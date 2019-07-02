Share

Today, Nvidia announced the highly-anticipated refresh of the GeForce RTX line of GPUs, called the RTX GeForce Super. The new series, which will include the RTX 2060 Super, the RTX 2070 Super, and the RTX 2080 Super, seems to achieve superior performance than its non-Super namesakes — but will start at very similar price points.

How super is RTX Super?

Considering that the 2070 and 2080 models of the Super line are no more expensive than their non-Super equivalents, the spec comparisons show a clear advantage to the Super series in terms of raw speed of floating point operations. At the top of the heap is the impressive RTX 2080 Super, which boasts 89 Tensor teraflops compared to the RTX 2080’s 80.5 Tensor teraflops.

The RTX 2070 Super blows the RTX 2070 out of the water with 73 Tensor teraflops over 59.7 Tensor teraflops. The RTX Super 2070 also turns up the base clock speed by 200 MHz (to 1.6 GHz), and offers another million rays with its evolution over its non-Super cousin from 6 Giga Rays to 7 Giga Rays.

Finally, at the entry level, the RTX 2060 Super manages a respectable 57 Tensor teraflops against the RTX 2060’s 52 Tensor teraflops. It also adds another million rays with the jump from 5 Giga Rays to 6 Giga Rays, which it accommodates in part by upping its memory bus from 192 bits to 256 bits wide. The 2060 Super includes just a four-pin power connector, compared to the seven-pin connector of the RTX 2070 Super.

Even better, this enhanced performance comes without a hike in price, at least for the mid-range models and up. The RTX 2080 Super and RTX 2070 Super will both launch at the same price as their original predecessors, at $699 and $499, respectively. The RTX 2060 Super, on the other hand, will debut at a slight price hike, costing $399 compared with its precursor’s $349.

This may be justified in light of the fact that the RTX 2060 Super will feature 8GB of memory instead of the 6GB of memory of the original RTX 2060 (along with the previously mentioned memory bus increase). It’s a considerable boost in speed, particularly in the case of the RTX 2070 Super over the RTX 2070, without the increase in cost that rumors suggested. Gamers looking to make an upgrade will likely find the upper echelons of this new series quite appealing, especially compared to the fairly lackluster response to the RTX series launch in 2018.

In our limited time with these cards so far, we ran the hardware on our test system in 3DMark Time Spy. The 2060 Super landed 11% behind the 2070 Super, but the RTX 2080 was still 6% faster than the 2070 Super. The more interesting comparison was between the RTX 2060 Super and the AMD’s current fastest GPU, the Radeon VII. The results were neck and neck, which could spell trouble for AMD, though that depends on how its new crop of Navi cards perform. That’s only one benchmark, of course, and we’ll have more to report on performance as we continue testing.

It’s still all about ray tracing

Besides the improved specs on display in the RTX Super series, Nvidia seems intent on heavily pushing ray tracing with this latest release. Ray tracing is a realistic graphics rendering technique which more faithfully reproduces the effects of light and shadows. In spite of its slick visuals, it has largely not caught on in the gaming community due to lack of available titles so far. This may explain why Nvidia waited until after E3 wrapped up to introduce the series instead of crashing the trade conference as some speculated that it would. By waiting for the the next wave of video games to be unveiled, Nvidia can now point to those and position itself as the best hardware option for delivering the full experience of those games. Indeed, Nvidia’s press materials open with shots of banners teasing E3’s splashiest new titles.

But Nvidia is not relying solely on hype to sell gamers on ray tracing. As part of the RTX Super launch, Nvidia is offering a bundle that includes a copy of ray tracing-ready games Control and Wolfenstein: Youngblood with every purchase of any graphics card or PC that includes an RTX 2060 Super, RTX 2070 Super, or RTX 2080 Super. This promotion may be just the incentive hesitant gamers need to get on board with ray tracing and drive adoption.

Interestingly, Nvidia did not announce a price cut for the current RTX 2060, 2070, and 2080. The RTX 2080 Ti still sits at the top of the pack in terms of power and price, while the others will naturally drop in price as they get phased out of production.

Both the RTX 2060 Super and 2070 Super will be available for purchase on July 9, while the RTX 2080 Super launches later this month on July 23. All cards announced are Founders Edition, with plans for launches from third-party manufacturers coming in the near future.