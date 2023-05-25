Literally no one wants to buy Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti

Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti graphics card may have only just launched, but the outlook for Team Green’s latest GPU does not look bright at all. According to one report, there is apparently “zero” interest in the card from consumers, with many retailers expecting absolutely feeble sales.

The news comes from hardware YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead, who is considered to have some strong sources in the industry. According to their latest video, Nvidia’s budget GPU could be in deep trouble.

The YouTuber spoke to several sources at various retailers in both the U.S. and Europe, and the picture in every case appears to be pretty grim. It was Micro Center, for instance, that stated there was “zero” interest from consumers in the RTX 4060 Ti. This led to the retailer deciding against opening stores early, since — unlike with most Nvidia GPU launches — it didn’t expect fans to be queueing around the block to get their hands on the new card.

What’s more, Micro Center has apparently only ordered “a handful of cards for each location,” with the source saying some stores could struggle to sell a single RTX 4060 Ti. Speaking of which, low consumer interest has been evident in Japan, where VideoCardz notes that only one person showed up to buy an RTX 4060 Ti at retailer Dospara Akihabara on the day of the launch.

The outlook is similar elsewhere. One “major U.S. retailer” says that they don’t expect to resupply the card “for months” after the initial supply is sold. Worse, this same source suggested that third-party models of the RTX 4060 Ti could be priced well above the MSRP, as these companies “are hoping people will pay RTX 3070 pricing” for the card. That’s hardly likely to stimulate consumer interest.

Falling flat

We’ve previously noted how Nvidia’s focus on artificial intelligence could tempt it to pivot resources away from gaming GPUs, potentially leading to strained supply in the future. Well, that seems unlikely with the RTX 4060 Ti, with one source telling Moore’s Law is Dead that the card could be very easy to obtain, potentially due to low demand.

That was echoed by a distributor in a European Union country, who explained that they had “minimal pulls from our warehouses for launch.”

Interestingly, German retailer Mindfactory even went far as to cut the price of the RTX 4060 Ti just four hours after launch, pushing its price €20 below MSRP to €419, according to VideoCardz. Yet despite this lower price, Mindfactory had only sold roughly 20 units, per German news site 3DCenter.

Given the budget pricing of the RTX 4060 Ti, Nvidia was probably hoping it would be a popular option at a time of rising living costs, yet the exact opposite seems to be the case here. The company will no doubt be hoping sales pick up soon, but the initial signs are not at all encouraging.

