Digital Trends
Computing

Nvidia’s RTX Super GPUs boost performance without jacking up the price

Jonathan Terrasi
By
nvidia announces geforce rtx super gpus 2070 2060 2080 feature
Luke Larsen/Digital Trends

Today, Nvidia announced the highly-anticipated refresh of the GeForce RTX line of GPUs, called the RTX GeForce Super. The new series, which will include the RTX 2060 Super, the RTX 2070 Super, and the RTX 2080 Super, seems to achieve superior performance than its non-Super namesakes — but will start at very similar price points.

How super is RTX Super?

Considering that the 2070 and 2080 models of the Super line are no more expensive than their non-Super equivalents, the spec comparisons show a clear advantage to the Super series in terms of raw speed of floating point operations. At the top of the heap is the impressive RTX 2080 Super, which boasts 89 Tensor teraflops compared to the RTX 2080’s 80.5 Tensor teraflops.

The RTX 2070 Super blows the RTX 2070 out of the water with 73 Tensor teraflops over 59.7 Tensor teraflops. The RTX Super 2070 also turns up the base clock speed by 200 MHz (to 1.6 GHz), and offers another million rays with its evolution over its non-Super cousin from 6 Giga Rays to 7 Giga Rays.

Finally, at the entry level, the RTX 2060 Super manages a respectable 57 Tensor teraflops against the RTX 2060’s 52 Tensor teraflops. It also adds another million rays with the jump from 5 Giga Rays to 6 Giga Rays, which it accommodates in part by upping its memory bus from 192 bits to 256 bits wide. The 2060 Super includes just a four-pin power connector, compared to the seven-pin connector of the RTX 2070 Super.

nvidia announces geforce rtx super gpus 2060

Even better, this enhanced performance comes without a hike in price, at least for the mid-range models and up. The RTX 2080 Super and RTX 2070 Super will both launch at the same price as their original predecessors, at $699 and $499, respectively. The RTX 2060 Super, on the other hand, will debut at a slight price hike, costing $399 compared with its precursor’s $349.

This may be justified in light of the fact that the RTX 2060 Super will feature 8GB of memory instead of the 6GB of memory of the original RTX 2060 (along with the previously mentioned memory bus increase). It’s a considerable boost in speed, particularly in the case of the RTX 2070 Super over the RTX 2070, without the increase in cost that rumors suggested. Gamers looking to make an upgrade will likely find the upper echelons of this new series quite appealing, especially compared to the fairly lackluster response to the RTX series launch in 2018.

In our limited time with these cards so far, we ran the hardware on our test system in 3DMark Time Spy. The 2060 Super landed 11% behind the 2070 Super, but the RTX 2080 was still 6% faster than the 2070 Super. The more interesting comparison was between the RTX 2060 Super and the AMD’s current fastest GPU, the Radeon VII. The results were neck and neck, which could spell trouble for AMD, though that depends on how its new crop of Navi cards perform. That’s only one benchmark, of course, and we’ll have more to report on performance as we continue testing.

nvidia announces geforce rtx super gpus 2070 2060 2080 feature v2

It’s still all about ray tracing

Besides the improved specs on display in the RTX Super series, Nvidia seems intent on heavily pushing ray tracing with this latest release. Ray tracing is a realistic graphics rendering technique which more faithfully reproduces the effects of light and shadows. In spite of its slick visuals, it has largely not caught on in the gaming community due to lack of available titles so far. This may explain why Nvidia waited until after E3 wrapped up to introduce the series instead of crashing the trade conference as some speculated that it would. By waiting for the the next wave of video games to be unveiled, Nvidia can now point to those and position itself as the best hardware option for delivering the full experience of those games. Indeed, Nvidia’s press materials open with shots of banners teasing E3’s splashiest new titles.

But Nvidia is not relying solely on hype to sell gamers on ray tracing. As part of the RTX Super launch, Nvidia is offering a bundle that includes a copy of ray tracing-ready games Control and Wolfenstein: Youngblood with every purchase of any graphics card or PC that includes an RTX 2060 Super, RTX 2070 Super, or RTX 2080 Super. This promotion may be just the incentive hesitant gamers need to get on board with ray tracing and drive adoption.

Interestingly, Nvidia did not announce a price cut for the current RTX 2060, 2070, and 2080. The RTX 2080 Ti still sits at the top of the pack in terms of power and price, while the others will naturally drop in price as they get phased out of production.

Both the RTX 2060 Super and 2070 Super will be available for purchase on July 9, while the RTX 2080 Super launches later this month on July 23. All cards announced are Founders Edition, with plans for launches from third-party manufacturers coming in the near future.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Early deals, news, and predictions for July 15 and 16
Up Next

5G in the United Kingdom: here's everything you need to know
iMac G3 Bondi Blue
Computing

Why Jony Ive’s greatest achievement wasn’t the iPhone. It was the original iMac

Apple has announced that Jony Ive will be leaving the company at the end of the year. He was responsible for some of Apple’s most iconic designs, including the iPhone. But it was the iMac that was his real crowning achievement.
Posted By Alex Blake
best antivirus software for business
Deals

5 of the best antivirus solutions for your small business

Getting your business off the ground is hard enough, and dealing with viruses, hackers, and security breaches only makes it harder. These 5 antivirus solutions can help keep you protected.
Posted By Don Reisinger
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

MacBook Air or iPad Pro? Here's how you should spend your $1,200

If you work on the go, you need a portable device that's plenty powerful without weighing you down. Both the MacBook Air and iPad Pro fit the bill, so which should you buy? Our guide lays it out and explains which is worth your money.
Posted By Alex Blake
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for July 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
fitbit resting heart rate study medicine health glasses hospital clinic organ prescription doctor medical medic healthcare ap
Computing

Insulin pumps recalled for vulnerability; concerns raised over medical IoT hacks

Medical device company Medtronic is recalling a number of insulin pumps after discovering they are vulnerable to hacks. The FDA announced the vulnerability in the MiniMed 508 and Paradigm pumps this week, affecting around 4,000 patients.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
jedec ddr5 specifications 2018 memory ram
Computing

RAM has never been cheaper, but are the historic prices here to stay?

PC RAM is cheaper today than it's ever been, but that momentous fall comes after hitting its highest peak just over a year ago. Why has that happened? And is now the best time to upgrade?
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple MacBook Air 2018
Computing

Apple reportedly offers logic board replacements for some 2018 MacBook Air units

Apple has reportedly launched a free logic board replacement program for certain 2018 MacBook Air units. According to documents, affected laptops are suffering a "power" issue from the faulty components.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Gaming

Take a trip to a new virtual world with one of these awesome HTC Vive games

So you’re considering buying an HTC Vive, but don't know which games to get? Our list of 30 of the best HTC Vive games will help you out, whether you're into rhythm-based gaming, interstellar dogfights, or something else entirely.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
mac mini concept space gray pro iso 1
Deals

Get a sweet $200 discount on the 2018 Mac mini from B&H before Prime Day

Get yourself a 2018 Mac mini at a decent $200 discount with B&H’s latest deal. If you’re in the market for a new desktop computer this space-saving Mac mini with a speedy 256GB SSD might be right for your computing needs.
Posted By Anita George
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
Deals

Lenovo 4th of July sale: ThinkPad X1, Yoga, and Legion laptop deals

Before Prime Day existed, the Fourth of July was the prime time for summer savings on electronics. Now through July Fourth weekend, Lenovo has cut prices on laptops, including the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, the Yoga C390, and the Legion Y470.
Posted By William Hank
walmart 4th of july sale kamado grill 2
Deals

Walmart 4th of July sale: 4K TV, Nintendo Switch, and Dell laptop deals

Amidst the run-up to Prime Day, retail merchants are featuring Fourth of July sales, which means the first half of July will be a great time for deals. Walmart is already rolling out bargains.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best 4th of july sales
Deals

The best 4th of July sales 2019: Walmart, Home Depot, and REI

Whether you're looking for price cuts on mattresses, major appliances, kitchen gadgets, outdoor gear, and just about anything you can think of for summer, there's bound to be a sale with your name on it.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Dell July 4 sale
Deals

Dell 4th of July Sale: XPS Laptops, Monitors, and 4K TV deals

If you’ve been itching to score a deal on something like the awesome Dell XPS 13 or one of Alienware’s beefy gaming laptops, then the Dell 4th of July sale is where you’ll find it.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon prime day
Deals

Your guide to Prime Day 2019: What to expect from the 48-hour event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen