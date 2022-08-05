New report claims that Nvidia may leave AMD in the dust

According to the latest rumors, Nvidia may beat AMD to the punch by releasing the next-gen RTX 40-series GPUs first. That’s right, GPUs plural, because there might be more than one graphics card model in store this year after all.

AMD is also getting ready to launch the new RDNA 3 graphics cards, but it seems that, much like with Nvidia, we may not see the whole lineup in 2023.

It’s no secret that the GPU arena is slowly heating up, and today’s rumors once again gives Nvidia an edge over AMD, although both Team Green and Team Red are readying up some exciting new releases for this fall. In his latest video, Moore’s Law is Dead talked about what we can expect from both of the key players in the graphics card market. As always, Moore’s Law is Dead refers to insider industry sources as he reports on what’s going on behind the scenes.

Let’s start with Nvidia. Previous reports told us that Nvidia may only be ready to launch a single graphics card this year, the high-end (and presumably expensive) RTX 4090. While this would be rough for the customers, it makes sense seeing as GPU prices are dropping rapidly and retailers have a lot of graphics cards lying around that still need to sell eventually. However, Moore’s Law is Dead claims that both of those problems have now been addressed by Nvidia.

In line with what the rumor mill has been buzzing about, Moore’s Law is Dead also speculates that Nvidia’s next-gen GPUs may be launching in October. Nvidia has allegedly already started sending out embargo details this week, mentioning an October launch without committing to a final date. The YouTuber says that there might be more than one RTX 40-series model launching at the same time, so we may not have to wait until 2023 to see more of the lineup.

One source claims that Nvidia has done some “big things” to address the current oversupply problem that Nvidia’s add-in board (AIB) partners are experiencing. Both AMD and Nvidia are also allegedly trying to convince their board partners to buy up the next-gen graphics cards early instead of waiting for the current generation to sell off.

The YouTuber also talked about the rumored performance of Nvidia’s next-gen cards, and it all sounds quite promising — especially because it lines up with previous leaks, giving it more credibility. Nvidia is reportedly zoning in on delivering the best performance possible from the three top GPUs in the “Ada Lovelace” lineup: The RTX 4090, RTX 4080, and RTX 4070. The latter was previously compared to the current-gen flagship RTX 3090 Ti in performance, and now, Moore’s Law is Dead echoes that prediction. If this proves to be true, the RTX 4070 is probably going to be one of the best graphics cards in terms of performance per dollar.

I'm not a chatterbox, but I have to make some updates. I hope you don't mind.

a possible RTX 4080,

PG136/139-SKU360

AD103-300-A1

9728FP32

256bit 16G 21Gbps GDDR6X

total power ~420W

TSE ~15000

Now I have completed the latest update for 4090, 4080 and 4070. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) August 5, 2022

We also have a bit of news about the RTX 4080, this time coming from Twitter leaker Kopite7kimi. The tipster predicted the specifications of the card, which is supposed to utilize a cut-down AD103-300 GPU, with the full version likely being put into the RTX 4080 Ti. Unfortunately, it seems that the specs might be worse than we initially thought, but the performance still sounds fantastic.

The rumored RTX 4080 is supposed to come with 9,728 cores as opposed to the 10,240 cores that previous leaks suggested we might be getting. Kopite7kimi also expects the GPU to come with 48MB of L2 cache and 16GB of GDDR6X memory as well as 21Gbps speeds and a 256-bit memory bus. Perhaps the juiciest piece of information is that Kopite7kimi predicts a TimeSpy benchmark score of around 15,000 for this GPU, which would make it up to 35% faster than the RTX 3090 Ti.

Moving on to AMD, it seems that while Team Red might beat Intel to launch the next-gen processors, it won’t make it in time to also beat Nvidia. Moore’s Law is Dead expects that AMD will drop RDNA 3 graphics cards in November at the earliest. In addition, it seems that AMD is also adopting a staggered release approach much the same way Nvidia seems to be doing. While we will get the high-end RDNA 3 graphics cards this year, such as the Radeon RX 7900 XT, we may not see the mid- to entry-level offerings until 2023.

These reports certainly bode well for Nvidia, but even if AMD will arrive at the party a little bit late, we will certainly see some competition between the two giants — which can only mean good things for those who want to buy a new GPU.

Editors' Recommendations