Nvidia's new Super GPUs are upon us. Here's everything we know about them

Nvidia’s “Super” tease in late May seemed primed to disrupt AMD’s RX 5700 Computex announcement more than anything else. But a month on from that reveal and despite the drought of any official information from Nvidia, we are drowning in rumors, speculation, and alleged leaks, which suggest the Super moniker will be applied to a new range of RTX graphics cards. These refreshed GPUs will reportedly offer increased performance at the same price, possibly bumping the first RTX cards down to more competitive prices.

How will all this compare to AMD’s new Navi cards? We don’t have long to wait to find out.

Pricing and availability

The lack of an official announcement for any of these cards beyond the original Super teaser video from Nvidia makes it hard to know if and when these alleged cards will see the light of day and how much they will be. However, the latest rumors point to a July 2 unveiling of the cards, followed by a July 9 release of the RTX 2060 and 2070 Super GPUs. This would give Nvidia a swift counter to AMD’s planned RX 5700 and 5700 XT launch on July 7. The RTX 2080 Super is slated for a July 23 release, we’re told.

As for cost, WCCFTech’s sources claim that the new cards will mostly replace the existing RTX cards and shunt them down the pricing spectrum — apart from the RTX 2060. The prices we’ve heard quoted so far, work out to the following:

Graphics card Price RTX 2080 Super $800 RTX 2080 $700 RTX 2070 Super $600 RTX 2070 $500 RTX 2060 Super $430 RTX 2060 $350

This rearrangement of pricing would make the new and old RTX GPUs more competitive with AMD’s upcoming Navi cards, if the claimed performance from rumors and information released so far proves accurate.

We expect the early launch of these new cards to be exclusively Nvidia Founders Edition GPUs. VideoCardz suggests Nvidia has only just begun to talk to its board partners about third-party renditions of each of them.

Performance

Nvidia hasn’t confirmed anything about the new Super cards yet and appears to be biding its time for when it will reveal more about them, or even their existence in the first place. That said, there have been a number of alleged leaks which point towards a full product line refresh with new, Super versions of all the RTX graphics cards.

Note: Although there have been some reports from the likes of WCCFTech that suggest there will be a 2070 Ti and 2080 Ti Super too. Most other sources don’t corroborate that claim, so we’ll leave that off this alleged specs table for now.

RTX 2060 RTX 2060 Super RTX 2070 RTX 2070 Super RTX 2080 RTX 2080 Super RTX 2080 Ti GPU TU106-200 TU106-410 TU106-400 TU104-410 TU104-400 TU104-450 TU102-300A CUDA Cores 1,920 2,176 2,304 2,560 2,944 3,072 4,352 Memory 6GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 11GB Memory Speed 14Gbps 14Gbps 14Gbps 14Gbps 14Gbps 16Gbps 14Gbps

Specifications never tell the whole story. We’ll need to see third-party benchmarks with these cards to know for sure how capable they are, but we can make some educated guesses about their potential capabilities based on what we know so far.

All of the new Super cards are using slightly weaker versions of the GPU from one stack up. So the RTX 2060 super is built on a stripped-back version of the RTX 2070’s GPU, rather than an improved variant of the 2060. The 2070 Super borrows a cut-down 2080 GPU, the 2080 Super a cut-down 2080 Ti GPU — don’t be fooled by the naming convention, we’re told that that’s due to this being a new version that targets the lower amount of memory.

Despite using stripped back versions of more impressive GPUs, this bump does lead to greater CUDA core counts for each of the new cards. Guru3D claims there may be an increase in clock speed for each of the new models too, though that’s yet to be confirmed by most other sources.

On the memory front, the RTX 2080 Super will see an increase in memory speed, which could make its leap the most impactful, since it sees it stay at the same price as the original RTX 2080, but slightly closes the gap between it and the 2080 Ti. It’s not going to eclipse that top-tier card just yet, but it does make the 2080 Super a more attractive purchase for those not comfortable spending over $1,000 on a graphics card.

The RTX 2060 Super will see its memory capacity increased to 8GB, which makes it a much more versatile card for memory-heavy games and will make it a more viable competitor for AMD’s RX 5700 and 5700 XT in turn.

What about ray tracing?

One of the biggest selling points of Nvidia’s RTX-series of Turing graphics cards was — and still is — support for ray tracing and deep learning super sampling. While those features still aren’t found in more than a handful of games, they do represent an important consideration for potential buyers and the Super versions of those cards do little to change that.

We haven’t heard anything from the rumor mill about these new cards sporting additional RT or tensor cores, so we don’t expect them to be especially more capable at either of these rendering technologies. That said, the additional CUDA cores and in some cases faster or expanded memory, should make the performance hit from ray tracing less pronounced than with the non-Super versions of those same cards.