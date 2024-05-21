 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Noctua just released a product everyone thought was dead

By

Noctua, the prolific fan company that’s slapped its owl logo on everything from CPU coolers to screwdrivers, is embarking on a new venture — desk cooling. The NV-FS1 is a desk fan that puts the NG-A12x25 120mm fan inside a stand and features a special new “airflow optimizer.”

Recommended Videos

It sounds a little strange for Noctua, but the NV-FS1 isn’t a new product. Noctua actually revealed it on its public road map over a year ago before quietly removing it in early 2023. That led many to speculate that it was dead on forums and Reddit, and Noctua itself said it was “unclear if or when it will make it to market.”

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

We are currently reevaluating the desk fan project and at this stage, it is unclear if or when it will make it to market, so we have removed it from the roadmap for now.

&mdash; Noctua (@Noctua_at) January 5, 2023

The NV-FS1 is a kit that as a complete package. It’s an insane price for a desk fan, frankly, but you don’t need the full kit if you already have a 120mm fan laying around. The airflow amplifier is , while the stand is . You’ll also need to pick up one of Noctua’s AC to DC adapter’s for another $30 … now that I think about it, maybe $100 isn’t so bad after all.

The airflow amplifier seems to be the star of the show here, forcing the airflow out of four channels rather than letting it spray all over the place. Noctua says it provides “a strong, focused beam of airflow,” with the amplifier “significantly [enhancing] the fan’s ventilation performance.”

The NV-FS1 is just one product out of Noctua’s new Home line, which compromises two premade kits and nine modular accessories. The aforementioned fan mount, for example, can actually support a 120mm or 140mm fan, and it has mounting points so you can hang it wherever you want.

The other premade kit is the NV-FS2, which is built for device cooling. Noctua lists “A/V receivers, DVRs, video game consoles, stereo equipment, routers, and storage solutions” as some examples of devices it can be used with, but it’s basically a fan with some gaskets. You can set it on top of anything that could use an extra boost of airflow, and without concern for noise due to the sound dampening provided by the gaskets.

It’ll set you back, though. for the NV-FS2, which is, once again, basically a fan inside a mount. You’re free to purchase the nessacary parts separately — the gasket mount, for example, is $15 — but you’ll need to spend up if you want the full kit.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
Gigabyte just confirmed AMD’s Ryzen 9000 CPUs
Pads on the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

Gigabyte spoiled AMD's surprise a bit by confirming the company's next-gen CPUs. In a press release announcing a new BIOS for X670, B650, and A620 motherboards, Gigabyte not only confirmed that support has been added for next-gen AMD CPUs, but specifically referred to them as "AMD Ryzen 9000 series processors."

We've already seen MSI and Asus add support for next-gen AMD CPUs through BIOS updates, but neither of them called the CPUs Ryzen 9000. They didn't put out a dedicated press release for the updates, either. It should go without saying, but we don't often see a press release for new BIOS versions, suggesting Gigabyte wanted to make a splash with its support.

Read more
AMD’s next-gen CPUs are much closer than we thought
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D held between fingertips.

We already knew that AMD would launch its Zen 5 CPUs this year, but recent motherboard updates hint that a release is imminent. Both MSI and Asus have released updates for their 600-series motherboards that explicitly add support for "next-generation AMD Ryzen processors," setting the stage for AMD's next-gen CPUs.

This saga started a few days ago when hardware leaker 9550pro spotted an MSI BIOS update, which they shared on X (formerly Twitter). Since then, Asus has followed suit with BIOS updates of its own featuring a new AMD Generic Encapsulated Software Architecture (AGESA) -- the firmware responsible for starting the CPU -- that brings support for next-gen CPUs (spotted by VideoCardz).

Read more
Steam Deck 2: release date speculation, specs, pricing
Steam Deck held between two hands.

It's a matter of when we'll see the Steam Deck 2, not if we'll see it. Valve has talked publicly multiple times about its plans for a next-gen Steam Deck, which shouldn't come as a surprise given that the original is easily the best handheld gaming PC you can buy.

Although the Steam Deck 2 is still a few years off, Valve has been dropping hints about the handheld for a while. Here's everything we know about the Steam Deck 2 right now, from the possible release date to details on specs and performance.
Steam Deck 2: release date speculation

Read more