 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 4070 might be ridiculously overpriced

Monica J. White
By

Today brings us grim news about the possible pricing of Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 4070. According to Moore’s Law Is Dead, the GPU might turn out to be really expensive.

Rumor has it that the GPU will cost at least $750, but custom models prepared by Nvidia’s board partners will cost closer to $800 and more. For reference, the recommended list price of the RTX 4070 Ti is $800. Can these prices really be true?

Nvidia makes some of the best graphics cards, but unfortunately, solid performance comes at an ever-increasing price. The company itself hasn’t revealed any details yet, but it’s clear that the RTX 4070, a strange follow-up to the RTX 4070 Ti, is on the imminent horizon. The price remains up in the air, but Moore’s Law Is Dead is a prolific leaker in the GPU space, so the YouTuber might not be far off.

Related

The leaker says that Nvidia will set the MSRP (recommended price) of the RTX 4070 to $750. As always, Nvidia’s partners will make improved versions of the card, and those will likely cost around $800. This kind of pricing makes very little sense when you consider that most consumers could just get an RTX 4070 Ti instead, which will undoubtedly offer better performance.

Nvidia has reportedly decided to split the review embargo for the GPU in two. The embargo for cards priced at $750 is said to lift on April 12, followed by more expensive cards on April 13. If this is true, could it be Nvidia’s way of trying to lead with the cards that are slightly less expensive? Then again, $50 doesn’t make too much of a difference when the GPU is already pricey. It’s hard to make sense of all this.

The RTX 4070 Ti graphics card on a pink background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If the pricing checks out, it’s not only strange in comparison to current-gen offerings, but also to the last generation. Assuming that the RTX 4070 launches at $750, this will make it cost $250 more than the RTX 3070 did upon release ($500). The RTX 3080 launched at $700.

Nvidia’s RTX 4070 is said to be based on the AD 104-250/251 GPU. It may come with 5,888 CUDA cores, 12GB of GDDR6X RAM, and a clock speed of up to 2,475MHz. That’s a considerable downgrade from the RTX 4070 Ti, which comes with 7,680 cores and can be boosted up to 2,610MHz, although the VRAM size stays the same. The core count is also the same as in the RTX 3070, but the upgrade to Ada architecture should still deliver solid performance gains.

Many predict that Nvidia’s new GPU may even match the RTX 3080 Ti in performance while offering RTX 40-series upgrades, such as access to DLSS 3. That might very well turn out to be true, but let’s hope that the GPU will be slightly more reasonably priced.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Nvidia’s biggest fails of all time
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with a few Nvidia graphics cards.

Nvidia is the biggest and most successful graphics card manufacturer of all time, despite AMD's best efforts. But just because it wears the crown, doesn't mean this king has never faltered. In fact, like its stiffest competition, Nvidia has made some major missteps over the years, leading to embarrassment at best, and billions of dollars wasted, at worst.

If you're here to poke fun at the bear, you're in the right place. Here are Nvidia's biggest fails of all time.

Read more
The popularity of ChatGPT may give Nvidia an unexpected boost
Nvidia's A100 data center GPU.

The constant buzz around OpenAI's ChatGPT refuses to wane. With Microsoft now using the same technology to power its brand-new Bing Chat, it's safe to say that ChatGPT may continue this upward trend for quite some time. That's good news for OpenAI and Microsoft, but they're not the only two companies to benefit.

According to a new report, the sales of Nvidia's data center graphics cards may be about to skyrocket. With the commercialization of ChatGPT, OpenAI might need as many as 10,000 new GPUs to support the growing model -- and Nvidia appears to be the most likely supplier.

Read more
No, ChatGPT isn’t going to cause another GPU shortage
Hopper H100 graphics card.

ChatGPT is exploding, and the backbone of its AI model relies on Nvidia graphics cards. One analyst said around 10,000 Nvidia GPUs were used to train ChatGPT, and as the service continues to expand, so does the need for GPUs. Anyone who lived through the rise of crypto in 2021 can smell a GPU shortage on the horizon.

I've seen a few reporters build that exact connection, but it's misguided. The days of crypto-driven-type GPU shortages are behind us. Although we'll likely see a surge in demand for graphics cards as AI continues to boom, that demand isn't directed toward the best graphics cards installed in gaming rigs.
Why Nvidia GPUs are built for AI

Read more