No more nasty surprises as Airbnb makes big change to booking process

By
An Airbnb sign.
Open Grid Scheduler/Creative Commons

A key point of frustration for many Airbnb users  is the way the accommodation site adds mandatory extras such as cleaning fees and service fees at the very end of the booking process, sometimes making the desired booking suddenly unaffordable.

Airbnb has finally gotten the message and on Monday announced that users everywhere will now see the total price of their stay right from the start of the booking process, including all fees before taxes (in some countries the taxes will also be shown from the outset).

Airbnb launched “total price display” six years ago in parts of Europe, Australia, Canada, and Korea. In 2023, it added a button that allowed you to turn it on in the U.S. and more than 200 other countries and regions. 

But now, not before time, the company is making total price display the standard pricing format for users globally.

“Guests everywhere will now see the total cost of their reservation, including all fees before taxes, when they browse listings in search results making it easier than ever for guests to compare options and book the stay that’s best for their budget,” Airbnb said in a message on its website announcing the change, adding: “We know that clear, upfront pricing improves the Airbnb experience for both guests and hosts.”

Notably, Airbnb’s update comes as new U.S. federal regulations are set to take effect next month, requiring businesses to prominently display total prices inclusive of all fees before customers commit to payment. 

The Federal Trade Commission’s rules target so-called “junk fees” and hidden charges in a bid to compel platforms like Airbnb to enhance price transparency, so Airbnb’s decision to make total price display the default may well have been prompted by the upcoming regulatory changes.

Airbnb also said that it’s introduced new tools to help users discover ways to save when making a booking, such as search tips that highlight potential discounts for weekly or monthly stays by, for example, adding extra nights.

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
