per a report from Tom’s Hardware, CAMM is up to 57% thinner than SO-DIMM, and will allow laptops to sport up to 128GB of RAM.

This is more than anyone will ever need in a gaming laptop, but for workstations, it could be a great improvement. Not to mention that this standard, if all works out as intended, will stick around for a while. And who knows how much memory will be the go-to in four or five years?

Dell Precision 7670 laptop over a white background.
Dell

Greater capacity and the small form factor aren’t the only upsides, though. We might see DDR5 laptop RAM that breaks past 6,400MHz with the new CAMM2 standard. This is great future-proofing as desktop RAM speeds continue scaling up, and laptops need to be able to follow that trend.

Perhaps the most interesting part of this new memory standard is the fact that CAMM2 can activate dual-channel memory with just a single RAM module. This can improve performance without requiring more than one RAM stick.

Although we now have a new RAM standard, it’ll take a long time before it’s fully phased into the laptop market. We know that laptop memory has a bright future, but the first devices to sport the new standard will probably be outrageously expensive. Over time, we’ll see greater adoption of CAMM2 as SO-DIMM fades into the background. This is similar to what we’re seeing with DDR4 and DDR5 RAM right now, where both coexist and are still viable, and DDR5 prices are beginning to normalize.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a UK-based freelance writer and self-proclaimed geek. A firm believer in the "PC building is just like expensive…
Surface Laptop Go 2 brings improved webcam, performance
The top of the Surface laptop Go 2 in Sage.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 is finally official after many months of rumors. The new budget-friendly Surface is now up for pre-order and is set for release on June 7 with an improved webcam, as well as a jump in processing power thanks to Intel's 11th-generation CPUs.

As a follow-up to 2020's Surface Laptop Go, Microsoft hopes that this latest member of the Surface family can offer you a "signature premium design in an ultra-portable format." Yet despite that phrasing, the physical aluminum and polycarbonate design of the product has not changed at all.

Read more
Gaming laptops are lying to us, and no one seems to care
A Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting on a shelf.

Specs, specs, specs. It all comes down to specs. But not in the world of gaming laptops. Although gaming laptops carry the GPU monikers set by AMD and Nvidia, the reality is that graphics cards with the same name on paper can perform much differently in practice.

AMD and Nvidia allow laptop builders like Alienware, Razer, and ROG to choose how much power to feed the GPU within a range, and that's a good thing. Laptops serve different purposes, and it only makes sense to accommodate many different designs. The problem is that differences in power can represent massive losses in performance, and there isn't enough oversight to force laptop manufacturers to clearly label the GPUs they're using.

Read more
The Surface Laptop Go 2 won’t differ much from the first
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Sandstone

There could finally be a successor to the Surface Laptop Go announced in a matter of weeks, according to a report by Zac Bowden of Windows Central.

If accurate, Microsoft might be planning to unveil the new hardware, possibly to be called the Surface Laptop Go 2, during the first half of this year, sources told Bowden.

Read more