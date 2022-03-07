  1. Computing

The new Mac version of Chrome destroys Safari in performance

David Matthews
By

When Google first launched Chrome in 2008, it was lauded for how speedy and simple it was. Unfortunately, some of that luster has faded and Chrome is mostly known for how much RAM it takes up. Google is looking to change that with the new M99 update for Mac which makes Chrome faster than Apple’s own Safari browser.

Google says that the Chrome browser on the Mac achieved the highest score in Apple’s Speedometer benchmark. This Javascript benchmark is specifically designed to test web responsiveness by simulating user actions. The M99 update on Chrome was able to achieve a score of 300, the highest of any browser to date.

Google detailed the updated changes in its Fast and the Curious blog on how it was able to increase speed on every major platform. Specifically, the company enabled something called ThinLTO, which is a technique that optimizes how code is compiled at runtime. This Github page does an excellent job of explaining Link Time Optimization (LTO) in detail. Google’s implementation basically simplifies the number of lines in the code itself.

Google says that after launching the M1 optimized version of Chrome in 2020, browser speed is up almost 43%. The ThinLTO implementation combined with graphical optimizations results in a 15% performance boost over Safari. This is important because that shows that even Apple’s vertical integration between its own silicon and operating system can be defeated by third parties on its own platform.

The Mac version of Chrome wasn’t the only platform getting a speed boost. Chrome for Android is also getting faster. Google says loading pages is up to 15% faster due to optimizations related to “prioritizing  the critical navigation moments on the browser user interface thread.” The company also pointed out improvements in memory usage through “Isolated Splits“, which preloads most of the browser process code on a background thread when Chrome starts up.

Overall, this should be great news for Chrome users, especially on an M1 Mac. Chrome is still by far the most popular browser (despite its pension for being a memory hog) and this will likely keep those same users from jumping ship to Safari. That said, Microsoft’s Edge browser is still a contender now that it runs on the same engine as Chrome.

Editors' Recommendations

The Steam Deck’s ‘verified games’ process is very confusing

The Steam Deck's UI appears on screen.

How to reset your login password on a Mac

A password screen with an indecipherable password inputted.

Nintendo’s eShop is currently unavailable in Russia

Nintendo Switch OLED model

Save $350 on this powerful, portable Alienware gaming laptop today

Alienware M15 sitting on a desk.

We can’t believe how cheap this HP gaming PC is today

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop on a desk.

Possible release date of Nvidia’s RTX 3090 Ti card revealed

Nvidia previews RTX 3090 Ti GPU at CES 2022.

Save $400 on the Dell XPS 15 with RTX 3050 today

Dell XPS 15 OLED laptop sitting on a small table.

Best pressure washer deals for March 2022

best pressure washer deals briggs stratton gas

Best home gym deals for March 2022

nordictrack treadmill rower amazon cyber monday sale 2019

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch TV today

50 inch tcl 4 series 4k tv deal best buy black friday 2020 featured image large

Hackers are using stolen Nvidia certificates to hide malware

An individual surrounded by several computers typing on a laptop.

Best drone deals for March 2022: DJI, Potensic, Holy Stone and more

dji mavic air review 8

What we want to see from the iPad Air 5

A person holding the iPad Air 4.